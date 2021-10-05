Catch the sunset and dine out at these incredible beachfront restaurants in Langkawi

There are restaurants and there are beachfront and overwater restaurants in Langkawi.
We have all dreamed of it. The evening breeze rushes in to bring with it a cool draft laced with salinity; a timely reminder that we are a world away from tedious deadlines. The golden sun showers everything in its path with vivid radiance; a ritualistic dance it performs since the dawn of time as it prepares to retire for the evening. Soft, powdery sand caresses the sole of our feet like a dependable therapist, as inviting as the palm-fringed beach appearing unobstructed in front of our eyes. The captivating symphony of waves crashing against the oyster-canvassed concrete pillars lulls us into peace of mind, broken only by a courteous call from the waiter who brings us the meticulously plated dinner. Dining out on the beach or the water is one joyous experience city folk don’t often live. But over in Langkawi, you can have it evening after evening, even just for a fleeting holiday.
Lapped by gentle waves, the archipelago boasts an embarrassment of riches in top restaurants and idyllic beaches. Not only do they serve terrific food, they also present unforgettable experiences – ones that live long in memory, begging you to return time and again. They satiate not appetite but wanderlust and desire.
Here are the best beachfront and overwater restaurants, from reasonably priced to the acme of luxury, in Langkawi to live out your fantasy. Call ahead to secure your reservation so that you don’t miss out on.
Pantai Tengah’s hidden gem, the aptly named beach house is Instagram-worthy for the instant gratifying generation. But if good vibes are all you are after, this place has that in spades. Coffee is flawlessly brewed. It serves a variety of finger foods such as tacos, pizzas, fries and burgers, fortified by cocktails, mocktails, house wines and beers. What to order? Tacos and Tiger.
12.30pm – 12am
An establishment of The St. Regis Langkawi, whether it is food or ambience, you can expect everything is in tip-top condition. We love the spectacular architecture and the airy, open layout that invites in the ocean breeze. A place to while away the evening as though you are transported to the middle of the Andaman sea, with only a butler in tow. What to order? You would be a fool not to go for the degustation menu.
6pm – 11pm
One of the top Thai restaurants on the island, Pahn-Thai is tucked away in the corner of the vast Berjaya Langkawi Resort. While gastronomic authenticity is steadfastly upheld by the chef, you will likely be taken away by the magnificent Matchincang Mountain forming backdrop of this stilted restaurant, emerging after a romantic stroll over the waters. What to order? Go for the set meal, so you spend less time deciding and more time on breathing in the splendour.
7pm – 10.30pm
Reasonably priced, the fish-and-chips haunt requires a fair bit of travelling to get to if you stay anywhere outside the northern-eastern tip of Langkawi. In exchange for its out-of-the-way location, you get the sparsely visited but gorgeous, long stretch of beach all to yourself for the most part. Thereafter, you may retire to this laidback restaurant for a cold draught beer, in the company of a simply spectacular view. What to order? The titular dish is offered in a choice of red snapper, barramundi, mackerel, halibut and salmon.
10am – 10pm
Planted on the private beach at the ultra-luxurious Datai, the Beach Club is a casual-dining restaurant featuring an outdoor show kitchen with fresh seafood cooked on the open grill. Set in verdant surroundings, guests can expect an orchestra of chirps and whirrs from the abundant wildlife, rustles of leaves and the susurration of the Andaman Sea. What to order? Andaman lobster served in the shell.
7am – 11am; 12pm – 5pm; 6.30pm – 11.30pm
A pavilion in the shape of twig fish traps located at the far edge of the property, this Ritz-Carlton restaurant delivers with a punch of emphasis when it says freshly caught seafood. Dishes are contemporary, reflecting a greater world outside of Langkawi and of the island itself, where international fare is prepared with a deft local touch. What to order? The hearty Nasi Lautan Casserole finished with the Ritz.
12pm – 2.30pm; 6.30pm – 10.30 pm
Adjacent to the Underwater World Langkawi aquarium, The Cliff is impossible to miss for any visitor to Pantai Cenang. The contemporary resto-bar juts out onto the Andaman Sea and offers unrivalled views of the setting sun and numerous islets dotting the turquoise waters. The menu comprises an expansive selection of Malay and Western cuisines, bolstered with champagne and sparkling wine. What to order? The Aquarius Club with an assortment of seafood and lobster thermidor.
12pm – 11.30pm