Here’s where to order for Christmas lunch and dinner delivery and takeaway in KL

For your at-home Christmas lunch and dinner, consider delivery or takeaway.
Are you planning for an office Christmas party? Make your life so much easier by rejecting potlucks and consenting to delivery. With numerous hotels and restaurants in KL offering curated month-long festive menus for intimate or large groups, you will find something that caters to your preference.
For families who wish to spend the sacred day at home in the cherished company of loved ones, you can also skip the chores of grocery shopping, preparing the feast and washing up by simply opting for Christmas dinner delivery. Choices abound with traditional roast poultry and pudding to contemporary dishes with inspiration drawn from anywhere in the world. Make up your mind swiftly, however, as some businesses require orders be made several days prior to the date of delivery.
If you fancy doubling up as Santa and delivering the meal yourself, some of these places encourage takeaway.
Christmas lunch and dinner takeaway and delivery guide 2021:
Available in 3 selections, (turkey, beef or lamb) each festive box comprises generous servings of Festive Salads, Vegetables and Trimmings, and Desserts from Hilton’s Patisserie. In addition, you will discover a range of festive hampers, goodies box and sweet treats with over 30 à la carte items to choose from, starting from RM5 nett. Highlights include Christmas Fruitcake, Christmas-inspired Praline, Christmas Mince Pie and Stollen Bread, Modern Festive Banoffee Cake, Modern Festive Banoffee Log Cake, Modern Festive Berries Classico Cake and Traditional Yule Log Cake.
Santa’s Turkey Box: Brined Whole Turkey Slow Roasted with Honey Orange Glaze (4 to 5kg), RM500 nett
Santa’s Beef Box: Wholegrain Mustard Marinated Slow Roasted Grass Fed Beef Prime Rib (1.5kg), RM450 nett
Santa’s Australian Lamb Box: Italian Style Slow Braised Lamb Shoulder (2kg), RM380 nett
Sweet Boxes: Festive Platinum Box, RM480 nett; Festive Gold Box, RM280 nett;
Festive Cakes: Dine-in or takeaway, 25 November 2021-2 January 2022, from RM26 nett
Call 03-2264 2264
Christmas delivery, a la carte, 25 November 2021-2 January 2022:
Priced at RM230+ (2 pax) and at RM390+ (4 pax), Maria’s succulent Beef Wellington is prepared from corn-fed Angus short ribs cooked in excess of 48 hours and served in truffle mushroom duxelles and butter puff pastry. Get into the spirit of Christmas by ordering the whole roast turkey at RM390+ (small, 3.5-4.5kg) and RM490+ (large, 5-6kg). It is served with homemade chestnut stuffing, classic turkey gravy and cranberry compote.
Christmas home delivery set, 25 November 2021-2 January 2022, order one week in advance:
Available in a set of 5 pax (RM620+) and another of 10-12 pax (RM1,180+), start off with a classic Caesar salad before the main course selection of either the Christmas Whole Roast Turkey or Beef Wellington. The larger set includes both main courses. Each set comes with Spaghetti Bolognese (chicken or beef) with meat sauce and sides of roasted potatoes and creamed spinach. End your perfect Christmas meal on a sweet note with a fresh lemon loaf with icing glaze.
Call 010-902 0386
Tuck into the Christmas feast with an Asian twist thanks to Quan’s Kitchen’s Roasted in Chinatown Turkey Takeaway (RM478 for 5kg). This year, the succulent Chinese BBQ Spiced Tom Turkey is brined for 24 hours with preserved mandarin peel and roasted to an explosion of tangy sweetness. The set is complete with Garlic Sesame Potatoes, Wok Fried Broccolini, Hoisin Roasted Brussel Sprouts along with Pumpkin and Chestnut Stuffing, and a 500g Mandarin and Cherry Almond Cake.
Available 1-25 December 2021
Call 012-507 3327