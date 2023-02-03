Valentine’s Day 2023: Celebrate love at these romantic spots in KL

Go the extra mile on Valentine’s Day 2023 by pampering your lover with an exquisite dinner at these top restaurants in KL.

Love is (almost) in the air, and it’s never too late to start planning the perfect night (or week) for your lover. Valentine’s Day may fall on a Tuesday this year, but that will not stop you from planning the ideal day for you and your loved one. Thankfully, the city isn’t short of the most enchanting dining locations, whether it’s a humble candlelight dinner or an impressive buffet spread filled with mouthwatering feasts. Here, we round up the best spots for you to make a note of for an unforgettable night brimming with delicious bites and drinks. Get ready to swoon, and bookmark our Valentine’s Day 2023 guide in KL for more updates.

Where to wine and dine in KL on Valentine’s Day 2023:

Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel

Kicking off our Valentine’s Day 2023 dining guide in KL is none other than Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel. Profess your love over a delicious feast at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel. At Sala Bar, take in the breathtaking views of the PJ skyline with an evening of romance. On the menu, you can find an exquisite five-course dinner with dishes like sous vide chicken involtini, pumpkin soup with pickled mushrooms, braised premium Angus beef cheeks served with porcini risotto and more. End the night with a toothsome treat of Mara des Bois strawberries, fromage blanc and greek yoghurt.

An Evening of Romance at Sala Bar is available on 14 February 2023, from 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM.

For a memorable Japanese dining experience, indulge in the six-course omakase menu at Miyabi. Curated by Chef Tetsuya Yanagida, diners can enjoy an array of mouth-watering dishes such as unagi & foie gras tempura, wagyu beef teppanyaki, kani ankake chawanmushi and a selection of toro, kanpachi and Mizudako sashimi. Of course, you can only end the romantic soiree with desserts, and trust Miyabi to sort you out with its strawberry ice cream and Japanese musk melon.

An Omakase of Love is available for dine-in on 14 February from 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM.

If you want to switch it up for Valentine’s Day, make a reservation at Feast. Offering an array of international and local eats, you can explore a dazzling selection of signature savouries and desserts. This includes appetising meals like braised lamb osso bucco (an Italian dish of braised meats), baked mornay mussels, hot and sour oxtail soup, red berries cheesecake, strawberry shortcake and hibiscus green tea Bouchon. On the side, guests will receive a special Valentine’s Day mocktail.

Address: Lorong Utara C, Pjs 52, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Rex KL

Located in downtown Kuala Lumpur, get ready to be whisked away to an evening filled with flavoursome meals and great conversations at Shhhbuuuleee restaurant. Famed for its nostalgic Asian cuisine flavours, the restaurant introduces its special “Shhhbuuuleee” menu especially for Valentine’s Day. Priced at RM250+ per pax, be swept away with an eight-course meal comprising monkfish liver with fish skins, cold somen, wagyu beef tartare with wasabi fish roe and seaweed cracker, tea-smoked chitose tomatoes, chicken wings, aged cherry valley duck breast, maitake and lastly, red koji ice cream.

The Valentine’s Day menu is available on 11 – 12 February for lunch and dinner and only available for dinner on 14 February 2023.

Address: Rex KL, 80, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 PM – late (Tuesday – Sunday) | 12 PM – 3 PM (Saturday – Sunday)

For more info, head over here.

Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur

Dedicated to all meat lovers, be prepared for a swanky jam-packed evening with a delicious platter of sizzling meats. Priced at RM300+ per couple (with a bottle of bubbly), the menu will include barbecue combos with an array of appetising dips.

Available on 14 February 2023 only. For reservations and enquiries, please WhatsApp/call +60 17 707 0786 or email enquiry@stripeskl.com.

Address: 25, Jalan Kamunting, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

For more info, head over here.

The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Impress your significant other with a momentous dinner at Malaysia’s most stunning heritage hotel. Located in the Majestic Hotel, The Cotango unveils its unique Valentine’s Day special with sensational international cuisines, and signature favourites for just RM168+ per person.

Available on 14 February 2023, from 6 PM – 10 PM.

Over at the Colonial Cafe, the restaurant has curated an unforgettable evening for you and your lover. Anticipate a night where you will be treated to a welcome drink, a unique floral bouquet and, lastly, the highlight of the night, a decadent course dinner. Illuminated by the romantic candlelight setting with tunes by The Solianos, you and your lover are definitely in for a treat.

The delightful menu is priced at RM550+ per couple and available from 11 – 14 February 2023, 6 PM – 10 PM.

At the iconic Orchid Conservatory, be prepared to wine and dine amidst the captivating orchid blooms. For RM1,200+ per couple, you will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly, a majestic flower bouquet for the lady and a decadent course dinner. Be sure to make your reservation as soon as possible.

Available from 11 – 14 February 2023, 7PM – 10 PM. (exclusive to only five couples only)

Address: 5, Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin, Tasik Perdana, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

For more info, head over here.

Nobu Kuala Lumpur

Want to plan something special for your lover this Valentine’s? Offering an exclusive 6-course meal specially designed for Valentine’s Day, Nobu KL’s Valentine Omakase Menu is tailored to please the eyes, hearts and taste buds of lovers celebrating the occasion. Enjoy a deliciously romantic course meal starting from the tried-and-true Salmon Tartare to a sweet Wagashi for a perfect ending to the dining experience.

For a limited time, their Valentine’s Omakase Menu will be available from 10 – 14 February, priced at RM 550++ per person. For enquiries and reservations, call 03-2380-0028, Whatsapp 019-289-5085 or email nobuklreservations@noburestaurants.com.

Address: L4A-05, Level 4A, Shoppes at Four Seasons Place, 145, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

For more info, head over here.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images are credited to their respective brands.