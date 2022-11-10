A guide to the best Korean restaurants in KL

Korean cuisine has gained worldwide popularity due to the Hallyu wave. If you’re not familiar with the Hallyu or Korean wave, the term represents the rise of the culture through the Korean entertainment world. We’re talking about K-pop and K-dramas.

Apart from the rise of the entertainment world, the glorious cuisine has made its mark across the world, even in Malaysia. In fact, the best neighbourhoods to explore for the best Korean food is around Ampang and Mont Kiara.

In case you didn’t know, the cuisine that exists in Korea today dates all the way back to the complex customs of the ancient court. With kimchi as a traditional fermented dish in Korea, there are other popular meals worth noting, ranging from mouth-watering tteokbokki, bibimbap and more. Korean BBQ may be on your mind right now as you’re reading this, but we’re here to highlight popular delicacies that are equally nutritious, savoury and delicious. It’s no surprise that KL is teeming with the best Korean restaurants in the city, and you can now plan and visit these establishments yourself with our guide.

It’s clear that the Korean food scene is not slowing down, and we’re lucky that Malaysia has the best spots. Get ready to start exploring.

The best Korean restaurants in KL for tteokbokki, bibimbap, Jjajangmyeon and Korean fried chicken:

Tteokbokki

As a popular street food snack in Korea, tteokbokki, or simmered rice cake, entails chewy rice cakes and thin sheets of fish cake cooked in spicy gochujang sauce.

MyeyongDong Topokki (halal)

Established in 2014, MyeyongDong Topokki is no stranger to the Korean food scene. The popular franchise in Malaysia offers various Korean food delicacy, and the best part? It’s halal too! Although the food chain is considered a fast-casual restaurant, we still think it’s worth visiting for its signature Myeongdong Topokki dishes. On the menu, you can find up to eight topokki dishes – from spicy to soy garlic and cheese – depending on your desired flavours. Other highlights from the menu include Dakgalbi Chicken Deopbap and Ramyun.

Check out their outlets here.

Gangnam Bunsik

Here’s your one-stop destination for quality Korean street food dishes. At Gangnam Bunsik, you can find the classics such as gimbap, bibimbab, kimchi jjigae, jjajangmyeon and more. However, their delicate rice cakes are a crowd’s favourite and are perfect for sharing. Go ahead and order their original, cheese, rose and jjajang tteokbokki flavours. If your goal is to indulge in the rice cakes, we recommend ordering the set, as each meal includes their signature cheese tteokbokki with steamed eggs and mixed fried snacks.

Visit their outlet or order on Grabfood here.

Address: 1MK, 1, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

88 Kimbab

Located in Desa Sri Hartamas, 88 Kimbab is famed for its gimbap, but their tteokbokki is a showstopper too. On the menu, you can find set meals serving their signature tteokbokki and gimbap together. For cheese lovers, be sure to order your hearty snack with cheesy toppings.

Visit their outlet or order on Grabfood here.

Address: No 25 ground floor, Jalan 23/70a, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9.30 PM

Dookki (pork-free and lard-free)

Have you ever been to a tteokbokki buffet? Well, your dreams are about to come true. Located in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, Dookki offers an all-you-can-eat buffet of rice cakes goodness along with other Korean delicacies. What sets this joint apart from other restaurants in the city is the unique range of tteokpokki-flavours like corn cheese, cheese and sweet potato. Once you’ve picked your desired rice cake, proceed to the next station to choose your noodles, vegetables and protein. The last step is a fun one, as you can create your sauces for the ideal tteokpokki dish.

Price: RM39.80 (adults) and RM19.80 (children between 110cm and 140 cm)

Address: IOI CityMall Putrajaya, IOI Resort, City Lebuh IRC, 62502, Putrajaya, Malaysia..

Operation hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Contact: +603-8685-4439

Bibimbap

This beautiful yet colourful rice dish is known for its flavourful ingredients: steamed white rice with assorted fresh and sauteed vegetables with seared meat and egg. The proper way to enjoy this hearty bowl is by mixing all the ingredients.

Han Modern Korean Grill (pork-free)

If you enjoy Korean BBQ (because who doesn’t?), we recommend making a reservation at KL’s famed spot, Han Modern Korean Grill. Located in the heart of KL, the restaurant specialises in premium meat cuts and classic Korean dishes. Our top picks are the kimchi pancake, japchae and, of course, the bibimbap dish that you can opt to have with meat or meat-free. The full-bodied flavour makes this dish so comforting to have on the side with your delicious meats.

Call +603-2022-1881 to make a reservation.

Address: First Floor, Menara Hap Seng, 1, Jalan P. Ramlee, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 11.30 AM – 2.30 PM, 5 PM – 10 PM

Kung Jung Korean Restaurant (halal)

Here’s another spot worth mentioning. Kung Jung Korean Restaurant is a local favourite for its authentic Korean BBQ and plated dishes. Their signature Dol Sot Bi Bim Bap is glorified as a “customer’s favourite” due to its impeccable taste. Plus, it’s definitely worth the price. Made with fresh ingredients, drop by for the ultimate Korean BBQ experience and be sure to order their bibimbap on the side.

Call ahead to make a reservation, as it gets booked out on the weekend.

Address: PNB Perdana, Lot No 3.1 Level 3, Lrg Binjai, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 11.30 AM – 2 PM, 5.30 PM – 9.30 PM (Monday to Saturday)

Onsemiro

If you’re in Intermark Mall, make a pit stop at Onsemiro. Famed for its lunch set meals, the restaurant offers a variety of authentic Korean dishes and is known for its bibimbap dish. You can choose between the Vegetable Bibimbap and Bibimbap with Shredded Raw Beef.

Address: Intermark Mall, Jln Tun Razak, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 50400 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM (daily)

Jjajangmyeon

Created by Chinese immigrants in Korea back in the day, the black bean noodle dish is famous among many noodle lovers for its sweet yet savoury taste. The hearty bowl of noodles is simply laced with savoury black bean sauce and occasionally served with minced beef.

Buldojang

Known for its black bean noodles, Desa Sri Hartamas’ Buldojang is classified as the best Korean-Chinese restaurant in town. Filled with flavours and appetising favourites, the eatery is adored for its star dish, the jjajangmyeon. Customers rave about its incredible springy soft texture and sweet-meets-savoury flavour from the black bean sauce. If you feel like it’s too much after a few bites, pair your noodles with their yellow pickled radish to neutralise the flavour.

Address: 16, Jalan 24/70a, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 11 AM – 9 PM (daily)

Hong Kong Ban Jeon

You may notice a pattern by now that the best Korean restaurants in KL are located around Hartamas and Mont Kiara areas. Well, guess what? We’re adding another eatery from the neighbourhood to the growing list. Specialising in Korean-Chinese dishes, Hong Kong Ban Jeon is where you can find authentic dishes run by a Korean chef who has over 55 years of experience. When you’re there, don’t sleep on their signature jjajangmyeon.

Fun fact: their noodles are made in-house, so you can definitely expect quality meals every time.

Visit their outlet or order on Grabfood here.

Address: 06, No, J, 1st, 01, Jalan Solaris 2, Solaris Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 10 AM – 9.30 PM

Yeong Nam Ru

Fans of Yeong Nam Ru have claimed that their jjajangmyeon resembles just like an original in Korea. The restaurant may be quaint and petite in size, but its delicious meals are what makes this spot so special. We recommend coming here with a group of friends as the portion is big enough for sharing.

Address: 13, Jalan Solaris 4, Solaris Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 11 AM – 9 PM

Korean Fried Chicken

Light, crispy and juicy, Korean fried chicken is typically enjoyed in various way, whether it’s as a meal, an appetizers or as an after-meal snack. The best way to enjoy them is by savouring it with these signature sauces: soy, garlic or spicy.

Chicken House Solaris

Living up to its name, Chicken House Solaris is where you need to be for crunchy and tender Korean fried chicken. While you’re there, order their best-selling flavours, such as Soy Garlic, Gang-Jung and Hot Soy (if you can take the heat). For the adventurous, go ahead and order their Cheese Soy fried chicken, where you can enjoy your plate of soy-flavoured fried chicken topped with cheese. Apart from their fried chicken, their Spicy Rice cake and Kimichi soup make a great complementing dish to balance out your palette.

Visit the outlet or order here.

Address: 15G, Jalan Solaris 4, Solaris Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10.30 AM – 11 PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Nanda Chicken

Cheese and fried chicken? It’s the best of both worlds. Nanda Chicken marries these key ingredients and presents its signature Snow Cheese Chicken. What makes this dish so remarkable is the delight of indulging in fried boneless chicken with mozzarella cheese as a dip on the side. Another highlighted dish is their Soy Chicken, where you can experience the tenderness and crunch with every bite.

Address: 11, Jalan Solaris 2, Solaris Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 11 AM – 9.30 PM

Choo Choo Chicken

Established in 2015, Choo Choo Chicken has become a favourite to food enthusiasts for its delicious offerings but with a local twist. Their signature Choo Choo Chicken comes in eight flavours: Crispy, soy, honey soy, sweet, spicy, garlic, creamy garlic and sweet & spicy. For a Malaysian touch, the glorious golden salted egg cheese graces the menu and is offered in various forms: wings & drumlets, chicken tenders and chicken balls. Apart from fried chicken, diners can expect unique dishes on the menu, such as rice burgers, wraps, army stew soups and pasta. Highlights from their menu include the Rose Chicken, where you can indulge in 12 pieces of crispy chicken balls served with cheesy cream soup.

Visit their outlets here.

Address: G28, PV128, Jalan Genting Kelang, Taman Danau Kota, 53300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: 10.30 AM – 10 PM (daily)

