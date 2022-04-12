Here’s where you can find the best lemang in KL and Selangor

With just a few weeks left until the Hari Raya celebration, it’s time to check lemang off your must-eat list by ordering the best lemang from these popular spots in KL and Selangor.

Thanks to the Ramadan bazaars and roadside stalls, buying lemang before the big day is easy. For those unfamiliar, lemang is made from glutinous rice and coconut milk, wrapped in banana leaves and cooked till perfection in a hollowed bamboo stem. The preparation requires patience as the rice is cooked over an open fire for up to four hours to achieve that charred, smoky flavour. Best served with rendang or serunding (spicy meat floss), the hearty dish is a staple during the annual Hari Raya celebration. It’s a great alternative to nasi impit (rice cubes). Craving for a bite? Bookmark this page and be sure to enquire on their availability before visiting.

Order the best lemang in the Klang Valley from these spots in KL and Selangor:

Lemang Daun Lerek Greenwood

Located on Jalan Batu Caves, Lemang Daun Lerek Greenwood is the city’s top choice for soft, fragrant rice. Available all year long, the prices range between RM16 and RM20. Apart from lemang, the stall offers Lemang pulut hitam and two types of mouth-watering rendang: rendang basah and rendang kering.

Address: Jalan Batu Caves, Kampung Tengah Lembah Gombak, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor

Operating hours: Open daily. 8 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 012-615-8852

Lemang Bonda Subang

Priced between RM12 and RM15, Lemang Bonda Subang’s speciality is available for purchase during Ramadan and Hari Raya. Other highlights include their best-selling lemang jagung and pulut hitam.

Address: Lot 3674, Jalan Bukit Badak, Kampung Melayu Subang, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Operating hours: Open daily. 10 AM – 11 PM

Contact: 017-237-6156

Order on Foodpanda

Pak Ali Lemang Asli

Pak Ali Lemang Asli is one of KL’s favourite spots for lemang. Located on the MRR2 highway, the signature lemang is adored by customers for its rich and tender rice grains. Don’t miss out on their beef rendang, as the hearty dish makes a flavourful complement on the side. Be sure to drop by early to avoid the long queue. You won’t regret it.

Address: Jalan MRR2, Batus, 68000 Ulu Klang, Selangor

Operating hours: 9 AM – 10 PM

Contact: 012-254-0969

Lemang 12

For those living in Petaling Jaya, head over to Lemang 12. The menu comprises signature lemang, lemang pulut hitam and lemang jagung. If you’re in the mood for their best-selling lemang, the fragrant rice is available in four sizes: small, medium, large and extra-large. Call ahead before dropping by.

Address: PJCC ,Jalan PJS 2, Petaling Jaya,Selangor, Jalan PJS 2, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: Open daily. 10 AM – 8 PM

Contact: 012-334-4007 (Ira) / 013-246-8007 (HJ Jan)

No.1 Lan Lomang Al Azim

It’s impossible to say no to Lan Lomang Al Azim‘s lemang and serunding combination. Priced from RM14 to RM20, you can find lemang of all sizes to cater to your party. Side dishes are available for purchase such as serunding daging, serunding ayam and rendang ayam to go with the lemang. You can never go wrong with Rendang Daging. Discover the menu here.

Address: Jalan Dato Senu 3, Taman Dato Senu, 51000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 8 AM – 8 PM.

Contact: 016-318-7014

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________-

Hero image credit: Shutterstock; Featured image credit: Instagram/ieviamae