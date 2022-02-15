For an intimacy unlike any other, these hotels in KL offer a private dining experience

The best private dining experiences offered by hotels in KL.

Away from prying eyes, a little bourgeois, the sensation heightened, and so is the anticipation, but most of all, definitely romantic, private dining is the ultimate gastronomic/date night experience. Short of booking out the entire restaurant for yourself, in a private room reserved for you and the special someone of your choosing, you can indulge each other with tête-à-tête and delightful hors d’œuvre. Where the pandemic is concerned, we all cherish a little distance away from those who don’t matter as much but be closer to those who mean the world to us. In a private dining room is where you might find a luxury of such on offer – and it really doesn’t cost too much more than a regular table. Yet, you can call upon a more personalised and attentive service. What’s not to like about it?

These 5 hotels in KL offer the best private dining experience in 2022:

Private @ The Chow Kit – an Ormond Hotel

Quietly amassing a rapport for its gastronomic coalescence of premium ingredients and contemporary Malaysian flavours, The Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar doesn’t fail to amaze diners with its innovative menu revolving around seasonal offerings. While the hotel restaurant does provide an Alessandro Michele Gucci-evocative private room – think opulent retro-floral and vegetal, wood-heavy interiors – the hotel also brings forth a private in-room dining option for the discerning.

Each guest room can accommodate up to 6 people, including families with children. All meals will be delivered to the room with safety and privacy of the hotel’s utmost priorities. Food side, diners are also not missing out on a delectable cocktail and aperitivo programme curated by acclaimed mixologist Shawn Chong. On top of that, you can also set the mood right by customising the décor as well as the Spotify playlist. The experience is priced at RM450+.

WOLO Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Bintang

For its exclusive private dining promotion, WOLO seeks out not one but three of the top restaurants in town in the shape of Calia, De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan and The Tokyo Restaurant. Whether you harbour a taste of modern Australian, Malaysian or Japanese, you are well catered to. The in-room dining package is priced at RM398, comprising a 3-course dinner for 2 people, a bottle of wine, and a one-night stay at the boutique hotel.

Reservation, however, must be made 2 days in advance with the promotion slated to end on 31 March 2022. Dinner is served from 7pm.

The Smoke House, The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

At The Smoke House, guests are whisked to colonial times in a grand setting reminiscent of the 1930s. Sequestered in the colonial edifice, the lounge and bar offers peerless luxury in an affable atmosphere. Picture quilted leather upholstery and hand-blown decanters storing decades-old spirits. You can retire to the Cigar Room or chance your luck at the pool table. To unveil the side of you as a gracious host, The Smoke House is decked out with a private dining room where a personal chef can come to your aid. Designed to leave an indelible impression, the spacious chamber can cater up to 10 guests.

ATAS Modern Malaysian Eatery, The RuMa Hotel and Residences

Helmed by the wanderlust-smitten Executive Chef Tyson Gee, ATAS Modern Malaysian Eatery purveys contemporary fare spotlighting often-overlooked ingredients indigenous to Malaysia. Signature include Raw Beef Tartare (sambal asam, kai lan, smoked egg yolk, rice crackers), Ike Jime Seabass (fennel, kaffir lime, sauce americaine), and MBS + Wagyu Rump (foie gras, oxalis, caramelised sambal butter) – you get the drift.

If you are looking for a place to educate friends – foreign or otherwise – on a taste of Malaysia, ATAS hits the spot and you can do so at several private rooms where a bespoke menu can be named. But we would go the extra mile and book the Deluxe/Grand Suite (minimum 2 people). The catch being the Deluxe/Grand Suite is unavailable for weekends (Fridays-Sundays), public holidays and the eve of public holidays. No matter, it still rates as one of the best private dining experiences in KL.

The Brasserie, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

The acme of luxurious lodging in KL, The St. Regis needless to say offers a range of exclusive amenities and services. The stupendous TAKA which seats 16 is as good as private dining. But you can do even better at The Brasserie where a sophisticated private dining room is available for charter. Inspired by a refined French café, the all-day restaurant undergoes a metamorphosis in the evening, transforming into a contemporary French-Mediterranean establishment. The signature is indisputably Lobster Tagliatelle, made from homemade tomato sauce elevated with a rich bisque. Other delicious sharing options and curated menus are available.

