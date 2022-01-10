Here’s where you can order your festive reunion dinner for takeaway/delivery

From Four Points by Sheraton KL to Luk Yu Tea House in JW Marriott, indulge in an unforgettable reunion feast for a wholesome celebration at home.
With the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration, picking the right restaurant to arrange your reunion dinner is just as important, especially when you’re planning to host it at home. If cooking is not on the table this year, ordering from these hotels in KL and PJ will save you the hassle. Plus, you don’t have to encounter vast crowds and enjoy the feast from the comfort of your home without any time limit. The trick to selecting the perfect restaurant comes down to what the Chinese New Year set menu entails to accommodate you and your guests. From Yee sang to Poon Choy and a plethora of set menus to choose from, trust these restaurants to offer a feast of sumptuous dishes that’ll make your taste bud sing.
Located in JW Marriott, Luk Yu Tea House offers a delectable festive set this Chinese New Year. Ideal for 5 (RM888) and 10 pax (RM1,800), the restaurant is serving the comfort delights, including the popular Lunar New Year Dim Sum Platter priced at RM128. The Chinoiserie Lunar New Year Set comprises the Prosperity Salmon Yee Sang, Braised Superior Soup with Sun-Dried Scallops, Crispy Roasted Chicken, Wok Fried Prawns, Pomfret Steamed with Sour Plums, Braised Broccoli, Steamed Glutinous Rice with Oysters and desserts.
Priced between RM98 and RM138, the Yee Sang platter is available in two —regular and small— sizes. The Salmon Yee Sang and Jellyfish Yee Sang platter are priced at RM118 and RM138, while the Fresh Fruit Vegetarian Yee Sang platter is priced at RM98 and RM118.
7 January – 15 February: 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM
31 January & 1 February: 6 PM – 8 PM / 8.30 PM – 10.30 PM
WhatsApp 018-632-8060 to make your order and for more information.
Usher in the Year of the Tiger with Nook and opt for the Rocking Roast set. Ideal for a family of 5, The Rocking Roast Duck (priced at RM128) is cooked to perfection in plum sauce, while the Rocking Roast Chicken set (priced at RM198) offers War Shu Gai (crispy almond boneless chicken) served in an orange tangy sauce. Each set includes three side dishes: fried rice, vegetables and desserts. If you’re looking for yee sang options, Nook offers three Yee Sang selections, from the Shimmery Crystalline Yee Sang, Salmon Yee Sang and Double Happiness Abalone and Salmon Yee Sang. Don’t miss your chance and make your reservations 48 hours in advance.
Free delivery for diners within a 10KM radius from Aloft. For reservations and more information, call 03-2723-1154 or visit the website.
There’s no better feeling than enjoying a flavourful feast by Chynna. The Supreme Hot Pot-style Poon Choy encompasses Abalone Cubes, Sea Cucumber, Baked Fish Maw, Fish Maw, Fried Wontons, Sea Prawns, Sea Moss, Sun-Dried Oyster, Dried Scallops, Roasted Duck, Premium Mushrooms, Kaori Bako, Yam And Radish. Priced at RM208 nett per person and requiring a 2-hour pre-order, you don’t have to wait long for it to arrive at your doorstep.
For more information, call 03-2264-2264 or email KULHI_FB@hilton.com.