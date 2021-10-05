Catch the sunset and dine out at these incredible beachfront restaurants in Langkawi

There are restaurants and there are beachfront and overwater restaurants in Langkawi.

We have all dreamed of it. The evening breeze rushes in to bring with it a cool draft laced with salinity; a timely reminder that we are a world away from tedious deadlines. The golden sun showers everything in its path with vivid radiance; a ritualistic dance it performs since the dawn of time as it prepares to retire for the evening. Soft, powdery sand caresses the sole of our feet like a dependable therapist, as inviting as the palm-fringed beach appearing unobstructed in front of our eyes. The captivating symphony of waves crashing against the oyster-canvassed concrete pillars lulls us into peace of mind, broken only by a courteous call from the waiter who brings us the meticulously plated dinner. Dining out on the beach or the water is one joyous experience city folk don’t often live. But over in Langkawi, you can have it evening after evening, even just for a fleeting holiday.

Lapped by gentle waves, the archipelago boasts an embarrassment of riches in top restaurants and idyllic beaches. Not only do they serve terrific food, they also present unforgettable experiences – ones that live long in memory, begging you to return time and again. They satiate not appetite but wanderlust and desire.

Here are the best beachfront and overwater restaurants, from reasonably priced to the acme of luxury, in Langkawi to live out your fantasy. Call ahead to secure your reservation so that you don’t miss out on.

All images by respective restaurants. Hero and feature images by The St. Regis Langkawi