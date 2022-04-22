5 delectable ice cream cakes to order for every occasion

In the mood for ice cream cakes? Get your cravings fixed with the best ice cream cakes in KL.

Gone are the days when ice cream cakes are designed for the kids — adults can have a taste of fun too. It’s normal to feel bored of the regular cake orders, so why not switch it up with an ice cream cake? We have compiled the best and most unique ice cream cakes to cater to every occasion. What makes it special is the satisfaction of replacing layers of frosting with your favourite ice cream. The best part? The delicious medley of flavours are endless. It’s a perfect way to cool down at any soirees too. Plan ahead and start ordering these ice cream cakes to surprise your loved ones. From unique local flavours to decadent chocolates, check out our top five places to order a slice of heaven all year round.

Here are our top spots to enjoy ice cream cakes in KL:

Inside Scoop

No stranger to the dessert scene, Inside Scoop is famed for its delicious ice cream selections with a local twist. Popular flavours such as Milo Dinosaur, Salted Gula Melaka, Honey Cornflakes, Pink Guava Asam Boi, and so much more steal the hearts of many. However, their ice cream cakes are something to look forward to. Ideal for any celebration, these ice cream cakes are laced with their signature flavours: Valrhona Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Rocher, and beyond. This Raya, check out their newest seasonal cake, Kektupat.

Order online here. | Order from your nearest Inside Scoop outlets here.

Crème De La Crème

It’s hard not to love Crème De La Crème for its quality artisanal ice cream. Adored for its creative Petits Gateaux, indulging in their delicious ice cream is a unique experience. If it’s your first time, look out for their seasonal selections. Available for pre-orders only, check out the best-selling cakes: Longevity and Da Bomb! for your next party. Discover the menu here.

Outlets:

Mont Kiara: Lot GF – 07, 8, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 11.30 AM – 10 PM (Monday – Friday)

Damansara Uptown: Ground Floor, 35G, Jalan SS 21/60, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Opening hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (Monday – Thursday) / 12 PM – 11 PM (Friday – Sunday)

Eat Cake Today

You can’t go wrong with ice cream cakes, and Eat Cake Today’s selections are hard to resist. In collaboration with Ice Monstah, the cake delivery platform offers appetising flavours ranging from oreo to espresso. There are two sizes: 6 inches and 8 inches. Perfect for small or large gatherings, we recommend the Valrhona Dark Chocolate, Oreo and Espresso Coffee.

Discover the menu here.

Baskin Robbins

Everyone has fond memories of grabbing a treat at Baskin Robbins. Today, the famous ice cream chain continues to thrive on its signature and seasonal flavours. The menu comprises a plethora of unique flavours and cake designs to cater to every palate. Whether it is for a birthday or a holiday celebration, you can find your dream ice cream cake at Baskin Robbins. Highlights include the Ramadan and Hari Raya dUCk cake, Chocolate Tuxedo and Rainbow Tuxedo. Discover the menu here.

Order online or visit the nearest Baskin Robbins outlet.

Cold Stone Creamery

Known for mixing your go-to flavour with your choice of mix-ins, Cold Stone Creamery is where every dessert lover can personalise their orders. Don’t miss out on their ice cream cakes available in signature ice cream flavours. Surprise your loved ones with Midnight Delight and Cake Batter Confetti. Trust us, they will love it.

Order online here.

Outlets:

Pavilion KL: Lot P1.24.00, P1.25.01, P1.25.02, Level 1, Gourmet Emporium

Opening hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (Monday – Sunday)

MyTown KL: G-K-019 (in front of IKEA MyTOWN Shopping Centre), 55100 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (Monday – Sunday)

I-City: LG-K04, Central I-City, No. 1, Persiaran Multimedia, Seksyen, 7, Jalan Plumbum 7/102, I-City, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor

Opening hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (Monday – Sunday)

