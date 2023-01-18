Pizza Duo to Ginger KL: 5 best restaurants to explore in Bamboo Hills

With each passing week, the dining scene in Klang Valley expands. This time around, we’re highlighting the latest dining destination to make its foray into the game: Bamboo Hills.

No, Bamboo Hills itself is not a restaurant; instead, it’s a 16-acre site that houses multiple restaurants, from an urban staple Botanica+Co to Brick House Group’s newest glasshouse restaurant, Ginger. Hidden behind a glorious waterfall feature, with over 12 restaurant concepts in store, Bamboo Hills is easily a foodie’s dream destination.

Despite being a newly-developed establishment, the enclave is cocooned with lush greenery that instantly cools you down when you enter the area. The rush of the water feature immediately transports you into a tropical lull. At the centre of it all, a landscaped zen pond awaits your perusal. To top all that off, various delicacies spanning from modern Australian cuisine to authentic Neapolitan pizzas are waiting to be savoured.

How to get there

Bamboo Hills is easily accessible just minutes from the KL City Centre. You can easily spot this location, as it’s situated just off the DUKE highway. Parking is ample and soon will feature a cashless parking fee (at the time of writing, cash payment is required). Additionally, it’s also directly linked to the new MRT 2 line via the Kentonmen Station.

Now that you know how to get to this new hot dining spot, it’s time to discover the restaurants that earned Bamboo Hills its praise.

Offering modern Australian cuisine with a melodic twist of Indian spices, Ginger KL will be a new favourite haunt for many local gastronauts. The casual fine dining restaurant is a glorious glasshouse with an epic glass barn door that opens into a stunning concrete jungle vibe. The high ceiling is a welcome escape from the overwhelmingly claustrophobic city.

If dining al fresco is more up your alley, enjoy the breeze at the verandah, or have your lunch or dinner served at the romantic canopy.

Aside from the fusion decadence, you can also look forward to enjoying delicious flakey pastries.

Book here. See the menu here.

Botanica+Co

As their moniker suggests, expect to be enveloped in a cleansing and natural greenhouse-themed space. Here, the chef prioritises quality ingredients, both imported and local. From hearty dishes to great drinks, Botanica+Co is the place to enjoy good food and conversations. Compared to its other locations, the Bamboo Hills outlet offers more natural lighting with greater space filled with tropical greenery.

Opting to go the natural method route, expect dishes such as chargrilled fresh produce, meats and seafood cooked over open-fire charcoal grills and wood-fired ovens, and other similar preparation styles. To top it off, the restaurant also has decadent desserts and ice creams on the menu.

The restaurant also has seasonal offerings, so be sure to check in to see Botanica+Co’s festive delicacies.

Book here. See the menu here.

Tap Room

Got a penchant for craft beer? Then you should definitely add Tap Room to your list of resto-bars to hit. Home to local craft beer brand Paperkite and contemporary Neapolitan pizza makers Pizza Duo, Tap Room is already the talk of the town since its opening—going so far as even to be recognised as one of the best new restaurants in KL.

At the serene scene of Bamboo Hills, expect to indulge in the most delicious and fluffiest pizzas in town. This is not just another pizza joint, though, as they give special attention to its dough preparation. It takes 72 hours to prep the dough, resulting in a light and airy crust.

Our favourite? The Spicy Pep and The OD.

Book here. See the menu here.

Potager

Taking direct inspiration from the neighbouring vegetable farm, Potager and Chef Masashi Horiuchi curate a multi-course dining experience that pushes the diners to contemplate the journey of each and every part of a dish and its creator.

It’s yet to open, so stay tuned for more information!

Nok Yung

Last, but certainly not least, is this top-notch Thai dining experience, courtesy of Nok Yung—which directly translates to “peacock”. Taking inspiration from this gloriously stunning bird, the restaurant aims to offer a whole new level of dining, with a singular focus on Thai flavours. With a breezy outdoor lounge and a snazzy indoor space, there is no such thing as a bad seat in the house.

Led by executive chefs Somsak Polsit and Ponsit Inpang, you can count on experiencing elevated versions of your favourite Thai dishes, such as Thai green curry with wagyu, stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, and Thai mango sticky rice.

Book by calling or WhatsApping +60179947686. See the menu here.

