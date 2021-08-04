How to curate the perfect grazing platter according to Splatter

It’s more than just placing slices of cheese and fruits on a platter.

You know you’ve reached peak status when you can have a cheese platter anywhere at any time. Grazing tables are often the centre of attention at big events and occasions — but now, cheese platters can be curated even for just one person at home. And why not? Wine and cheese sounds like the perfect downtime after a long day of work.

There are cheese platter delivery services you can order from, which include Splatter — the first grazing platter online store in Malaysia. Founded in 2019, founders April and Sue Ann created Splatter based on their love of having a bite of everything on the menu (because why limit yourself to just one type of dish, right?). Thus, grazing platters became the answer. As Malaysians, we have this underlying culture of sharing food; whether it is a seven-course meal together or tea time tidbits such as curry puffs, traditional kuih and more. A grazing platter relatively holds the same concept, but with more modern elements such as cheese and cold cuts.

If you’re no sure on where to begin, Splatter has a curated list of platters that anyone can enjoy. “We specialise in grazing platters in general – not limited to only cheese platters. It’s one of our favourites, no doubt, but we also take pride in our vibrant fruit platters, kuih platters, and the occasional dessert platters for seasonal celebrations,” says Sue Ann. Only the freshest and finest ingredients are used; everything from premium seedless grapes to artisanal cheeses. Even if it costs triple the usual prize for the best freshly-baked artisan baguettes in town, Splatter maintains its prices at an affordable rate. “Freshly-baked artisan baguettes sound cliché, but we do try our best to serve the yummiest finds for our customers,” she adds.

The OG platter is the Signature Fruit Platter. A vibrant fruit platter that comprises ten different fresh fruits of both local and premium important varieties. It’s been popular since day one as many love the freshness of these fruits, as compared to cheese that is usually an acquired taste. Another popular platter is the Cheese & Meat Platter, which allows customers to choose any two artisanal cheeses ranging from mild to strong intensity, according to their own preferences. Another upcoming favourite is Watermelon “Cake”, which is pretty self-explanatory. The ‘cake’ is made out of two tiers of watermelon blocks, with cascading waterfalls of premium assorted berries on the front, back and even the sides.

Now as grazing platters is growing in popularity in KL and we’re in the midst of a lockdown, treat yourself to one of these generous grazing platters. We asked the founders of Splatter, Sue Ann and April what’s the 101 when it comes to cheese platters, as well as tips and tricks on how to assemble one at home.