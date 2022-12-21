12 simple leftover turkey recipes to try

Christmas is nearly here, which means it’s time to break out the usual suspects of ham, log cake, Stollen and — of course — turkey. Even if you may not be a fan of the bird (tastes like chicken, but drier, if you ask us), a festive feast just doesn’t feel complete without a hulking platter of roast turkey stuffed with chestnuts and bread, and paired with gravy and cranberry sauce. There’s one problem though: Unless you’re hosting a big party of at least 10 guests, it’s highly likely you’ll have a lot of leftovers that’ll last you all the way through the new year. To help you with that, we’ve compiled a list of tasty and healthy leftover turkey recipes to try.

So, what can one do with all the leftover turkey and the flavourful gravy? Several turkey-based dishes, such as a simple turkey stew, turkey pot pie and turkey casserole, can be prepared by just adding a few ingredients to them. If you love a bit of spice, consider adding the leftover turkey into an aromatic curry instead — where you simply follow your usual favourite chicken curry recipes but swop out the choice of meat. On lazy days where you really don’t feel like doing any more cooking, you can just layer the meat with gravy and vegetables and stuff them inside a sandwich, wrap, or even tacos for an easy peasy meal.

Besides turkey, cranberry sauce and bread stuffing from the previous night’s feast can also make a composite meal the next day. Think casseroles, meatballs, fritters or cakes.

Many of these delicious dishes are among the simplest to prepare. They can be had at any time of the day — breakfast, lunch, dinner or even as a quick snack. Read on for a list of leftover turkey recipes that’ll come in handy after your Christmas celebrations.

Easy leftover turkey recipes everyone must try

(Main image: Jed Owen/@jediahowen/Unsplash; Featured image: Claudio Schwarz/@purzlbaum/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Singapore