It’s a warm day, and you have a sudden craving for the durian. Why not opt for a pint of tasty durian ice cream to cool you down instead?

It’s durian season, and we can’t seem to get enough of the king of fruits. Every few months, Malaysians go crazy hunting for the fruit to enjoy with their loved ones. Some enjoy it on its own, but there are others who indulge in other dessert forms – think cakes, bubur durian and ice cream. We highlight the rich and creamy texture offered by the best durian ice cream joints to enjoy in this intolerable heat. As we take you to the best local spots below, don’t forget to save them too, to have them delivered to your doorstep.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Michelle Tsang; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Dovile Ramoskaite