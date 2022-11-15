Dining events in KL for November 2022: FIFA World Cup promos, seasonal menus and more

Bookmark our page to enjoy this month’s offerings for the latest 2022 FIFA World Cup promos and dining events in KL for November 2022.

With Christmas around the corner, there are still a few weeks to enjoy the calm before the storm. Before you start cracking your head for the perfect gift or figuring out who to invite for your annual Christmas dinner, why not unwind by attending these dining events in KL? Football fans are gearing up for a month-long of sleepless nights as they witness their favourite team out on the field. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway, Sheraton Petaling Jaya is hosting a special treat for football enthusiasts at their Cigar Lounge and Sala Bar. If you enjoyed Chef Denis Lucchi’s takeover at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, you would definitely adore this upcoming Take Over series by two-Michelin-starred Chef Baiocco. For a burst of truffle galore, let’s discover Nobu’s seasonal Truffle Osusume menu. Over at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur Chinatown, Jann is hosting a list of exciting whiskey events at “Scotnatown” to honour the Scottish culture.

In the meantime, don’t miss out on our ultimate guide to discovering Malaysia.

Check out these 2022 FIFA World Cup promos, dining events and more in KL throughout November 2022:

Celebrate the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel

Available from 20 November to 18 December 2022, CHIME at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel is hosting a fun-filled evening for every football fan at their spacious cigar lounge. Two packages are available if you plan to watch it with your best crew.

The Castro: Priced at RM3,530nett, the private room package is suitable for 10pax and includes a large sausage platter, three Blasson Rose champagne, two Bathtub gins and a free flow of juice.

The Davidoff: Ideal for a party of eight, the private room package includes a large sausage platter, one Belvedere Vodka, two Penfolds signature wines (Penfolds Max Shiraz or Chardonnay) and free flow of juice at RM2000 nett.

Over at Sala Bar, guests can enjoy a live stream match over a selection of thirst-quenching drinks and appetising bites at the rooftop bar. You can order their Game Day Eats, which consists of a medium and large sausage platter priced between RM75 nett and RM90 nett, respectively. You can also opt for a Twin Bottle Bundle (RM800 nett) from these brands: Jameson Irish Whiskey, Absolut Blue Vodka, Bacardi White Rum, Beefeater Gin, Jagermeister and Jim Beam.

Operation hours:

Chime – 12 PM – 12 AM (Sunday to Friday)

Sala Bar – 3 PM – 12 AM (Monday to Saturday)

Address: Lorong Utara C, Pjs 52, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Guest Chef Stefano Baiocco takes over Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur

Get ready to wine, dine and unwind. Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur introduces its next Take Over series with Chef Stefano Baiocco. Hailing from Ancona, Italy, two-Michelin-starred Chef Baiocco from the Grand Hotel Villa Feltrinelli in Italy is cooking his way to the Mandarin Grill.

From 21 to 27 November 2022, the Take Over series will feature seven iconic dishes that earned him culinary recognition, like his salmon mosaic glazed with coconut and lime sauce, spinach lasagna with sea urchin, grilled wagyu beef ribeye with “Diavola” sauce (tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy salami, and hot chilli peppers) and more. In the dessert section, you will be served a plate of white chocolate mousse and truffle flakes with salted chocolate cookies and hazelnut soil.

You can make a reservation for his Degustazione dinner menu or indulge in his curated a la carte menu to enjoy during lunch.

The Degustazione Dinner Menu is priced at RM698 per person with an additional RM180 per person for wine pairing. To make a reservation, contact +603-2330-8798 or email mokul-fb@mohg.com. For more info, head over to the website.

Address: Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Nobu introduces its seasonal Truffle Osusume’s menu

Specially curated for every truffle lover, Nobu Kuala Lumpur unveils its Truffle Osusume (“recommendation” in Japanese) menu, which includes a wonderful take on nine truffle-inspired dishes with a Japanese-Peruvian twist. The star of these dishes? Autumn black truffles, of course. As an option, diners can also add white truffles to their dishes. Depending on what you’re craving, the menu features three cold dishes, three hot specialities and three decadent treats for diners to experience.

A highlighted dish from the curated menu is the Chargrill Wagyu with Wakame Truffle Miso and the Seared Chilean Seabass with Taro Espuma and Truffle Salsa. In the dessert department, the Pineapple Kakigori with Truffle Ice cream is something to look forward to for its bursting flavours.

The menu will be available throughout the entire month of November. Call 03-2380-0028 or Whatsapp 019-289-5085 to make a reservation.

Address: L4A-05, Level 4A Shoppes at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur No, 145, Jln Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 12 PM – 2 PM, 6 PM – 10.30 PM

Visiting “Scotnatown”: Whisky Buffet featuring BenRiach at Jann, Four Points Sheraton Kuala Lumpur

This month, Jann at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur Chinatown is celebrating the traditions of Scottish culture with a plethora of specially curated events. With a spectacular view of Kuala Lumpur’s skyline, the cocktail bar is hosting a Whisky Buffet led by BenRiach. If you consider yourself a whisky connoisseur, get ready for a guided-tasting session with BenRiach’s ambassador Danny Cheah. Priced at RM250+ per person, you will have a chance to explore a free flow of 13 types of whiskies and a complimentary snack platter for every booking. An exceptional performance by The Gordon School of Dance will be on display to lighten the mood.

Address: 2, Jalan Balai Polis, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

When: 22 November 2022

Time: 8 PM – 10 PM

Contact or WhatsApp at 012-507-3327 for reservations or visit the website here.

Whisky Pairing Dinner featuring BenRiach at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur Chinatown

Adding to our list of dining events in KL to check out in November 2022 is this exquisite whisky pairing dinner with BenRiach. Get ready to be whisked away to an evening filled with an appetising meal and sip-worthy drinks. Led by BenRiach’s brand ambassador Stuart Fear, you will be treated to a five-course Western set menu (RM388+) with complementing glasses of the finest whiskey on the side.

Address: 2, Jalan Balai Polis, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

When: 24 November

Time: 8 PM – 11 PM

Contact or WhatsApp at 012-507-3327 for reservations or visit the website here.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero image credit: Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur; Featured image credit: Nobu