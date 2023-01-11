15 festive Chinese New Year 2023 gift ideas for your loved ones

Welcome the new year in the best fashion, that is gifting. Christmas may have passed, but it’s still the season of spreading joy and abundance—especially with our curation of Chinese New Year gift boxes for the important people in your life.

Preparing for the lunar new year can be pretty daunting for some, as there are many moving parts that make for a spectacular Chinese New Year celebration. With our guides on where to book the best reunion dinner and the best Chinese New Year looks to shop, it will be a breeze.

Gifting during Chinese New Year will be the icing on the cake for many, particularly so with our handpicked selection below. From fine jewellery to decadent treats to be savoured and appreciated, take your pick from our list of goodies and share the abundance with your loved ones.

A guide to the best Chinese New Year gifts to consider for your circle

The Hometown gift set from Wishful Curated Gifting

Inspired by the quintessence of a lively neighbourhood kopitiam, the Hometown gift set sees a collection of goods ranging from abalone, bak kwa, dried scallops, and bird’s nest, with even tea sets to complement. The best part? You can certainly reuse and repurpose the custom-designed handcrafted doll house for the kids.

Price: RM888

shop here

Chiasa for Charity by Khoon Hooi

Start the new year on a positive note by gifting the fashionistas of your life with these stunning Chiasa from the house of Khoon Hooi. Not only are these super-exclusive (there are only 50 piece per design), they are also for a good cause. Each ringgit spent for the purchase of the Chiasa will go to a charitable cause, depending on the designs.

The designs are handpicked by local tastemakers, and they also get to choose a cause that’s near to their heart to support. Marion Caunter’s designs are to support Rumah Kita, a shelter for single pregnant mothers; Yen’s are for the Lost Animal Souls Shelter, a non-profit, no-kill canine welfare organisation; and Datin Shirieene Hajamaideen’s are for Yayasan Chow Kit, an NGO that caters to the needs of children and teenagers.

Price: RM195

shop here

Lucky by Wanderlust + Co

Who doesn’t need a touch of gold on the new year? If you have a jewellery lover in your circle, gift them with pieces from Wanderlust + Co’s first-ever Lunar New Year collection, Lucky.

At the centre of this collection is the fortune cookie, which serves as a reminder to count your blessings—the perfect attitude to ring the new year with. The icon of the Lucky collection is none other than the Fortune Cookie locket necklace that opens up so the wearer can store a personal keepsake to carry around.

Price ranges from RM285 to RM570.

shop here

Wunderbath Lucky Rabbit gift set

The world is not out of the woods yet, as far as the pandemic is concerned, so a gift set comprising soaps and sanitisers are still apt. To make it festive, Wunderbath has curated a selection of their crowd-favourite cleansers into unique shapes such as angpow, fortune cookie, and a bunny for the new year. To complete the set, a pineapple tart hand sanitiser is also added for those on the go.

Price RM78.90

shop here

Audacious Charm gift hamper by W Kuala Lumpur

Packed in this decadent crimson red box are treasures that your friends and family would truly revel in. With teas and tarts to tantalise the tastebuds, and Yen’s premium double boiled soup sachets to soothe the soul, that and many more treats in the box is going to be the highlight of their Chinese New Year. To top that all of, the hamper also arrives with a Penfolds Koonunga Hill Red Wine so they can continue the festivities post-Chinese New Year.

Price RM428

shop here

Lì Huá the Oriental Cake by Brown & Sugar

Know someone with a sweet tooth? Then this will be a much-welcomed treat for them. The cake is decorated with a colour combination that represents wealth, prosperity, and harmony, and rabbits, oranges, and floral elements befitting a Chinese New Year celebration. With three flavours available, you may want to opt for the special orange cake with chocolate ganache, a CNY special from Brown & Sugar.

Price ranges from RM260 to RM300.

shop here

Jingxian Chinese New Year hamper from Bloomthis

Another hamper option is this one from Bloomthis, which is brimming with decadent chocolates, cookies, coffees, and local sips and snacks. It also arrives with a Terrazas Altos del Plata Chardonnay. The luxurious and giant gift is sure to win the hearts of your loved ones, and best gift this Chinese New Year.

Price: RM 638

shop here

Delightful gift box by With Love

Secured with an elegantly hand-drawn embroidered cloth, this gift box is the perfect option if you’re considering a Chinese New Year gift. Filled to the brim are goodies that symbolise prosperity and wellness. With homemade tarts and cookies, premium dried pineapples and persimmons, the Delightful gift box also comes with a minimalist Japanese-style ceramic tea pot set that will be treasured for years to come.

Price: RM 468

shop here

Divine Luxury gift hamper by Marks & Spencer

Feeling generous? Then up the ante with our final pick: the Marks & Spencer’s Divine Luxury gift hamper. Filled with an assortment of iconic Marks & Spencer delights, surprise your loved ones with this gift of abundance.

Price: RM 1,039

shop here

Nespresso x Angel Chen Chinese New Year collection

For the Year of the Rabbit, Nespresso has teamed up with fashion designer Angel Chen on a limited edition collection — with a patchwork design by Angel Chen. In line with Nespresso’s commitment to sustainability, the patchwork is made with recycled jute coffee bags and materials from the personality’s previous projects. The Nespresso x Angel Chen coffee sleeve comprises World Explorations Shanghai Lungo, Master Origins Nicaragua, Ispirazione Venezia, Ispirazione Napoli, and Ispirazione Arpeggio. There’s also a limited edition travel mug!

Discover more here.

Price: RM124.50 per Nespresso x Angel Chen sleeve; RM129 per Travel Mug

CNY Red Collection by ROYCE’

Every Lunar New Year, ROYCE’ curates a myriad of gift sets perfect for gifting. Floral motifs with red and gold tones wrap the limited edition festive packaging. The CNY Red Collection comprises 10 varieties and 78 signature treats. They include chocolate bars, chocolate chips, biscuits, and more. For 2023, ROYCE’ has also introduced a new product in the form of Nama Oolong Tea.

Discover more here.

Price: RM248 per set

Gourmet Gift Hampers by TWG Tea

In celebration of Chinese New Year, TWG Tea has curated a series of gourmet hampers comprising treats and teas. The options range from Vintage Pu-Erh Tea Brick and Haute Couture Tea Collection to World Voyage New Year Tea Set. The Prosperous Hamper comes with Tea Taster Cotton Teabags, Haute Couture Jade Dragon, Haute Couture Tea Party Tea, Lemon Bush Shortbread Cookies, TWG Tea Sugar Gem, Orchid Teapot, and more goodies.

Discover more here.

Price: RM198 to RM1,288

Golden Opulence Set by Godiva

Thinking of getting premium chocolates as gifts this Chinese New Year? Consider Godiva’s selection of gift sets. Take Golden Opulence set as an example. It comprises the CNY 2023 Chocolate Gift Box (18 pieces), Cube Truffles, Dark Chocolate Pretzels, Signature Tablet Dark Chocolate Roasted Almond, CNY 2023 Carré Gift Box (15 pieces), and more delectable treats.

Discover more here.

Price: RM988

Limited Edition Gift Sets by Glenfiddich

Glenfiddich has collaborated with Chinese illustrator Yixin Zeng, for Chinese New Year. The limited edition gift packs are decked in vibrant designs by the artist, with the iconic Glenfiddich Stag taking centre stage in all four sets. They include The Glenfiddich 15-Year-Old, The Glenfiddich 12 Year Old, The Glenfiddich 18 Year Old, and The Glenfiddich 21 Year Old.

The Glenfiddich Chinese New Year gift packs are available in selected speciality fine spirits retailers, such as Jaya Grocer, Urban Fresh and Boozeat.

Price: From RM340

Elevete Patisserie

Available from 9 January to 4 February 2023, Elevete Patisserie unveils its festive yet decadent treats for the Chinese New Year celebrations. Perfect as gifts to your loved ones, there are various treats specifically curated for every personality and sweet enthusiast. In total, there are seven gift boxes to choose from: Festive Joy CNY Cookie Box, Spring into Prosperity, Abundance Koi Entremet, Prosperous Wishes, Fatt Choy Fatcarons, Gift of Blessings and Gift of Fortune.

The Festive Joy CNY Cookie Box is ideal for any cookie lovers. Wrapped beautifully in a reusable furoshiki cloth, the cookie box comprises cranberry butter cookies, matcha butter cookies, classic butter cookies and chocolate chip cookies.

For a burst of refreshing flavours, the Abundance Koi Entremet is baked to perfection with crunchy coconut feuilletine and light coconut chiffon and layered with mango and pineapple compote, mango and passionfruit mousse and coconut cremeux.

For the ultimate gifting experience, go ahead and order the Gift of Fortune. The bamboo basket consists of a 7-inch Prosperity Pineapple cake, 50 pieces of their signature pineapple tarts, raspberry crunchie cookies and almond matcha cookie sticks.

Discover more here.

Featured image credit: Wishful Curated Gifting; Hero image credit: W Kuala Lumpur; this article first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia, with additional text by Ronn Tan and Amalina Anuar.