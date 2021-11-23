Dine out at these 2 restaurants in KL before they are closed for good

Playte and Mum’s Place are closing down.

One’s a contemporary restaurant opened prior to the onset of Covid-19, another’s a decades-old establishment catering to PJ folk who have grown fond of them. Both dining destinations are in the midst of shuttering for dissimilar reasons. If you haven’t had the opportunity to dine with them, now’s your last chance.

Dine out at Playte and Mum’s Place before they are closed for good:

Playte, Damansara Heights

Mondays-Thursdays 5.30pm-10pm; Fridays-Saturdays 12pm-3pm & 5.30pm-10pm

Call 011-2698 5562

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playte (@playte.my)

Closing 4 December 2021, Playte despite its nascency has built up a burgeoning rapport among diners seeking out modern fusion dishes that are both sensorially and visually gratifying. The emphasis lies resolutely on the freshness of ingredients. Sauces and spices are reined in, in favour of natural and original taste and aroma. The ambience is excellent for lunch with clients and tête-à-tête with friends.

Must try: Truffle pasta, with pappardelle, parmesan sauce and autumn black truffle; mussels, with highland pumpkin, pumpkin seeds, pumpkin and mussel jus; miso cod, with Japanese salsa, onsen egg, ikura and pickles; cold capellini, with Hokkaido scallop, amaebi and ikura.

Mum’s Place, Damansara Perdana

Tuesdays-Sundays 11am-2.30pm & 5pm-8pm

Call 03-7727 8443

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mum’s Place (@mumsplacerestaurant)

After 20 years in operation, Mum’s Place will close by the end of November 2021. Patrons in droves have been flooding the restaurant. Originally slated to shutter by December 2021, the closure has been brought forward. Serving an eclectic mix of Peranakan, Malay, Portuguese, Chinese and Indian delicacies, Mum’s Place is a microcosm of Malaysia’s multi-cultural society.

Must try: Deep-fried cencaru fish with petai and cili padi paste; Mum’s Special spicy kampung fried rice, lemak kuning jenahak fish; Mum’s fried chicken with curry leaves.