It’s a warm day, and you have a sudden craving for the durian. Why not opt for a pint of tasty durian ice cream to cool you down instead?
It’s durian season, and we can’t seem to get enough of the king of fruits. Every few months, Malaysians go crazy hunting for the fruit to enjoy with their loved ones. Some enjoy it on its own, but there are others who indulge in other dessert forms – think cakes, bubur durian and ice cream. We highlight the rich and creamy texture offered by the best durian ice cream joints to enjoy in this intolerable heat. As we take you to the best local spots below, don’t forget to save them too, to have them delivered to your doorstep.
Inside Scoop is no stranger to the local dessert scene. Well-known for its freshly made ice cream with a tasty local twist, the durian ice cream seems to be a top-selling flavour. Plus, the durians are sourced from all over Malaysia, which makes it an enjoyable gastronomic experience. If you’re celebrating a special occasion, you can even order their Bombe Alaska cake that incorporates the D24 Durian and Valrhona Chocolate ice cream as a match made in heaven.
A sister franchise to famous ice cream parlour, Inside Scoop; The Ice Cream Bar serves your delicious frozen treats with a boozy twist. Don’t fret, their durian ice cream isn’t alcohol-infused, so you can enjoy a tub of this with ease at home. If you’re curious, their top-selling alcohol-infused ice cream includes Kahlua Cheesecake, Rum & Raisin, and Whisky Red Velvet. Definitely worth a try.
Best known for its flavourful coconut ice cream (also served in a coconut), Sangkaya’s durian ice cream hits the spot too. Made with fresh durians, the flavour is churned with D24 Durian paste, which explains the creaminess and rich flavour. Delicious and light, you’re going to love the taste with every heavenly scoop. Be sure to order their coconut flavour to enjoy at home too.
Kind Kones is a number one hit destination for our vegan friends. Apart from vegan-friendly, it is also gluten- and soy-free, which makes it great for everyone to enjoy. What makes it different from others is its ingredients of coconut and cashew milk, raw cane sugar, and of course, durian. If you enjoy coconut milk, the taste won’t be a problem for your tastebuds, especially when it’s durian-flavoured. Other best-selling flavours include Almond Brittle Fudge, Salted Chocolate Chip and Keto Avocado Coconut.
A quirky twist to your ice cream experience, Frozen is definitely worth trying in our books. The artisanal ice cream brand is famous for its flavours and petit gateau selections. The King, in particular, was too adorable to resist and definitely deserves a spot in our list. Infused with Musang King Durian ice cream, coconut sorbet, and wrapped with a marshmallow case – it’s impossible to pass up this delicious gem.
Crème De La Crème has been churning out the best artisanal ice cream with its creamy flavours and adorable petit gateau selections. It was no surprise to spot them on our list too. Their durian ice cream is made with 100% natural ingredients with the Musang King durian, so you can expect creaminess and full-bodied flavours with each bite. To elevate the fruity experience, you should try their Longan and Limau Assam flavour too.
If you’re not familiar with TipTop Durian, you should consider bookmarking this on your device. The e-commerce site delivers quality durians. Apart from their array of fresh durians, you’ll find dessert selections from cheesecakes, Mille crepe cakes, mochi and of course, ice cream to order too. What makes their MSK durian ice cream so desirable to durian lovers is the melt-in-your-mouth freshness from pure durian flesh, directly sourced from their plantation.
