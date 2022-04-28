Head to these restaurants for Mother’s Day brunch and lunch specials

Looking for a place serving lunch for Mother’s Day 2022?

With Hari Raya and Mother’s Day trailing each other a week apart, May looks to be a month of unbridled celebrations and gluttony. A special day dedicated to honouring the selfless sacrifices of a mum, Mother’s Day is observed at various times of the year worldwide. In Malaysia, it falls on the second Sunday in the month of May. This year, it happens on May 8, merely several days after Hari Raya, rounding out a long weekend that begins with Labour Day.

Where to take your mum out for Mother’s Day 2022 lunch and brunch?

Maria’s Signature KLCC

While Maria’s SteakCafe has several outlets in the Klang Valley, this Mother’s Day, book for a table presiding the verdant KLCC Park at Maria’s flagship restaurant at Suria KLCC. The steakhouse is known for its quality cuts at reasonable prices.

The Mother’s Day four-course set menu is offered only on May 7 and 8. It comprises apple and kale salad with yoghurt dressing as appetiser and a mushroom or pumpkin soup for the second course. The main course is a choice of Japanese wagyu A5 Miyazaki, Australian wagyu MB9 rib eye, MB7 tenderloin, Australian black angus grain-fed rib eye, New Zealand lamb cutlet, Atlantic white cod or grilled salmon fillet as options. The dessert is lemon loaf slices with premium vanilla ice cream. All priced at RM95+.

Located at Lot 157, First Floor, Suria KLCC Shopping Center, Jalnn Ampang, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Maria’s Signature KLCC opens from 11am to 9pm daily. Click here to reserve.

Maristar

Does your mum have a discerning palate and a zest for fashionable pleasure? Marini’s caviar lounge is where you and your mum should be seen this Mother’s Day. A contemporary interior with ample natural light streaming in, coupled with extravagant furnishing and an expansive menu highlighting fresh seafood from lobster to oyster, as well as lots of cocktails and champagnes, Maristar is the place to drop by before or after a retail therapy in Bukit Bintang’s classy malls. Be prepared to splurge. Maristar opens from 12.30pm till midnight on a Sunday.

Maristar is located at The Starhill, LG 08, Lower Ground, The Starhill 181, Jalan Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur. Click here to reserve.

Lady Yi’s Tea House

A beautiful tea house enveloped in masonry architecture interspersing with Peranakan influence, an afternoon tea with mummy dearest sounds like the perfect excuse to doll up for #OOTD if you ever need one. Lady Yi intends on elevating your weekend because not only will you be treated to a multi-tier tray of sweet and savoury titbits, a tea-scented candle workshop will also be held concurrently. So apart from tête-à-tête, you will be crafting Peranakan-inspired soy wax candles.

Priced at RM128+ per person, the afternoon tea is available on May 7 from 2pm to 6pm, while the candle workshop happens between 4pm and 5pm.

Lady Yi’s Tea House is located at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown, 2, Jalan Balai Polis, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur. Call 012-507 3327 to reserve.

The Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar

The Chow Kit Hotel ups the ante this Mother’s Day. Not only will mummy be indulging in afternoon tea, the New York-inspired hotel is throwing in a complete package that includes breakfast, a nightly stay at the Tow Kay suite, and an optional bottle of wine. Available till May 8, the special deal is priced at RM499+.

The on-site Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar has amassed a quiet following thanks to the quality of its food and beverages, so you are guaranteed your money’s worth. Breakfast is served hot and in curated sets including granola with Greek yoghurt, avocado toast and signature nasi lemak. Afternoon tea consists of tarts, finger food and cheesecakes.

The Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar is located at 1012, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Chow Kit, 50100 Kuala Lumpur. Click here to reserve.

Flock, W Kuala Lumpur

If you and your mum enjoy a bubbly weekend, you will find W’s offering enticing. The Sunday Redox Brunch is a licence to overindulge in food and beverages, particularly the intoxicating kind. Happening on May 8 between 12pm and 3pm, the late brunch is a celebratory twist on the hotel’s long-standing champagne brunch. It is priced at RM238 per person, inclusive of mocktails, soft drinks and selected juices, and RM398 per person, inclusive of cocktails, house pouring wine and beer.

Flock is located at W Kuala Lumpur, 121, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur. Click here to reserve.

