facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > These chocolate cafes in KL will satisfy your sweet cravings
These chocolate cafes in KL will satisfy your sweet cravings
Food & Drink
07 Jul 2022 09:00 AM

These chocolate cafes in KL will satisfy your sweet cravings

Jolin Lee
Contributor
These chocolate cafes in KL will satisfy your sweet cravings
Food & Drink
These chocolate cafes in KL will satisfy your sweet cravings

New year, new me? Achieving a healthier lifestyle seems to be on almost everyone’s list of new year resolutions. And it’s possible by just hopping onto the healthy food bandwagon. Unless you’ve been slacking on your diet or feel you deserve a sweet reward, it’s time for dessert.

Dessert makes the world go round — according to many (including us), and chocolate makes everything better. In fact, dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and has free radical-fighting abilities to fight against environmental toxins. But before you start stocking up your food cabinet with chocolate, remember that these should be eaten in moderation.

Yet, these chocolate cafes in KL do not use ordinary chocolate you see selling in supermarkets. High-quality Belgian chocolate is the hero of these sweet treats, and the taste definitely does not disappoint. Belgium is known as the capital of chocolate. Why settle for less when you can get it from the best?

They may use the same key ingredient, but each spot applies its own twist to their dishes. It may be as simple as adding more fruit to the plate or mixing their own chocolate mixture of dark, white and milk. Time to pay a visit to these chocolate cafes in KL.

Bookmark these chocolate cafes in KL:

Jump To / Table of Contents

Dip and Dip

1 /4

Dip and Dip

This famous chocolate eatery from Dubai already has hundreds of outlets spread across the globe. They create the most unique and trend-setting desserts using the finest Belgian chocolate and the best ingredients. Their vision for the brand is relatively simple: they want everyone to fall in love with chocolate as much as them.

Dip and Dip is available at Bangsar, The Curve, IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Sunway Pyramid, Velocity Mall, and Pavilion KL.

Salon Du Chocolat

2 /4

Salon Du Chocolat

They started out as chocolate truffle business but now expanded to a chocolate cafe. Only the finest ingredients from Belgium chocolate suppliers and 100% cocoa butter are used in their chocolate creations. Choose to dine in for any of their chocolate desserts or take away a box of high quality chocolate as gifts for friends and family.

Salon Du Chocolat is available at Suria KLCC, Publika, Quil City Mall, and 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

Molten Chocolate Cafe

3 /4

Molten Chocolate Cafe

Their menu consists of desserts from both central Europe and America so you can expect French crepes to Belgian pastries and waffles under one roof. If you’re not sure of what to order on your first visit, their Founde Tower is highly recommended.

Molten Chocolate Cafe is available at Melawati Mall, Pavilion 2 Bukit Jalil, Paradigm Mall, Uptown Damansara, Lot 10, Central I-City and MyTown Shopping Centre.

 

Choco Loco Caffé

4 /4

Choco Loco Caffé

One of the newest chocolate cafes around, Choco Loco Caffé has chocolate waffles, crepes, fondue, and almost everything that can be eaten or made with chocolate is included in their menu. But have a go at one of their most unique dish, the Loco Piñata — where you have to crack the chocolate open with a hammer to get to your sweet treats.

Choco Loco Caffé, D1-G3-03, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, +603-6211 1457

Food Kuala Lumpur Chocolate Dessert Eat Chocolate cafes Chocolate Desserts chocolate cafes in kl
Jolin Lee
Contributor
Unlike most modern-day millennials, Jolin does not need caffeine or alcohol to power through the day (and night). Her eye for beauty is as sharp as her eyeliner flick, and she can spot your unblended eye makeup from a mile away.
Beauty Fashion Style Jewellery
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.