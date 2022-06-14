Design your dream wedding cake with these Malaysian bakers based in KL

Wedding season is truly underway. Have you figured out where you can order your dream wedding cake in KL?

It’s all about finding the perfect everything for your special day. From picking the right venue to choosing your dream wedding dress, we know the feeling.

The question has been popped, and the wedding planning begins. The cake-cutting ceremony is one of the most memorable wedding moments, so it pays to get it right. Whether it is a luxurious soiree or a laid-back affair, choosing the ideal bakery is equally important. As a centrepiece to complete any romantic soiree, picking the right design is crucial. Popular wedding cake designs comprise ruffle, pastel tones, geometric shapes, floral cascades and beyond. Be it elegant and chic or modern and rustic, these bakeries in Kuala Lumpur will do what it takes to create your ultimate dreamy cake.

Top home bakers to get customised wedding cakes in KL:

Kouture Cakes

Famed for his elegant fondant cakes, Razin Mohd of KoutureCakes takes inspiration from architecture and art. As he aims to create minimalist cakes with intricate marble details, it’s clear that his wedding cakes are catered for those who adore a clean yet sophisticated look. From one-tier to four-tier cakes, there are four signature flavours: Double chocolate (chocolate ganache filling), vanilla rose cake (berries filling), marble cake (chocolate ganache filling) and vanilla butter cake (berries filling). With prices starting from RM350, Kouture Cakes is ready to cater to your needs.

For more info, head over to the website here.

Order via WhatsApp.

Bakes & Inks

Whether you want it chic and simple or boho and modern, trust Bakes & Inks to deliver the best bespoke designs. Baked with premium ingredients, you can indulge in a plethora of flavours ranging from four-inch to eight-inch. Highlights include the double Belgian chocolate, earl grey chocolate, golden moist vanilla and chocolate salted caramel. Be sure to drop them a WhatsApp.

Order via WhatsApp

Sweet Bakers

Sweet Bakers have captured the hearts of many with its beautiful cakes. Known for its best-selling vintage cakes, the bakeshop is excellent if you’re looking for a cake adorned in florals and pearls. Choose between the two-tier and three-tier cakes. With prices ranging from RM175 to RM355, the bakery offers signature and fruity flavours such as classic vanilla, classic chocolate, blueberry vanilla, mango vanilla, banana chocolate, biscoff lotus and more.

Order via WhatsApp

bitter/sweet

For sophisticated cakes with a modern twist, consider adding Bitter/Sweet to the list. It’s a great choice if you want something simple yet exquisite. Pay close attention to the details as they craft your dream wedding cake to perfection with beautiful blooms, foliage and earthy accents. They’re also open to customising their cakes to match the fabric of your wedding dress. Besides customisable textures, the confectionary offers delicate cake designs in pastel hues, ombre and classic white.

Order here.

Ophelia Bakes

Founded by wife-and-husband duo Nabila Asyiqin and Aiman Asyraf, Ophelia Bakes is known for its signature vintage-style cakes. The home bakery is a perfect option if you’re into whimsical cakes filled with delicate floral blooms. For something unconventional, explore their intricate chinoiserie design and romantic square-shaped vintage cakes.

Order on their website.

