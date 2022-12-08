Spread holiday cheer this season with a festive afternoon tea in KL

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. It’s time to spread the festive cheer and pamper your loved ones with these decadent Christmas-themed afternoon tea sets in KL for Christmas 2022.
Christmas 2022 is truly underway, and we have just the thing to commemorate the festivities with your best crew. These top-rated hotels in the city are going bold and extravagant with their lavish hotel buffet menus and Christmas-themed afternoon teas.
To kickstart our guide, Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur’s afternoon tea menu is a beautiful collaboration with luxury jewellery house Chopard. At the W Kuala Lumpur, indulge in the most unique yet delicious flavours from their Festivi-Tea menu. For example, you will find foie gras beignets and duck confit quiche on the menu.
Over at Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur, take in the sights by unwinding at Ebisu & Altitude on level 53.
So what are you waiting for? Grab your best crew, dress up and enjoy the Christmas-themed afternoon tea menus in KL. Bookmark our guide and stay tuned for more updates.
A guide to the best festive afternoon tea in KL for Christmas 2022:
Get ready to be transported to the world of Chopard. In collaboration with the luxury jewellery house, Mandarin Oriental unveils its Arty’s Festive Afternoon Tea, filled with delicious savoury bites and decadent pastries decked in Christmas emblems. For sweet lovers, you and your best friend can indulge in the mascarpone mousse with the strawberry gelee teddy bear, pistachio mousse and cherry compote, cherry mousse ornament, chocolate caramel deer and more. As for the sandwiches, our favourite was the slow-cooked chicken breast with roasted vegetables and pine nuts, along with the Thai-style salmon gravlax with cucumber and sour cream. Not forgetting the classic scones, you can choose between a chestnut scone and a plain scone.
Available now until 31 December 2022 | 2.30 PM – 6 PM
The Arty’s Festive Afternoon Tea is priced at RM188+ per person with a free flow of hot beverages. | RM258+ per person, with one glass of champagne and a free flow of hot drinks.
Gather your girls, and head to the W Kuala Lumpur for a Festivi-tea. Available until 1 January 2023, get ready to be swept away with a lovely afternoon at the Woobar. Priced at RM158 nett per person, your tastebuds will be spoiled with savoury treats like smoked salmon with mascarpone and ricotta cheese tartine, duck confit quiche and foie gras beignets. For a taste of sugary delights, the menu offers orange lemon ginger cake, pistachio nut mousse, almond Paris-Brest (choux pastry and a praline flavoured cream) and blackberries gelee tartlet. That’s not all. You will also have a choice to pick two items from the trolley, which includes the classic Christmas pudding, mini panettone, chocolate bonbon and more. Apart from that, delicious cinnamon and vanilla scones are served with orange marmalade jam and clotted cream.
The Festivi-Tea is available from Tuesday to Sunday, between 3PM and 5PM. It is also available for delivery (RM198 nett per set)
Head to The RuMa Hotel and Residences for a joyous afternoon. Available now until 5 January 2023, the Festive Black Diamond afternoon tea in the LIBRARI is curated to perfection. What makes this menu so special is how the savoury and sweet treats are laced with delicate truffles known as the Diamant Noir (the black diamond truffle). Highlights from the festive afternoon tea include an array of mouth-watering savouries such as cured trout mousse, ballotine spinach, Mille Feuille of poached crab and truffle crab cream and lastly, white corn with polenta. At the same time, decadent sweets like tartlet pistachio and plum, eclair chestnut and espresso, roulade honey truffle and beyond will be presented too. End the journey with a bite of their freshly-baked lemon cranberries, chestnut scones with a side of raspberry rose jam, orange marmalade, and truffle clotted cream.
Mocktails and cocktails will be available. Choose between the RoseMerry Christmas cocktail (gin and in-house infused rosemary syrup and grape juice) and the Winter Berry (blueberry, strawberry, chamomile and mint).
The Festive Black Diamond Afternoon Tea is priced at RM158 per person and RM288 for two pax. For more info, please contact +603-2778-0751 or email librari@theruma.com.
Spread the festive cheer and pamper your loved ones with Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur’s Festive Afternoon Tea at Ebisu & Altitude. Priced at RM188 nett per person, the menu offers authentic Japanese specialties comprising a series of bite-sized sandwiches – turkey sandwich, Scottish smoked salmon, Japanese smoked duck (Kyuri Kushi style) and egg custard (black truffle and mushroom) – and sweets. Highlights include the pistachio macaron, raspberry tart, chestnut mont blanc, and more. Of course, afternoon tea would not be complete without scones – cranberry and plain scones will be available to be enjoyed with homemade jam and clotted cream.
The Festive Afternoon Tea is also available for delivery.
St Regis KL’s Festive Afternoon tea returns this month with a joyous affair. On the menu, diners can enjoy unlimited savoury canapes, from a foie gras cranberry jam and gingerbread to roasted turkey roulade with apple jelly and chestnut. Dedicated to any sweet tooth, indulge in the chestnut cake, candlelight tart (chocolate almond cremeux with caramelised almond nibs), cinnamon citrus gift cake (cinnamon orange mousse with confit bites), Santa’s cherry and hazelnut cake, along with the adorable chocolate reindeer mousse cake — yes, there will be chocolate antlers. Complete the experience with their plain and raisin scones, and you’ll be good to go.
RM168 nett per person + RM298 nett per person with a glass of Delamotte champagne.
Hero image credit: Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur; Featured image credit: Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur