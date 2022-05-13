All the new restaurants and cafes opened at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur this year

On the hunt for new experiences? Discover all the new restaurants and cafes opened at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in 2022.

It’s safe to say that Malaysians are foodies. Whether it is exploring local delicacies or the newest cafes in town, we love checking out anything food-related. These restaurants have opened their doors to offer the best dining experiences including the arrival of American fast-food chain Five Guys, Michelin-awarded Bangkok restaurant Baan Phadthai and others. Apart from the Suria KLCC outlet, fans can indulge in Two Sons Bistro’s delicious signature clams and mussels in Pavilion KL. For a variety of Thai delicacies, head over to Para Thai. Bookmark this page and stay tuned for more updates.

A list of restaurants and cafes opened at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in 2022:

Five Guys

You can now skip the drive up to Resorts World Genting and head to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur instead. The American fast-food chain is famed for two things: burgers and fries. While many raves about their juicy burgers, the restaurant also offers hearty alternatives such as sandwiches and hot dogs. The best part? You can customise your burger with 15 various toppings. From grilled onions to sauces and peppers, the flavour combinations are endless. To complete the experience, cool down with their frosty milkshakes. We recommend classic chocolate and malted milk.

Address: Lot C3.06.01, Level 3, Connection, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Baan PhadThai

Get your pad thai cravings fixed at the Michelin-awarded Bangkok restaurant, Baan Phadthai. Located on Level 3, Connection, the restaurant specialises in the signature Thai stir fry noodle dish, phad thai. Famed for its flavourful noodles, the restaurant has received the coveted Bib Gourmand award in the Michelin Guide Bangkok for five years running since 2018. If you’re keen to try, go ahead and order their phadthai dishes, such as phadthai kung mae nam yang (jumbo river prawn), phadthai jumbo mud crab and phadthai nuew yang (grilled beef).

Address: Lot C3.10.04, Level 3, Connection, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

RedTail by Zouk

RedTail by Zouk is no stranger to any party-goer, especially if you have visited their Genting outlet. Find them on Level 3, Connection and immerse yourself in the perfect atmosphere to socialise and host special celebrations. Before a big gathering, pop by the gaming bar for pre-party drinks as the menu offers great daily drinking promotions and margaritas. Besides delicious cocktails, guests can enjoy exciting offerings such as the beer bar, tiki bar and light meals.

Address: Lot C3.06.00, Level 3, Connection, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Para Thai

Are you in the mood for Thai food? Head over to Pavilion KL’s latest addition, Para Thai. Launched in April 2022, the restaurant serves authentic and quality dishes that will metaphorically transport you to Thailand. The menu comprises hearty yet delicious dishes such as som tam thod (deep-fried papaya salad), mieng kam, tom yam, pineapple fried rice, gai phad bai kra prow (stir-fried chicken with hot basil leaves), phad thai, and more. Beef and seafood dishes are available too.

Address: Level 1, Gourmet Emporium, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Two Sons Bistro

Two Sons Bistro is a great way to explore the finest western and Asian flavours. The restaurant steals every foodie’s heart with its speciality mussels and clams pot dish. With 15 flavours to choose from, the highlights include the buttercream chilli and lemon garlic butter. To complete the experience, dip your desired bread (choose from garlic bread and mini mantao buns) and fries into the sauce. The menu also includes pasta, hearty mains, Asian favourites, pizzas, and more.

Address: Lot 6.44.00 & 6.45.00, Level 6, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 am – 10 pm

The Coffee Academics

Hailing from Hong Kong, The Coffee Academics has finally landed on Malaysian shores. Famed for its delicious brews, The Coffee Academics is a great spot for any coffee lover to enjoy high-quality brews with every sip. The menu boasts espresso-based coffees, fresh iced teas and hot teas. We recommend ordering Steam. Try the avocado toast and Egg Royale if you’re craving a snack. For more information, check out the website here.

Address: C3.02.00, Level 3, Connection

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

