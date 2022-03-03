March dining and drinking guide: International Women’s Day promos in KL and more

Where to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 in KL?

December was all about yuletide feasting, while January brimmed with numerous pre-Chinese New Year luncheons. February was saddled with guilt from gastronomic intemperance, with trips to the gym and detoxing sessions offering much relief. What’s in store for March? Celebrating women’s achievements, empowering sisters alike and perhaps bar hopping with your confidantes.

International Women’s Day 2022 dining and drinking promos in KL and PJ:

The RuMa X Swiss Watch Afternoon Tea at The LIBRARI

Patrons at The LIBRARI will be treated to an exclusive afternoon tea curated by The RuMa’s Executive Chef Tyson Gee where titbits are symbolically crafted to represent the deep resolve found in modern women. The collaboration between one of KL’s top hotels and Swiss Watch is a sensorial journey through the ages, reflective of how far women have advanced in society.

For instance, the Lapsang Souchong Tea in the Macaron is indicative of women’s courage to stand out and not be held back. The Temerloh Vanilla used for the Entremet speaks of Malaysian women championing their causes on the world stage, while the unusual Jackfruit and Chilli combination embodies creativity and the courage to be different.

You will find Lapsang Souchong and Passion Fruit Macaron; Temerloh Vanilla Entremet; Gula Melaka Soy Sauce Salted Caramel Tartelette; Coconut, Jackfruit and Chilli Roll; Roselle and Yoghurt Friand, Truffle Chicken Mushroom Vol-au-vent; Crispy Prawn Ball with Pineapple Sweet Chilli Sauce; Scotch Egg; Smoked Salmon Puff; and Highland Vegetable Pai Tee on the menu.

Priced at RM170 nett per person, the celebratory afternoon tea set is served from 5 March till 1 May 2022, every Saturday and Sunday. The first 100 customers who purchase two sets are entitled to an exclusive assortment of classic teas from Swiss Watch Pavilion KL worth RM79.

Call 03-2788 0888 for reservation

International Women’s Day Cocktail Week 2022

From March 15–21, selected bars in KL and PJ will be organising the International Women’s Day Cocktail Week honouring inspirational women of their choice who in their own ways have contributed to the nation. Bartenders will create unique cocktails based on ideals drawn from their sacrifices.

JungleBird KL will be collaborating with The Botanist and Rémy Martin for the occasion. The inspirational figures are politician Hannah Yeoh and activist Deborah Henry. A complimentary limited-edition Superwoman lip balm comes with the IWDCW22 cocktail purchase.

Other participating bars include Some Cocktail Bar (changemaker Jo Kukathas), Wildflowers (artist Yuin Yi, bartender Angel Ng and photographer Trisha Toh), Happy Stan (entrepreneur Caroline Russell), Concubine KL (fashion designer Melinda Looi), The REX Bar (activist Nisha Ayub), Three x Co (artist Red Hong Yi), Her House KL (entertainer Michelle Yeoh), Old Shanghai (athlete Pandelela Rinong), The Whisky Bar KL (screenwriter Adele Lim), Backdoor Bodega (athlete Nicol David), Pisco Bar (activist Ambiga Sreenevasan), and Nizza Restaurant @ Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara (activist Marina Mahathir).

Maiden Voyage by Caorunn Gin at Three x Co

Perhaps the most influential female drinks media pioneer in town, Kim Choong, who is also the founding editor of Thirstmag.com, will go behind the bar and take up a guest shift to concoct signature cocktails and raise funds for charity. While no exact details of the cocktails she will be making for your enjoyment, we do know there will be a trio of cocktails made with Caorunn Gin. It is happening on March 7, 8pm onwards.

The benefiting charity Happy Cure comprises a group of women aiming to raise awareness of children battling cancer. The funds raised will go towards care packages for the caretakers – women who are often overlooked and overworked – of these children in the form of pampering kits, meal and shopping vouchers, and art and craft kits.

Call 019-336 6031 for reservation

Garden to Cocktails by Von Hallers and Whitley Neill at Pahit

Horticulturists about town or those keen to acquire a green thumb can drop by Pahit for an interactive session on growing a hydroponic herb garden at home – and harvesting the botanicals to be used in your cocktails. That’s what we call locavores. The workshop is conducted on March 16, 5pm onwards. Meanwhile, patrons at Pahit can enjoy International Women’s Day Cocktail Week 2022 promotion from 8 March 2022 till month-end.

Call 03-2110 0776 for reservation

Get Von Haller's Gin here