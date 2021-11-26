Here are the best Instagram-worthy alfresco restaurants in KL

When the weather is just right, get outside and soak up the sun at the best alfresco restaurants in KL.

After a stressful week, when an opportunity to dine out is on the table, snatch it. It’s a great way to unwind and explore what the city has to offer. If the weather permits, spending time outside does wonder for the soul. Thankfully, a plethora of alfresco restaurants in KL offer a comfortable ambience, delicious food and Instagram-worthy moments. With our curated guide, we round up the best alfresco restaurants that provide all the above.

If you’re on the hunt for great coffee and a spacious outdoor area after your run, Kopenhagen is your spot. Consider adding Ruma Puteh and Kleptokrat to your wishlist for the delicious menu and interior. Sharing platters at ChoCha Foodstore is a fun way to explore your palate too. For a quiet evening surrounded by greenery, Crust KL is the place to be.

Check out these Instagram-worthy alfresco restaurants:

Ruma Puteh

Image credit: Instagram/@rumaputeh

Located in Titiwangsa, Ruma Puteh is your one-way ticket to appetising grubs and picturesque moments. From the beautiful archways to the industrial space, the restaurant is exceptional for a good photo-op. The menu comprises western and the local favourites to cater to every palate. Our recommendations? Try the Ruma Brunch and the Johorean lontong speciality.

Address: 60A, Jalan Kuantan, Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, 54200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9 AM – 9 PM

Crust

Image credit: Instagram/@crustkl

Famed for its wood-fired sourdough pizzas, Crust is where you can enjoy your delicious pie surrounded by lush greenery. For those with dietary restrictions, the pizza menu serves gluten-free and vegan options too. Pay a visit and order the Frutti Da Marre and the classic Margherita.

Address: Unit #17, 163 Retail Park, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (daily)

ChoCha Foodstore

Image credit: Instagram/@chochafoodstore

Fans of ChoCha Foodstore will rave about its contemporary Malaysian cuisine. The environment compel diners to return thanks to its historical site and delicious chow. Ideal for lunch meet-ups and dinner dates, their sharing platters are recommended for the ChoCha experience. We recommend oxtail risotto, prawn noodles, steak and smoked eggplant.

Address: 156, Jalan Petaling, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 5 PM – 12 AM

Kleptokrat

Image credit: Instagram/@kafe_kleptokrat

Located in the heart of KL, Kleptokrat is known for its vintage and rustic ambience. It overlooks the stunning pool courtyard — arriving here for a meal is worth it after a day of exploring the city. Adored for its expansive western-meets-Malaysian menu, indulge in various dishes from sandwiches to noodles and more. Soak up the vitamin D and enjoy a cuppa on the side.

Address: 18, Jalan Tun H S Lee, City Centre, 50100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9 PM (Monday to Friday), 8 AM – 10 PM (Saturday and Sunday)

Kopenhagen Kapas

Image credit: Instagram/@jasoncks98

Inspired by the Scandinavian heritage, Kopenhagen‘s latest flagship cafe in Jalan Kapas is a hit among many coffee enthusiasts. The new space breathes life with its clean yet minimal interior and spacious outdoor dining area. The menu offers a variety of Danish-inspired food, desserts and coffee – vegetarian and vegan-friendly options are available too. Their best-selling reje dawg (shrimp coated with garlic aioli in a brioche bun) and salmon bagel are worth the try.

Address: No 3, Kapas Condominium, Jalan Kapas, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 7 AM – 4 PM (Weekdays), 8 AM – 5 PM (Saturday, Sunday & Public holidays)

Hero image credit: Instagram/@kafe_klepotkrat; Featured image credit: Instagram/@rumaputeh