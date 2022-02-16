From the seasonal curation to the classics, here’s a list of the best afternoon tea experiences in KL and PJ for February 2022.

As a long-running British tradition, afternoon tea in its modern form is usually a social gathering filled with tea assortment, finger sandwiches and memorable conversations. Surrounded by a warm and inviting ambience, the experience is usually reserved for special occasions and catching up with your loved ones, whether in hotels or restaurants. In Malaysia, the snacks and treats are made up of scrumptious sandwiches, pastries and local delights.

There’s something so decadent about devoting a few hours out of your day for an exquisite afternoon tea session, especially when paired with a soothing tea or a glass of champagne. Thankfully, these restaurants and hotels in the Klang Valley serve a mouth-watering menu to host your upcoming celebrations. From Grand Hyatt’s Barbie-themed afternoon to seasonal afternoon tea sets, make your reservation now and drop by for a celebratory afternoon.

Here is a list of the best afternoon tea menus in KL and PJ for February 2022:

Hero image credit: The Four Seasons Hotel KL; Featured image credit: Le Meridien KL