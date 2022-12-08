Spread holiday cheer this season with a festive afternoon tea in KL

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. It’s time to spread the festive cheer and pamper your loved ones with these decadent Christmas-themed afternoon tea sets in KL for Christmas 2022.

Christmas 2022 is truly underway, and we have just the thing to commemorate the festivities with your best crew. These top-rated hotels in the city are going bold and extravagant with their lavish hotel buffet menus and Christmas-themed afternoon teas.

To kickstart our guide, Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur’s afternoon tea menu is a beautiful collaboration with luxury jewellery house Chopard. At the W Kuala Lumpur, indulge in the most unique yet delicious flavours from their Festivi-Tea menu. For example, you will find foie gras beignets and duck confit quiche on the menu.

Over at Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur, take in the sights by unwinding at Ebisu & Altitude on level 53.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your best crew, dress up and enjoy the Christmas-themed afternoon tea menus in KL. Bookmark our guide and stay tuned for more updates.

A guide to the best festive afternoon tea in KL for Christmas 2022: