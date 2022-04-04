Craving Nyonya food this Ramadan? Head to ATAS at The RuMa Hotel

The RuMa Hotel in Kuala Lumpur is taking a twist in its Ramadan offerings, serving authentic Nyonya cuisines at its progressive Malaysian restaurant, ATAS.

One of the best things to look forward to during Ramadan is the special, one-of-a-kind offerings from restaurants and hotels, and The RuMa Hotel & Residences has a unique setup for you. Made to tantalise Malaysian taste buds, The RuMa Hotel brings you ‘Hidangan Tradisi – Edisi Nyonya Buffet’ this year as part of its festive feast.

Located right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur City Centre, the 5-star luxury hotel is putting a spin on its promotion, as they’ve recently received requests from its guests to serve authentic Nyonya cuisines at the hotel’s very restaurant, ATAS.

“We are glad that our hotel guests love our food and want even more!” exclaims Chef Tyson Gee, Culinary Director for The RuMa Hotel. “For that, we are making them ecstatic with the scrumptious range of Nyonya food.”

For this ‘Hidangan Tradisi – Edisi Nyonya Buffet’, the culinary team at ATAS brings forth more than 50 years of total cooking experience. Among the delectable offerings available on the buffet line will be the ketam cili, kari kepala ikan, daging masak lemak cili api, ayam pongteh and many more. And not to worry — you’ll be able to find all the classic Malaysian favourites too, such as ketupat pulut daun palas, serunding ayam, a variety of satay and kuah kacang. The dessert counter is made for those with a sweet tooth, with treats such as bubur cha cha, pulut tai-tai, and onde-onde Swiss Roll cake.

At RM218 nett per person, the promotion will last from 8th to 30th April 2022. You’ll definitely want to head down to The RuMa Hotel for its ‘Hidangan Tradisi – Edisi Nyonya Buffet’! You can make your reservations on its website, with its ‘Early Bird Promotion’ at RM174.40 nett per pax (valid from 1 – 10 April 2022). Can’t be there for the buffet? Don’t fret! ‘Hidangan Tradisi – Edisi Nyonya’ can also be ordered for takeaways in two options: priced at RM228 nett for two pax, and RM328 nett for four pax.

To find out more about ‘Hidangan Tradisi – Edisi Nyonya’ at the RuMa Hotel, ATAS can be contacted via Whatsapp at +60327780735 or via landline at +603 2778 0888; or email at atas@theruma.com.