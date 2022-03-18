Here’s where you can order a fulfilling buka puasa feast for takeaway/delivery

If you’re longing for an intimate buka puasa at home, sit back and let the professionals do the work with these delivery / takeaway options.
During the holy month of Ramadan, sometimes all you need is a quiet evening with your loved ones. The precious moments of gathering with your family and indulging in your favourite meals are irreplaceable. Whipping up a delicious buka puasa meal can be daunting, especially when various elements are involved. It’s time to give the cook in your house a break by ordering in a mouth-watering spread. Thankfully, these hotels in KL are bringing the hotel gourmet experience to your abode with a few simple clicks. If it’s your first time hosting, don’t fret. From The Chow Kit Hotel to Four Points by Sheraton, get ready recreate the hotel dining experience right at home.
These hotels are offering buka puasa delivery/takeaway options in KL and PJ for 2022:
Located on Jalan Sultan Ismail, The Chow Kit Kitchen introduces its Berbuka Tiffin as a takeaway option. Priced at RM165, the set comprises Rendang Dendeng, Assam Fish Tenggiri, Nyonya Kari Kapitan, Nasi Ulam and Tempeh chips. Their signature sambals are packaged and included in the set for a bit of spice, along with two bottles of Honey Chrysanthemum tea.
Order online or contact +603 2778 6688 to find out more.
Quan’s Kitchen brings the Ramadan spirit to your home with its Bazar Selera To-Go set. Priced at RM158 nett for two pax, the set consists nine traditional malay dishes such as Nasi Bukhari, Ayam Kicap Kelulut Madu, Daging Rendang Tok, Sambal Tumis Udang Petai, Sayur Tumis Belacan, Otak Otak, Lemang, and more. Appetisers and desserts will be served to complete the satisfying meal. To enjoy the meal at home, it’s best to make your order four hours in advance.
Available for takeaway and delivery from 2 April to 2 May 2022. Order here.
Trust Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre to deliver a heartwarming meal to your home. Riang Ria and Harmoni set menus can be ordered from 12 PM to 6 PM.
Priced at RM80 per person, the Riang Ria set features three menus. The Riang Ria set menu 1 encompasses an appetiser, main course and dessert. The set offers Ulam-Ulam, Aneka Kurma, Chinese Fried Rice, Deep-Fried Chicken with Japanese Karaage Powder, Stir-fried Tiger Prawn with Curry Butter Milk sauce and stir-fried Kailan in Oyster sauce. For dessert, a delicious serving of Apple Crumble Tart to end the feast.
The Riang Ria set menu 2 comprises Ulam-Ulam with Belacan Chilli Paste, Pan-Seared Shanghai Dumpling, Aneka Kurma, Nasi Rampai Sari, Beef Stew with Black Pepper Soy Sauce, Deep-Fried Fish Fillet and Vegetables with Mongolian sauce, Stir-Fried French Bean with Egg and as a sweet finish, a slice of Walnut Chocolate Brownie.
The Riang Ria set menu 3 includes Ulam-Ulam with Belacan Chilli Paste, Chicken Satay, Aneka Kurma, Rainbow Rice, Lamb Stew, Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki sauce, Loh Hon Chai and Chilled Lemon Sea Coconut with Longan for dessert.
Priced at RM128 per person, the Harmoni Set is ideal for a family of four. The set includes appetisers such as Ulam-Ulam with Belacan Chilli Paste, Kerabu Mangga, Fish Crackers, Aneka Kuma and Kuih-Muih. You can also pick a soup and four mains to choose from the list. Highlights include Tom Yam Gong, Lamb Soup, Chicken Soup with Chinese Herb and Sweet Corn Crab Meat Broth. As for the mains, the set consists of Japanese Curry Chicken, Beef Stew with Black Soy Sauce, Stir-Fried Beef with Chili and Soy Sauce, Ikan Siakap Masak Tiga Rasa, and more.
Order for delivery by WhatsApp at +6016 290 3864 or email to restaurants@pullman-klcc.com