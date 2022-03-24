Dining and drinks promos to look forward to throughout April

Dining out in April 2022? Restaurants and bars in KL heard you. Find out what promotions are running throughout the month below. Restaurants and bars are introducing new food and drinks menus. If you are always on the prowl for new experiences, it’s time to check them off the list.

New dining promotions in KL for April 2022:

MoMo’s Kuala Lumpur introduces American classics

Throughout April, the hipster lodging in the heart of KL is treating diners to Mo’ Feast Mo’ Fun. Fast food lovers will be in for a treat as MoMo introduces a range of American favourites from juicy burgers and hot dogs to milkshakes and waffles to its menu.

Be sure to order the Salmon Avocado Waﬄe Sandwich (smoked salmon slices on a classic waﬄe spread with fresh guacamole topped with a ﬂuffy omelette, sour cream and chives) and Fricken’ Chicken Waﬄe Sandwich (deep-fried chicken on a classic waﬄe topped with melted cheese, mayonnaise and spring onions). Other additions include MoMo’s Meatballs, Spicy Wings, Mild Wings and Spiced Popcorn Chicken, as well as Lemon Gula Melaka, Banana Avocado and Mango Coconut.

Between 7.30pm and 9.00pm, from April 1 till 31, special dine-in and takeaway options will be extended to guests. Those who choose to dine-in for iftar can enjoy 1 portion of burger/hot dog, free-flow of iced tea, sides and ice cream for RM68.

With an additional RM10, you can top up and enjoy 1 portion of milkshake (French Vanilla/Double Chocolate). There is also a choice of a takeaway bundle for RM88 which includes a set of 2 types of burgers/hot dogs/waﬄes, a choice of 2 drinks (Earl Grey Berry Iced Tea, Virgin MoMojito, French Vanilla or Double Chocolate Milkshake) and a choice of 2 sides (Spicy or Mild Wings, Spiced Popcorn Chicken, MoMo’s Meatballs).

Call 03-2776 6666 for enquiry

Happy Stan’s revamped food and cocktail menu

Drink and be merry. Make your way to Happy Stan for some libation and comfort food. On the drinks menu, coffee and alcohol come in tandem, alongside a range of new cocktail creations. For locavores, look forward to the Laksa Elderflower Fizz and Ada Curry, which as alluded to by their names are cocktails indicative of their Malaysian roots.

Those who enjoy spirits-forward drinks, you will be glaikit not to order the Mezcal Negroni. Coffeeholics are in for a treat thanks to Cold Irish Coffee, Orchard Espresso Martini, inter alia.

It isn’t all drinks and no food. The latest bar bites and all-day dining menu is arrayed with proper grubs that go oh so well with cocktails. You could share Fried Calamari with Stan’s signature aioli, Hangover Fries elevated with crispy bacon and shredded mozzarella. The brunch menu features healthier options such as Prawn Aglio Olio, Morning Granola and Butter Chic Rice.

The mains include perennial bar favourites Bangers & Mash and Classic Fish & Chips, and much more.

Make your reservation here.

Happy Stan opens 12pm–12am daily except Sun–Mon closing at 10pm.

Oh Cha Matcha turns two

The purveyor of everything matcha in KL has turned two. In conjunction with the anniversary celebration and the arrival of spring, Oh Cha Matcha tempts the dessert-inclined with Sakura-themed, limited-edition boxes of Japanese sweets. For RM88, you will walk away with a scrumptious set of Sakura Macaron, Sakura Matcha Macaron, Sakura Roll Cake, Sakura Matcha Roll Cake, Sakura Strawberry Daifuku, and Matcha Strawberry Daifuku.

Order ahead of time and pick it up during weekends at its TTDI outlet.

Pre-order now

Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition has landed

For those who enjoy their whiskies a tad sweeter, richer, filled with flavourful notes evocative of ripe pear, vanilla caramel, cinnamon sweet and almond, the Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition is just what the doctor prescribes. The classic Chivas Regal is the preferred liquor for a sprightly whisky highball and there’s no reason to think otherwise that the Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition wouldn’t taste just as refreshing with soda water mixed in.

The blended Scotch is complemented by a vibrant look artwork by renowned American street artist, Greg Gossel. The exclusive whisky is only available at select retailers and outlets. In the Klang Valley, it is sold at Park-In, Subang Jaya; The Beer Factory, Sri Hartamas; Shang Parlour; Rockafellers Kitchen + Bar, Changkat; D by Dirty; Bar 29, Puchong; and Bar 29, Sri Petaling.

The RuMa X Swiss Watch Afternoon Tea at The LIBRARI

Patrons at The LIBRARI will be treated to an exclusive afternoon tea curated by The RuMa’s Executive Chef Tyson Gee where titbits are symbolically crafted to represent the deep resolve found in modern women. The collaboration between one of KL’s top hotels and Swiss Watch is a sensorial journey through the ages, reflective of how far women have advanced in society.

For instance, the Lapsang Souchong Tea in the Macaron is indicative of women’s courage to stand out and not be held back. The Temerloh Vanilla used for the Entremet speaks of Malaysian women championing their causes on the world stage, while the unusual Jackfruit and Chilli combination embodies creativity and the courage to be different.

You will find Lapsang Souchong and Passion Fruit Macaron; Temerloh Vanilla Entremet; Gula Melaka Soy Sauce Salted Caramel Tartelette; Coconut, Jackfruit and Chilli Roll; Roselle and Yoghurt Friand, Truffle Chicken Mushroom Vol-au-vent; Crispy Prawn Ball with Pineapple Sweet Chilli Sauce; Scotch Egg; Smoked Salmon Puff; and Highland Vegetable Pai Tee on the menu.

Priced at RM170 nett per person, the celebratory afternoon tea set is served till 1 May 2022, every Saturday and Sunday. The first 100 customers who purchase two sets are entitled to an exclusive assortment of classic teas from Swiss Watch Pavilion KL worth RM79.

Call 03-2788 0888 for reservation

