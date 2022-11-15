Here are the best restaurants to check out in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Wondering where to eat at Marina Bay Sands? The resort has a selection of next-level culinary offerings for everyone to enjoy day and night.

Mouthwatering. Brilliant. Superb. These are adjectives often used to describe the F&B selection in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore — and it’s obvious why. Since the popular resort’s inception, Marina Bay Sands has been the very embodiment of an all-in-one hub for everything from staying to dining. Its iconic architecture is instantly recognisable and with over 2,200 rooms and suites, it’s the country’s biggest hotel.

When you’re not relaxing by the infinity pool overlooking the Singapore skyline on Level 57, getting pampered at the Banyan Tree Spa, or shopping at the wide array of shops like Maison 21G or the floating Apple store, Marina Bay Sands offers a multitude of exciting dining options to choose from. Whether it’s breakfast at RISE, lunch at Spago, or dinner at Wakuda, having an experience of gastronomic proportions is a no brainer. Bonus points because you can easily provide the answer to the most profound question of all time: “Where to eat today?” (especially with the help of this list).

Home to a plethora of next-level makan establishments, you will find a variety of cuisines, cultures, creations, and culinary techniques at Marina Bay Sands. Whether it’s a celebrity chef restaurant or a casual American diner-style menu, there’s definitely something for everyone. So, scroll through the list and check out for yourself. Ps. there’s a bonus section too!

dB Bistro & Oyster Bar

Founded by celebrity chef Daniel Boulud, dB Bistro & Oyster Bar — at the Galleria Level of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands — transports diners all the way to a classic and casual French bistro. The contemporary decor, designed by Jeffrey Beers International, features elements of a traditional Parisian eatery, from hanging globe lights and red leather banquettes to a tiled floor inspired by the Paris metro. There’s even an oyster bar at the entrance of the restaurant offering selections from the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

At dB Bistro & Oyster Bar (helmed by Executive Chef Jonathan Kinsella), soulful brasserie classics meet timeless French cooking styles. Feast on the scrumptious likes of Alaskan King Crab Legs, Australian Rock Lobster, Coq Au Vin, and Steak Tartare. Diners can also opt for the signature Seafood Platters with market oysters, Maine Lobster, prawns, and tartares; as well as the Original dB Burger with prime US Sirloin, Short Ribs, and Foie Gras.

Address: B1-48, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 8525 or dbreservations@marinabaysands.com

For more information, click here.

Black Tap

Black Tap recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in Marina Bay Sands and is slated to open its first outlet in Kuala Lumpur some time in 2023. Headed by owner Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, the Singapore outpost is Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer’s first foray in Southeast Asia. Here, diners can experience the classic American luncheonette experience while feasting on a myriad of New York style burgers and CrazyShake Milkshakes (think Cookies ‘N Cream and Cotton Candy).

Right at the entrance, Singaporean street artist Has.J painted a 10-by-6 metre graffiti mural — a reflection of the country’s eclectic street culture. Everything at Black Tap Singapore is carefully curated for the best experience, from the old school hip hop music playlist to the extensive menu. Speaking of the menu, guests have plenty of options to choose from. They include the very popular Greg Norman Burger with wagyu beef, house buttermilk-dill, and blue cheese; Mexican Hot Sauce wings; as well as Crispy Brussel Sprouts.

Address: L1-80, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 9957 or blacktap@marinabaysands.com

For more information, click here.

Lavo Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

What’s a better way to enjoy the best Marina Bay Sands has to offer than to dine atop the iconic Sands SkyPark? Lavo Singapore — headed by Tao Group Hospitality — is vibrant restaurant and destination offering an Italian American menu curated by Chef Ralph Scamardella. Launched in 2018, Lavo’s decor is reminiscent of Italian American restaurants in the 19th century. Guests are greeted with reclaimed subway tiles, antique mirrors, a huge wooden wine cabinet, and round leather booths.

Situated 57 storeys above ground, diners are up for a spectacular experience via all the senses, especially when it comes to taste. The Signature Meatball is a fan-favourite, made with fresh ground Imperial Wagyu, Veal, Italian Sausage, and served with whipped ricotta. The menu also features Black Truffle Pizza, Mafaldine Seafood Alfredo, King Crab Piccata, and Chicken “Dominick”. Save some room for dessert and treat yourself to the 20 Layer Chocolate Cake and Lavo’s classic Tiramisu.

Address: Level 57, Hotel Tower 1, Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 8591

For more information, click here.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

Before Gordon Ramsay opened his first restaurant in Malaysia, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, the renowned celebrity chef launched Bread Street Kitchen & Bar — its first concept outside London. Serving British European fare and situated by the Marina Bay Sands waterfront, the double storey eatery is currently helmed by Executive Chef Alastair Clayton who joined the team in October 2021.

Vintage and modern come together here, from the decor to the menu. Reinvented classics include Beef Wellington with red wine jus and truffle brie mashed potatoes; Slow Roasted Dingley Dell pork belly with Braeburn apple; Spicy Tuna Tartare; as well as Steamed Red Snapper with braised leeks and brown shrimps. There’s also a large selection of carefully crafted cocktails and on Sundays, guests can try Bread Street Kitchen’s Sunday roast.

Address: L1-81, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 5665 or breadstreetkitchen.reservations@marinabaysands.com

For more information, click here.

Koma

Created by Tao Group Hospitality in 2019, Koma Singapore is probably one of the most Instagrammable spots in Marina Bay Sands. The restaurant is instantly recognisable because of the orange 20 metre-long Fushimi Inari Shrine-inspired arched passageway and a 2.5 metre-high Japanese bell. Designed by Rockwell Group, guests get to experience a multi sensorial journey as they traverse and dine in the spot crafted using key Japanese design elements.

Koma’s Japanese offerings range from sushi to robotayaki, with the likes of Yellowtail Ginger Jalapeño, A4 Kagoshima Wagyu Beef Tataki, Rainbow Maki (Lobster and sweet butter aioli), and Miso Marinated Black Cod. The Instagrammable elements continue with the desserts and cocktails. Bonsai, a creation with molten dark chocolate and crunchy praline, comes in the form of a completely edible bonsai plant; whereas the signature Koma Canary is a gin-based cocktail served in bird-shaped container.

Address: B1-67, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 8690

For more information, click here.

Wakuda

Modern Japanese restaurant Wakuda might be a newcomer to the dining scene in Marina Bay Sands but the Chef Tetsuya Wakuda-founded destination has quickly garnered an impressive reputation for itself. Officially opened on 17 April 2022 in partnership with 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, Wakuda is the first global dining concept of its kind. Traditional Japanese architecture, designed by Rockwell Group, features heavily throughout the space — from the up-lit wood facade made using Kumiki to two original ceiling artworks created by Japanese artist Jun Inoue.

The renowned culinary style of Chef Tetsuya, who also operates two Michelin-starred Waku Ghin at the resort, is on full display here. The multi-faceted gastronomic experience, led by Executive Chef Sufian Zain, encapsulates everything from tempura to sashimi and innovative grilled items. Feast on toothsome dishes such as Yuba (Fresh Beancurd Skin from Kyoto, Hokkaido Sea Urchin, and Mountain Caviar); Canadian Lobster (with Sea Asparagus and Shellfish Vinaigrette); Cold Soba (with Botan Shrimp, Oscietra Caviar, and Italian Autumn Truffle); as well as the house special Soft Serve Miso Coconut Ice Cream. Whether it’s the dining room or the bar, expect transcendent voyage like no other.

Address: Lobby, Hotel Tower 2, Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 9992 or wakuda.reservations@marinabaysands.com

For more information, click here.

Spago by Wolfgang Puck

You know the name, you know the place. Offering brilliant views of the iconic infinity pool on the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands is Spago, founded by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and helmed by Executive Chef Greg Bass (he also oversees CUT). At Spago, Californian cuisine is served in a space reminiscent of a local Singaporean colonial-style bungalow. Divided into two sections, there’s the Dining Room for a fine dining experience and Bar & Lounge for a more casual setting.

With the open kitchen, diners get an up-close look at the culinary team while enjoying seasonal and imaginative selections. They include the likes of Big Eye Tuna Tartare Cones, “Kaya Toast” (Seared Foie Gras, Pandan-Coconut Jam, and Foie Gras-Espresso Mousse), Grilled Iberico Pork Chop, and Crispy Scale Brittany Sea Bass.

Address: Level 57, Hotel Tower 2, Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 9955 or spagoreservations@marinabaysands.com

For more information, click here.

RISE

Executive Chef Colin Thumboo currently leads the team at RISE, overseeing Marina Bay Sands’ signature buffet restaurant since October 2021. The all-day restaurant comprises dishes inspired by the Southeast Asian region, allowing diners to indulge in flavours from Malaysia and Thailand to Vietnam and Singapore. The preparation of RISE’s food and drinks utilise more than 100 variants of fresh herbs — all grown at the resort’s very own herb garden. Start your day with delicacies such as green curry chicken and Vietnamese rice paper rolls before treating yourself to rotational live carvings like the New Zealand Saltmarsh lamb and Australian Stanbroke beef ribeye.

Address: Lobby, Hotel Tower 1, Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 5525 or rise@marinabaysands.com

For more information, click here.

Mott 32

Known for its popular Applewood Roasted Peking Duck, Mott 32 is Marina Bay Sands’ go-to spot for regional Chinese cuisine. The brand’s restaurant in Singapore is its fifth after first launching in Hong Kong, Seoul, Vancouver, and Las Vegas. Mott 32 Singapore is headed by F&B group Maximal Concepts and Executive Chef Lam Kwong Ming. The eatery’s decor — designed by Joyce Wang Studio — is a reflection of the lush nature of Singapore with its metropolis characteristics.

In addition to the Peking duck, Mott 32’s menu offers a myriad of time-honoured treats that are prepared using progressive cooking styles. They comprise the likes of Lobster “Ma Po Tofu”, Alaskan King Crab Casserole, Lamb Rack with Hunan Chilli, and Barbecue Iberico Pork with Yellow Mountain Honey. Remember to pre-order the signature Applewood Roasted Peking Duck in advance because it is only available in limited quantities per day.

Address: B1-42-44, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 9922 or mott32.reservations@marinabaysands.com

For more information, click here.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Classic American dishes take centerstage here at Yardbird Singapore. Helmed by Terengganu-born Executive Chef Josh Chua and managed by 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, the restaurant first made its debut in Marina Bay Sands in 2017. Yardbird spans two levels, opening the possibility of private dining on the lower floor. Prior to Singapore, Yardbird’s signature philosophy of farm-fresh ingredients and American cooking has extended to outlets throughout the United States, namely Dallas, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Miami. On the menu, diners will find an array of modern yet classic creations. They include Chicken ‘n’ Watermelon ‘n’ Waffles, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Shrimp N’ Grits, Smoked Pork Ribs, and Lewellyn’s Fine Fried Chicken.

Address: B1-07, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 9959 or yardbird.reservations@marinabaysands.com

For more information, click here.

Waku Ghin

Celebrity chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s debut restaurant in Singapore clinched its first One Michelin Star in 2017 before receiving Two Michelin Stars the following year. Since then, Waku Ghin has retained its rating and reputation. The restaurant takes inspiration from a variety of Japanese roots, as reflected in Chef Tetsuya’s brilliant usage of prized seasonal ingredients. They include wasabi from Shizuoka, Hokkaido uni, and Toyama kanburi.

The menu at Waku Ghin brings diners on a sensory feast with an enhanced dining experience. Some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes include Salmon Caviar and Sea Urchin with Rice; Marinated Botan Shrimp with Sea Urchin and Oscietra Caviar; Fried Beef Tenderloin Sandwich; Japanese Ohmi Wagyu beef roll; as well as Grilled Carabinero Shrimp with Herb Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Address: L2-03, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 8507 or wakughinreservation@marinabaysands.com

For more information, click here.

*Bonus*

Avenue

When it’s late at night and you are down for a good time, Avenue might just be the place for you. Located at the main entrance along Bayfront Avenue, the lounge is another exciting project by Tao Group Hospitality. Its penthouse-style interior takes inspiration from Avenue’s other locations in Los Angeles and New York. Guests will find glowing glass pendants, plush custom banquettes, a mini bowling alley, and cool arcade games among other fun features.

Avenue Singapore now opens from Wednesday to Saturday. So, if it’s a swanky night out with friends or loved ones that you’re looking for, Avenue offers a huge selection of specialty cocktails and small bites. The former includes Dancing In The Dark (made with Plantation 3 Star White Rum and Maraschino plus Black Cherry Purèe) and Camillo’s Cure (curated using Hendrick’s Gin and Campari as well as Grapefruit and Spiced Wine) whereas the latter comprises Chili Caramel Pork Belly Bao, Charred Corn Ribs, and Grilled Lamb Chop.

Address: B1-67, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Contact: +65 6688 8680 or avenue.reservations@marinabaysands.com

For more information, click here.

Miracle Coffee Pop-Up by JJ Lin

As a prelude to its flagship in 2023, Miracle Coffee by Singaporean pop star JJ Lin has unveiled a 30-day pop-up at ArtScience Museum. Partnering with Marina Bay Sands, the artisanal coffee concept will be available until 29 December 2022. Before or after you check out exciting exhibitions such as Patricia Piccinini: We Are Connected (the artist’s first in Asia; running until 29 January 2023) and MENTAL: Colours of Wellbeing (until 26 February 2023) at the ArtScience Museum, head over to Miracle Coffee to try its drinks made with Miracle Coffee roasted single origin beans. Exclusively in Singapore, there’s also the Kaya Cloud, an Americano-style coffee topped with a fresh cream cap and infused with kaya and shaved gula Melaka. Designed by Singaporean firm Parable Studio, this pop-up is the brand’s first appearance in Singapore, after launching stores in Shanghai and Taipei. In 2023, Miracle Coffee will officially make the ArtScience Museum lobby its new home, taking over SweetSpot’s… spot.

Address: Level 1, Rain Oculus, ArtScience Museum

For more information, click here.

So, which of these restaurants are you adding to your list the next time you visit Marina Bay Sands? From modern Japanese spots like Wakuda and Koma to brilliant Western fares such as Bread Street Kitchen and Spago, the Singaporean resort has so much offer, transporting guests to different gastronomic dimensions — all under one iconic roof. More information about Marina Bay Sands can be found here.