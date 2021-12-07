Here are the best spots to enjoy your mid-shopping coffee break in KL

When these stylish spots can provide both, there’s no reason to leave your shopping list on hold for a coffee break when you can drop by these cafes cum retail stores in KL.

These concept stores in KL offer a unique lifestyle experience not to be missed. Whether you love latte or espresso, rest assured that these retail stores cum cafes serve the best coffees and pastries that coexist with shopping. Ideal as your next hang out spot, be prepared to fall in love with the symbiotic experience.

For book lovers, check out BookXcess’ latest outlet in MyTown, Cheras, for a fulfilling day surrounded by books and good food. Head over to Ilaika and Ana Tomy if you’re on the hunt for the perfect birthday gift. Dedicated to any aspiring watch collector, Vernakular Bangsar is the place to be. From stationeries to watches and beyond, take a seat and savour our picks to unwind and destress.

Here is a list of the best cafe cum retail stores to visit in KL:

Vernakular

Located on Jalan Telawi, Vernakular is no stranger to any watch enthusiast. The minimal white and wooden interior resembles a gallery as you browse for your ideal timepiece. Known for its unique watch collection, Vernakular houses brands by Nikon, Timex, Aark Collective and more. Step inside as the aromatic whiff of coffee fills the air thanks to its in-house cafe by PeepCoffee. Be sure to order their flat white and matcha butter loaf.

Operation hours: 8 AM – 8 (daily)

BookXcess x Whisk Coffee Bar

Image credit: Instagram/@t.w.k._

Nothing beats a warm cuppa with a good book in hand. BookXcess‘ latest outlet at MyTown Shopping Center is every bookworm’s dream come true. The beautifully-designed space houses more than 170,000 books and offers a co-working space. Browse around and spot a plethora of artworks and sculptures by homegrown artists at every corner. If you’re feeling hungry, order a delicious Japanese meal at Ume Tei or head over to Whisk Coffee for desserts and coffee.

Operation hours: 8 AM – 6 PM (Monday – Saturday)

Ana Tomy x Tommy Le Baker

Image credit: Instagram/@tommylebaker_kgattap

When it’s not too crowded, head over to Tommy Le Baker while waiting for your Ana Tomy planner to be ready. Famed for their sourdough selections, Tommy Le Baker comprises an array of sandwiches and pastries to indulge. Highlights include the Roast Ribeye Steak Sandwich, Cheddar Cheese Melt, TLB Sourdough Cookie and the Oven-Braised Chicken Sandwich. For a sweet treat, the Sourdough Cookie and Lemon Tart are divine. Don’t miss out on their ice latte.

Operation hours: 8 AM – 8 PM (daily)

Ilaika x One Half

Image credit: Instagram/@ilaikaselectstore

Fans of Ilaika, rejoice. The popular lifestyle store and cafe have reopened their doors again with a brand spanking new look. Adored for its delightful homeware and skincare curation, the neighbourhood cafe and house of Malaysia Barista Champion, One Half, is ready to serve you their delicious coffee too. The quaint space evokes a laidback ambience while customers indulge in delicious pastries. If you’re lucky, snag a spot at the coffee bar.

Operation hours: 8 AM – 10.30 PM (daily)

