Here’s where you can order a fulfilling buka puasa feast for takeaway/delivery

Trust Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre to deliver a heartwarming meal to your home. Riang Ria and Harmoni set menus can be ordered from 12 PM to 6 PM.

Priced at RM80 per person, the Riang Ria set features three menus. The Riang Ria set menu 1 encompasses an appetiser, main course and dessert. The set offers Ulam-Ulam, Aneka Kurma, Chinese Fried Rice, Deep-Fried Chicken with Japanese Karaage Powder, Stir-fried Tiger Prawn with Curry Butter Milk sauce and stir-fried Kailan in Oyster sauce. For dessert, a delicious serving of Apple Crumble Tart to end the feast.

The Riang Ria set menu 2 comprises Ulam-Ulam with Belacan Chilli Paste, Pan-Seared Shanghai Dumpling, Aneka Kurma, Nasi Rampai Sari, Beef Stew with Black Pepper Soy Sauce, Deep-Fried Fish Fillet and Vegetables with Mongolian sauce, Stir-Fried French Bean with Egg and as a sweet finish, a slice of Walnut Chocolate Brownie.

The Riang Ria set menu 3 includes Ulam-Ulam with Belacan Chilli Paste, Chicken Satay, Aneka Kurma, Rainbow Rice, Lamb Stew, Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki sauce, Loh Hon Chai and Chilled Lemon Sea Coconut with Longan for dessert.

Priced at RM128 per person, the Harmoni Set is ideal for a family of four. The set includes appetisers such as Ulam-Ulam with Belacan Chilli Paste, Kerabu Mangga, Fish Crackers, Aneka Kuma and Kuih-Muih. You can also pick a soup and four mains to choose from the list. Highlights include Tom Yam Gong, Lamb Soup, Chicken Soup with Chinese Herb and Sweet Corn Crab Meat Broth. As for the mains, the set consists of Japanese Curry Chicken, Beef Stew with Black Soy Sauce, Stir-Fried Beef with Chili and Soy Sauce, Ikan Siakap Masak Tiga Rasa, and more.

Order for delivery by WhatsApp at +6016 290 3864 or email to restaurants@pullman-klcc.com