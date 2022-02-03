Sweep them off their feet with these chocolates for Valentine’s Day 2022

These decadent chocolates will put you in the mood for a celebration of love on Valentine’s Day 2022.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and the search for the ideal gift begins. As much as your loved ones would appreciate a beautiful bouquet of flowers, the latest fashion accessory or the most delicate piece of jewellery, receiving chocolates is considered a touch of love and luxury too. From salted caramel to raspberry truffles, these decadents are guaranteed to make anyone’s day. There’s nothing like unwrapping a box of chocolates. Send them these sweet treats, and thank us later.

Here’s where you can purchase the most delicious chocolates in KL and PJ for Valentine’s Day 2022:

Royce

Spoil your loved ones with the best sweet treats from Royce. Specially made for Valentine’s Day, the Japanese brand releases an array of decadent chocolates to showcase your affection. The Valentine’s Sweet Assortment is a wonderful curation of assorted cakes, cookies and chocolate. Highlights include limited seasonal items such as the Graham Choco Cookie and Gateau Ganache (contains liquor).

Shop here

Marks & Spencer





Share the love with Marks & Spencer this year. If your partner or best friend are into raspberry chocolates, opt for Love You To Pieces (RM105). This smashable hollow Belgian raspberry chocolate heart offers a sweet surprise filled with raspberry truffles. For an adorable yet delicious confectionery gift, order the You’re My Perfect Match (RM29.90). Made from golden blond chocolates, these cute matchstick chocolates will definitely put a smile on their face.

Head to any Marks & Spencers stores or shop online.

Shop here

Truffle Chocolate Malaysia

Italian truffles and creamy artisanal chocolate? It’s truly the best of both worlds. A new joint on the block; Truffle Chocolate Malaysia is where you can bring your date or best friends to indulge in their signature 24k Gold Truffle Chocolate soft serve in collaboration with Happy Creme.

Hero image credit: Marks & Spencer/Featured image credit: Royce