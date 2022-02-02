The February dining and drinking guide: The best places in KL and Langkawi

In search of a February 2022 dining guide?

By now another Cantonese fare might offer diminishing satisfaction. After all one can only take in so much yee sang, poon choi and lap mei fan in such a short span of time, before one’s had enough for the time being. Therefore, February might be a good time to reverse the festive food fatigue with something inherently different, like a more contemporary presentation of seafood dishes.

Our guide to the best dining and drinking ideas in KL and Langkawi for February 2022

Maristar, The Starhill

The latest offspring of The Marini’s Group is a dining-entertainment concept operating out of the revamped Starhill. Part fashionable lounge, caviar restaurant and place to luxuriate and be seen, the cavernous saloon marries Marini’s decadent gourmet offerings and hypnotising music. Go for scrumptious seafood dishes, be warned though – you got to dress up to look the part.

We particularly like the plush seating as well as the golden sunlight streaming into the al fresco section, providing brilliant lighting for the perfect selfie. For oysters, take your pick from Gallagher, Fine de Claire, Irish Premium, Tragheanna Bay, Sydney Rock and Brundy Island, while Maristar offers caviar from Beluga Siberian and Osietra.

The signature is a multi-tier Seafood Tower comprising oysters, ocean trout tartare, prawns and Carpaccio Hamachi with the add-on option of lobster, and a Grilled Seafood Platter with prawns, squid, fish fillet and mussel lightly baked with a special house spice blend.

Mondays till Thursdays, 4pm-12am; Fridays till Sundays, 12.30pm-12am; call 03-2368 6030 to reserve

The Datai Langkawi

On February 25 and 26, Chef Masaki Arakawa from Sushi Azabu in Kuala Lumpur will be taking up blink-and-you’ll-miss residence at The Datai Langkawi where he will be treating guests to a range of decadent sushi many are familiar with at Sushi Azabu. His Omakase revolves around an authentic Edo-mae style sushi – a traditional preparation method developed about 200 years ago when there was no refrigeration. Today, Edo-mae is not only about preservation but a technique elevating the taste of the fish used for fresh sushi.

The 9-course dinner starts at RM750+ or RM1,100+ per person (including sake pairing).

Call 04-9500 500 for reservation

BAC, 73-1 Jalan Setia Bakti, Bukit Damansara

Sequestered in the Beverly Hills of Kuala Lumpur lies an approachable drinking hole. BAC – Before any Covid, Beef and Cocktails, Blood Alcohol Content, however you interpret it – transports you back to a time when you could drink out with friends in a safe and carefree environment. The bar focuses on highballs, spirits and tonics, whilst also offers food that pairs especially well with each cocktail. This includes Cincalok Fried Chicken, the vegetarian-friendly Carrot Steak with Tahini and Wagyu Beef Fat Grilled Rice Burgers, with drinks like Lionel Richie (Diplomatico Reserva, Prosecco, Lime, Passionfruit, Scrappy Firewater Bitters and Chang Soda), Paloma Picante (Jalapeno Arquitecto Tequila, Machetazo Mezcal, Saline Solution, Lime Sour Syrup and East Imperial Grapefruit Soda) and more.

Some bars are meant for showing off your trendy outfits, some are straitjacketed by their classy setup. BAC, however, is all about conviviality. Thanks to a bunch of chirpy bartenders who take their craft seriously but not of themselves, you are assured of a fun time. Ask for chief BACtender Mattman and his WMD – an abbreviation for what Mattman drinks.

WhatsApp to 010-2870 731 for reservation; 5pm-12am daily

The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa

A picnic in the most luxurious way imaginable without you having to prepare a gingham mat, sandwiches and other titbits beforehand. In Langkawi, The Westin takes care of everything to ensure all you have to do is show up and be pampered from start to finish. Indulge in a gourmet picnic enveloped by nature’s finest in the form of a powdery beach, cool breeze and cerulean waters. The curated package includes chic décor and a picnic basket filled with a gourmet selection. Available from February 14 till 28 between 3 pm and 7 pm, the picnic to remember is priced at RM1,500 per couple.

Call 04-960 8888 for reservation

The Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar

Priced at RM180 from Mondays to Thursdays and RM200 on Fridays and Sundays, from now till February 28 (except on the day of February 14), the Celebration Menu starts with Rainbow Yee Sang featuring a single-portioned (group portions available on request) colourful Yee Sang made with local vegetables, fruits and smoked salmon with honey lemon dressing.

The meal is followed by the Blushing Tomato Crab Meat Soup, an Asian-inspired egg-drop luscious soup made with fresh tomatoes, soft tofu, sweet crab meat and scallops. The entrée is Tiger Prawns with Glass Noodles, The Chow Kit Kitchen’s twist on Longevity Noodles with plump grilled tiger prawns and stir-fried glass noodles. For mains, it is a choice of Super Grouper or Sous Vide Duck Leg. The pan seared Giant Grouper, is grilled to crisp perfection served with braised kailan and the signature house-made sambal hijau whilst the duck leg is sous vide for 12 hours infused with flavours of ginger, Szechuan peppercorn, scallion oil and served with black shiitake mushrooms. Finish off the meal with the refreshing Serai and Coconut.

Call 03-2778 6666 for reservation

ATAS Modern Malaysian Eatery, The RuMa Hotel and Residences

Inspired by Chinese cuisine, ATAS is presenting a 6-course degustation menu till February 6. Specially prepared by Executive Chef Tyson Gee, the menu includes ingeniously reinterpreted dishes such as Lapsang Souchong Smoked Ocean Trout, Roasted Chicken Dashi with Chicken and Foie Gras Dumplings and Roasted Duck and Duck Neck Sausage. It is priced at RM348+ per person.

Those harbouring a craving for afternoon tea can look forward to Chinese-Inspired morsels in the shape of Roasted Duck Crepe and Fried Mantou with Oyster, as well as petit fours such as Cherry Blossom Entremet and Mandarin and Vanilla Profiterole. Available till February 13, this special afternoon tea set is priced at RM158+ per person.

Call 03-2778 0888 for reservation

All images for the February 2022 dining guide by respective restaurants, unless stated otherwise