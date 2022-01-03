Here’s where you can get yee sang delivered in KL for this Chinese New Year

Looking for yee sang takeaway and delivery for Chinese New Year 2022?
A permanent fixture of any Chinese New Year lunch or dinner, yee sang, or prosperity toss, is a symbol of abundance. Yee sang, as it is most commonly known in Cantonese, is a tradition unique to this part of the world where it is thought to have been first created in Malaysia prior to its regional propagation.
Today, prosperity toss as it is also called is typically served as an entrée. A salad of sorts, yee sang comprises a medley of ingredients. While many of which are customarily tweaked to individual preferences, some remain constant. These include peanuts, pomelo, five spice powder, plum sauce, sesame oil, radish, salmon, turnips and pickled ginger. Colours and types of ingredients are chosen based on symbolic reasons.
Thereafter, the ritualistic ceremony takes place as everyone present raises their chopsticks and stirs all the ingredients together while enunciating their wishes. Amidst the cacophony, dinner is ready to be served.
Here’s where you can purchase yee sang sets or have them delivered for Chinese New Year 2022:
Delivering every Sunday and Monday, between 12pm and 7.30pm, and from Tuesday to Saturday, between 12pm to 9.30pm, Sofitel ensures you don’t have to wait overly long till the food arrives at your doorstep with only an hour of ordering in advance. Priced between RM88 and RM288, the Abundance Yee Sang set affords you the luxury to customise. Options range from vegetarian to abalone enriched. A 15% early-bird discount is applicable if you reserve anytime by January 16.
With delivery services offered throughout the Peninsular, Tai Thong Group’s yee sang sets can also be purchased in-person at Tropicana Garden Mall. Available in the form of the vegan-friendly Nutty Yee Sang set and the family-oriented Premium Yee Sang set, each of Tai Thong’s offerings can satiate up to 6 people. Nutty Yee Sang is priced at RM46.88, while Premium Yee Sang is priced at RM88.88 until January 9 courtesy of early-bird discounts.
With 3 sizable restaurants located in Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya and Shah Alam, Copper Mansion is ringing in Chinese New Year 2022 with a yee sang curation fit for any discerning vegan. Available for takeaway, the healthy Prosperity Yee Sang is deliberately prepared with fresh greens and fruits, including strawberries and ice plants. Limited quantities are offered and reservation is required.
