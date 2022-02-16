From the seasonal curation to the classics, here’s a list of the best afternoon tea experiences in KL and PJ for February 2022.
As a long-running British tradition, afternoon tea in its modern form is usually a social gathering filled with tea assortment, finger sandwiches and memorable conversations. Surrounded by a warm and inviting ambience, the experience is usually reserved for special occasions and catching up with your loved ones, whether in hotels or restaurants. In Malaysia, the snacks and treats are made up of scrumptious sandwiches, pastries and local delights.
There’s something so decadent about devoting a few hours out of your day for an exquisite afternoon tea session, especially when paired with a soothing tea or a glass of champagne. Thankfully, these restaurants and hotels in the Klang Valley serve a mouth-watering menu to host your upcoming celebrations. From Grand Hyatt’s Barbie-themed afternoon to seasonal afternoon tea sets, make your reservation now and drop by for a celebratory afternoon.
Here is a list of the best afternoon tea menus in KL and PJ for February 2022:
Hero image credit: The Four Seasons Hotel KL; Featured image credit: Le Meridien KL
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
In partnership with MALIN+GOETZ, Le Meridien KL offers a gastronomic afternoon inspired by the new Strawberry Eau De Parfum scent. You can expect savoury and sweet bites influenced by the whimsical whiffs of bergamot, pink pepper with warm musk, jasmine petals and orris root. Available till 28 February 2022, head over to the Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur and Le Meridien Putrajaya to experience the strawberry-inspired delights. The menu comprises Strawberry and Smoked Duck Quiche, Chicken Tandoori with Strawberry Chutney and Cucumber Raita, Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry, Salmon Fajitas with Strawberry-Jalapeño Salsa, and more.
The Avec Amour tea set is priced at RM120 nett per person and RM220 nett for two pax. Each set comes with an RM50 Malin+Goetz voucher.
We’re sure you’ve seen the buzz surrounding Grand Hyatt KL’s Barbie Ultimate Staycation. If you’re looking for an enjoyable afternoon filled with Instagram-worthy shots, add the Barbie Cafe to your wishlist. The Barbie Cafe is a photogenic dream thanks to the pink palette and barbie-inspired furniture. In addition, guests can view a display of iconic Barbies dating back 50 years as they sip and dine. The Barbie Pink Afternoon Tea features tasty savoury and sweet treats from Atlantic Smoked Salmon Mousse, Beetroot Bun, Poached Boston Lobster, Siew Mai, New York Cheesecake, Cameron Highland Brinchang Strawberry Mousse and more.
The Barbie Pink Afternoon Tea is priced at RM228 nett per adult and RM188 nett per child with one complimentary Barbie doll.
Centrally located in the heart of KL, the Four Seasons hotel offers an impressive afternoon tea set for two. Priced at RM188 per person, the Afternoon tea session is available from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Indulge in Deviled Egg Sandwiches, Smoked Salmon Mille-Feuille, New York Red Reuben, Coronation Chicken Salad, Dark Chocolate Cube, Citrus Macaroon Eclair, Raspberry Lamington and more. Plus, guests can opt for the Classic or Blueberry scones served with cream, churned honey butter, strawberry jam and lemon curd.
Whisk your loved one to a lovely afternoon filled with New York-inspired treats at The Alchemy. The afternoon tea set comprises delicious Dill Cream Cheese and Cucumber, Crab and Lime Mayo, Home-Smoked Salmon Mousse and lastly, Salt Beef and Sauerkraut sandwiches. Lemon Blueberry Poundcake, Lavender and Honey Macaroon, Sakura Mont Blanc, and more are available for sweet lovers in the dessert department. Other highlights include Sun-dried tomatoes and feta bagels with an assortment of scones.
5 /6
Located in the Bukit Bintang shopping district, Maristar is the latest dining concept to offer a sumptuous afternoon tea menu in The Starhill. Priced at RM199+ for two pax, guests can enjoy an intimate afternoon filled with decadent delights as they sip on Prosecco or tea from the Haute Tea set.
For reservations, please contact +603-2386-6030 or 012-935-2533.
Available from 8 to 28 February and priced at RM188+ per person, get ready to unwind with a view of KL at Altitude, Banyan Tree KL. Specially curated for Valentine’s Day, the menu consists of sweet and savoury treats such as foie gras pâté with raisins bread and gold leaf, the “Salmon Meets Bagel” smoked salmon with sun-dried tomato bagel, “Love Spice” marinated maguro maki (tuna roll) topped with caviar and wasabi mayonnaise, “Sweet Love” strawberry mousse, “Heartbeat” Raspberry Mousse tart and more. View the full menu here.