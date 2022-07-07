These chocolate cafes in KL will satisfy your sweet cravings

New year, new me? Achieving a healthier lifestyle seems to be on almost everyone’s list of new year resolutions. And it’s possible by just hopping onto the healthy food bandwagon. Unless you’ve been slacking on your diet or feel you deserve a sweet reward, it’s time for dessert.
Dessert makes the world go round — according to many (including us), and chocolate makes everything better. In fact, dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and has free radical-fighting abilities to fight against environmental toxins. But before you start stocking up your food cabinet with chocolate, remember that these should be eaten in moderation.
Yet, these chocolate cafes in KL do not use ordinary chocolate you see selling in supermarkets. High-quality Belgian chocolate is the hero of these sweet treats, and the taste definitely does not disappoint. Belgium is known as the capital of chocolate. Why settle for less when you can get it from the best?
They may use the same key ingredient, but each spot applies its own twist to their dishes. It may be as simple as adding more fruit to the plate or mixing their own chocolate mixture of dark, white and milk. Time to pay a visit to these chocolate cafes in KL.
Bookmark these chocolate cafes in KL:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /4
This famous chocolate eatery from Dubai already has hundreds of outlets spread across the globe. They create the most unique and trend-setting desserts using the finest Belgian chocolate and the best ingredients. Their vision for the brand is relatively simple: they want everyone to fall in love with chocolate as much as them.
Dip and Dip is available at Bangsar, The Curve, IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Sunway Pyramid, Velocity Mall, and Pavilion KL.
2 /4
They started out as chocolate truffle business but now expanded to a chocolate cafe. Only the finest ingredients from Belgium chocolate suppliers and 100% cocoa butter are used in their chocolate creations. Choose to dine in for any of their chocolate desserts or take away a box of high quality chocolate as gifts for friends and family.
Salon Du Chocolat is available at Suria KLCC, Publika, Quil City Mall, and 1 Utama Shopping Centre.
3 /4
Their menu consists of desserts from both central Europe and America so you can expect French crepes to Belgian pastries and waffles under one roof. If you’re not sure of what to order on your first visit, their Founde Tower is highly recommended.
Molten Chocolate Cafe is available at Melawati Mall, Pavilion 2 Bukit Jalil, Paradigm Mall, Uptown Damansara, Lot 10, Central I-City and MyTown Shopping Centre.
4 /4
One of the newest chocolate cafes around, Choco Loco Caffé has chocolate waffles, crepes, fondue, and almost everything that can be eaten or made with chocolate is included in their menu. But have a go at one of their most unique dish, the Loco Piñata — where you have to crack the chocolate open with a hammer to get to your sweet treats.
Choco Loco Caffé, D1-G3-03, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, +603-6211 1457