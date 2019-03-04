Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Dining events in KL you don’t want to miss this March 2019
Dining events in KL you don't want to miss this March 2019
04 Mar 2019

Dining events in KL you don't want to miss this March 2019

It’s an exciting month in March for ardent foodies. You’ve checked out some of the newest dining establishments, restaurants and cafes in town, or perhaps stuffed yourself silly at the best buffets hotels in KL have to offer.

But allow us to spoil you further with these dining events and exclusive menus that will be available in and around Kuala Lumpur for a limited time only. Michelin-starred chefs will be flying in to prepare their signature dishes using some of the freshest ingredients that are hard to come by locally. That’s why we are letting you know way beforehand so that you can plan out your calendars and not miss out on these exciting dining events happening only in the month of March.

Turkish Delights at Mosaic, Mandarin Oriental KL
Turkish Delights at Mosaic, Mandarin Oriental KL

Mosaic invites you to indulge in the rich and historical heritage of Turkish cuisine prepared specially by the chefs from Mandarin Oriental Bodrum, Turkey. Eat to your heart’s content at this all-you-can-eat experience as you sample delicious labneh, koftas, falafels and some sweet Turkish delights. If you’re here on the first two days, expect to be entertained by true Turkish culture with classic Sufi dance performances, traditional live music and marble art shows await.

Address
Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur
Website
Website Here
Phone
+603-23308798
Start Date
March 13, 2019
End Date
March 19, 2019
Price
Lunch RM168 / Dinner RM208
Chef Ricardo Chaneton takes over Lafite
Chef Ricardo Chaneton takes over Lafite

Chef Ricardo Chaneton from Restaurant Petrus, Island Shangri-La Hong Kong will be taking over the Lafite in Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur for a special fine dining experience featuring his signature French creations. Having worked for Michelin two-starred French restaurant, Mirazur in France, the Venezuelan chef will be preparing his own take on classic French cuisine with a modern twist. The menu is an extensive one but with ingredients like the amadai (tilefish), Kristal caviar, Gariguette strawberries and Valrhona Araguani 72 per cent Venezuelan chocolate, you know you’re in for a treat.

Set Lunch (12noon to 2.30pm)

2-course menu: RM195 nett per person

3-course menu: RM245 nett per person

Address
11, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur
Website
Website Here
Phone
+603-20743900
Start Date
March 19, 2019
End Date
March 23, 2019
Price
Lunch: RM195 nett (2-course) / RM245 nett (3-course) & Dinner: RM450 nett (4-course) / RM685 nett (6-course)
'World of Nobu' Omakase
'World of Nobu' Omakase

Nobu KL is putting together a special menu that highlights the best creations from top Nobu chefs from around the world in conjunction with the release of Chef Nobu’s latest cookbook, ‘World of Nobu’. The curated dining experience also features signature dishes of Nobu KL’s very own Chef Philip Leong (Cold Inaniwa Chuka with Caviar and Watercress Soup) and Chef Chico Dator (Sushi Cup). We have had our fair share and would highly recommend Chef Leong’s dish (we love the crunchy whitebait crisp contrasting the QQ texture of the noodles) and the Sakura-Saku dessert with dark cherry sorbet by Chef Kei Hasegawa from Matsuhisa Beverly Hills — with a side of sake of course.

Address
Menara 3 Petronas, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur
Website
Website Here
Phone
+603-21645084
Start Date
March 1, 2019
End Date
March 31, 2019
Price
RM600++ per person
Mickey Mouse Hi-Tea
Mickey Mouse Hi-Tea

W Kuala Lumpur is partnering with Gallery des Artistes for a special month of Mickey Mouse everything. Take a gander at French contemporary artists Alain Vaissiere and Kikayou’s Mickey-inspired month-long exhibit featuring 11 exclusive art pieces made out of 3D lenticular net-works, collages and more. This that is complemented with a special Mickey-themed Hi-Tea set at WOOBAR with delectable novelties including Mickey Crostini with salmon mousse, pickled cucumber and avruga, and the Elderberry Cheese Gateaux.

Address
Level 8, 121, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Website
Website Here
Phone
+603-27868888
Start Date
March 14, 2019
End Date
April 14, 2019
Price
RM168++ for 2 pax (Weekdays) / RM188++ for 2 pax (Weekends)
St. Regis KL's Guest Star Chef Series Returns
St. Regis KL's Guest Star Chef Series Returns

Following the footsteps of their father, Chef Kazunori Otawa, Chef Hajime Otawa of Otawa Restaurant and Chef So Otawa of Michelin 1-starred Ciel et Sol will be in Kuala Lumpur for a special 3-day dining experience that journeys into the flavours of Japan. They have mastered the art of creating sophisticated French cuisine using the appeal of fresh ingredients from different regions of Japan. Discover the legacy and cuisine prepared by the Otowa brothers exclusively at The Brasserie in St. Regis KL.

Address
No 6, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur
Website
Website Here
Phone
+603-27271111
Start Date
March 28, 2019
End Date
March 30, 2019
Price
RM480++ per pax / RM680++ per pax with alcohol pairing
What A Catch at Vasco's
What A Catch at Vasco's

Tired of your usual red meats? It’s time to indulge in Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s Vasco’s selection of freshly caught fishes like baby snapper, grouper, barramundi, trevally and cencaru fish that are prepared in true Malaysian cooking style. Experience an exquisite burst of spice and umami with your choice of marinade and sauces from asam pedas, sambal bumbu, sambal Portugis and salt with turmeric.

Address
3, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur
Website
Website Here
Phone
+603-22642264
Start Date
March 1, 2019
End Date
March 31, 2019
Price
RM178 nett per pax
Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. He's now on a lookout for the elusive Philodendron Florida Beauty to add to his urban garden.
