Bak Chor Mee, or minced meat noodles (non-halal) for the anglicised reader, is a popular hawker noodle dish that is found almost exclusively in Malaysia, Singapore and several regions in the Guangdong province in China.

The origins of the humble bowl likely stemmed from the Teochew community, and stripped to its bare minimum, it is quite literally bak chor (minced meat) and mee (noodles). The dish is a little different depending on which country you’re dining in, but in Singapore, bak chor mee can be categorised into two versions: soup or dry.

The soup variant is a test of the chef’s skill in broth-making: the clear, light-tasting soup is littered with a cloudy mix of minced pork and fats, the perfect accompaniment to the thin eggy yellow noodles. Meatballs and a healthy scoop of chopped chilli slices garnish the noodles for a warm, spicy bowl that’s great for chilly, rainy days.

As for dry bak chor mee, the secret ingredient lies in the chilli-vinegar sauce. Thick, wavy mee pok noodles are tossed this special sauce, laying the foundation for juicy slices of stewed mushroom, minced pork and glorious pieces of deep-fried lard. Other additional ingredients like pork liver, wontons, and fish balls vary from stall to stall.

If you’re planning a road trip to Singapore soon and your tastebuds are craving a hearty bowl of bak chor mee, we got you covered.

(Hero and featured image credit: @oursoulfood)

8 places for the best bak chor mee in Singapore: