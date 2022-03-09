The best Ramadan hotel buffets in KL, PJ & Langkawi for 2022

Looking for places to break fast? Here are the best 2022 Ramadan buffets offered by hotels in KL, PJ & Langkawi.
The holiest month of the Islamic calendar is expected to begin from 2 April to 2 May 2022. If you’re looking for the finest spots to break fast/buka puasa, we’ve got you covered. Make a reservation at these 2022 hotel buffets for a momentous feast and memorable time this Ramadan. Bookmark this page and stay tuned for more updates.
As Muslims unite to focus on growth, reflect and help those in need, Ramadan holds a special opportunity to get closer to God. Fasting from dawn to sunset is required for 29 or 30 days to grow spiritually. Once the sun sets, the fast is broken with the traditional dates followed by a delicious spread to fulfil your tummy in the evening. If your loved ones love a dose of everything on their dinner plate, it’s best to make a reservation at these hotel buffets to satiate your cravings with the local and international favourites. From Hilton KL’s ode to culinary heritage to Pullman KL’s nostalgic meals, you’re definitely in for a treat. Get ready to pick your desired venue and make a reservation for an unforgettable feast.
The best Ramadan hotel buffets in KL, PJ, Putrajaya and Langkawi for 2022:
Inspired by Malaysia’s culinary heritage, Vasco’s at Hilton KL invites guests to a gastronomic feast. From 2 April to 1 May 2022, the Kembara Asia buffet is priced at RM208 nett per adult and RM108 nett per child. Available from 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM, the buffet features the signature Malaysian and Central Asian specialities. The buffet also explores a plethora of dishes from 13 Asian countries: South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, the Philippines, India and more. Highlights include Ikan Siakap Bakar Langkawi, Mee Rebus Tulang Rusuk, Ikan Patin Asam Tempoyak, Chilli Crab, Pad Thai, Chicken Gochujang and more. Desserts such as Konafa, Baklava and Cekodok Pisang are available too.
For group bookings and private functions, the buffet dinner is priced from RM198 nett per person. For more information, call +603 2264 2264, email KULHI_FB@hilton.com or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com.
Doubletree by Hilton Putrajaya parades a tempting array of the delicious spread. Available from 3 April to 3 May 2022 between 6.30 PM and 10.30 PM, the buffet is priced at RM178 nett per adult and RM89 nett per child. Inspired by Jules Verne’s 1872 book ‘Around the World in 80 Days’, the buffet feast presents 80 delicious dishes to represent the nation’s 13 states. Curated by Executive Chef Mohd Faizal Bin Abd Ghani, the dinner comprises Urap Pengaga with Udang Batu Jemala, Sup Berempah Muar, Urat Keting, Ikan Patin Tempoyak Pahang, Kambing Panggang Berempah and beyond.
For reservations, please call +603 8890 0000, email KULPR_FB@hilton.com or visit www.EatDrinkHilton.com.
Travel through the states of Malaysia by making a reservation at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara. Titled ‘Destinasi Rasa Serantau’, guests can explore dishes such as Negeri Sembilan’s spicy Itik Salai Masak Lemak Chili Padi, Sabah’s Manuk Pansuh, Perak’s Rendang Tok Batu, Pahang’s Udang Galah Masak Di Raya and beyond. To elevate the dining experience, a percussion orchestra of a traditional Gamelan performance will fill the room as you dine and unwind.
RM128 per adult and RM64 per child – 3 April to 10 April & 25 April to 1 May
RM178 per adult and RM89 per child – 11 April to 24 April
For dining reservations, please call 03-2720 6608 or email to HA123-fb4@sofitel.com
The InterContinental chefs invite you for a trip down memory lane. From 3 April to 1 May 2022, the ‘Warisan Kita’ feast unveils a mouth-watering spread filled with recipes inherited by the team. Located in the Serena Brasserie, the menu comprises comfort favourites with a heartwarming tale to tell. The nostalgic banquet consists of Chef Sapri’s Pasta Goreng Kawah Cucu Bonda, a recipe inherited by his mother and Chef Balqish’s signature Nasi Kukus Balqish, taught and passed down by her grandmother through 3 generations. Other highlights include grilled seafood, roasted meat, fresh seafood, and signature Tao Chinese Cuisine and Tatsu Japanese Cuisine dishes.
RM198+ for adults and RM118+ for children. For reservations at any of our restaurants, please email fnb.admin@ickualalumpur.com.my, Call +603 2782 6325 or WhatsApp +6016 202 4623.
Priced at RM188 per adult and RM95 per child, Pullman Kuala Lumpur brings nostalgic favourites to the holy month of Ramadan. Available from 4 to 29 April 2022 between 6.30 PM and 10 PM, the ‘Nikmat Selera Kampung’ dinner buffet features ‘kampung’ cuisine such as Kambing Kuzi, Ayam Masak Seri Wangi, Itik Percik, Ketam Berlado, Gulai Kawah and beyond — a grilling and fried station will be available too.
To book your table, WhatsApp +6016 290 3864 or email to restaurants@pullman-klcc.com.
If you’re in Langkawi this Ramadan, head over to the L’Orangerie at The St Regis. Surrounded by panoramic views of the island, the restaurant introduces its ‘Santapan Utara’ menu featuring mouth-watering North Malaysian cuisines such as Ayam Goreng Berempah, Kerutuk Kambing, Ikan Balado, Udang Masak Ayam Kunyit and more. The set menu includes nasi minyak, soup, desserts and assorted beverages, including the crowd favourite St Regis iced tea. Order the Santapan Utara sharing set menu for a family of four from 3 April to 2 May 2022 at RM300.
For more information or to make a reservation, kindly contact +604 960 6666 or email Reservation.Langkawi@stregis.com.
Makan Kitchen, the hotel’s all-day dining destination, will whisk patrons on a gastronomic journey across Malaysia. Showcasing a unique tapestry of local influences, from the ocean to paddy fields, Jelajah Selera Buffet Dinner has some of the most delish dishes you won’t want to miss. Signature include Kambing Golek Chef Zul, Sup Kawah Meletup, Rendang Peha Kambing, Ayam Perchik, Seafood Bakar-Bakar Chef Kelvin, Baby Crab ’65’ Chef Sugu, Tandoori Chef Sukvir, Chef Soon’s Roasted Duck & Chicken, Chef Chong’s Double Boiled Soup, 8 varieties of Baskin Robbins Ice Cream, and Crispy Apam Balik & Durian Tempura Chef Win.
The Ramadan buffet spans 3 April–3 May 2022, 6.30 PM–10.00 PM. It is priced at RM188 nett per adult and RM98 nett per child (aged 5–11). Patrons can enjoy 25% off for early bird bookings made before 26 March 2022.
For more information, call +603 2172 7272, email KUTDT_FBReservations@hilton.com.