Dining events in KL you don’t want to miss this March 2019

It’s an exciting month in March for ardent foodies. You’ve checked out some of the newest dining establishments, restaurants and cafes in town, or perhaps stuffed yourself silly at the best buffets hotels in KL have to offer.

But allow us to spoil you further with these dining events and exclusive menus that will be available in and around Kuala Lumpur for a limited time only. Michelin-starred chefs will be flying in to prepare their signature dishes using some of the freshest ingredients that are hard to come by locally. That’s why we are letting you know way beforehand so that you can plan out your calendars and not miss out on these exciting dining events happening only in the month of March.