7 Japanese restaurants in KL where you can get omakase dining

These Japanese restaurants in KL offer not just sushi omakase, but also kaiseki omakase dining.

There’s nothing quite like treating yourself to a lavish Japanese omakase meal. It’s quiet and serene, the chefs’ skills are immaculate, and the quality of food is always top-notch. The best part is that because it’s omakase, every dish that comes out is a surprise.

Here is a list of the best Japanese restaurants in KL with omakase dining:

Hoshun

The 5 Zensai appetiser.

A selection of sashimi including bonito, kawahagi, and hotate.

Turnip steamed with grouper.

Spring vegetables.

Kicking off our list of the best omakase dining in KL is Hoshun. For a truly unique dining experience that you most probably may not have tried in KL, you need to head to newly-opened Hoshun. Why? It’s one of the very few – maybe even the only one – that serves kaiseki omakase. For the unfamiliar, kaiseki is a traditional multi-course Japanese dinner that you will most often find in ryokans in Japan.

Unlike sushi omakase, which comprises mostly raw fish, kaiseki omakase serves cooked dishes using only ingredients that are currently in season. Hoshun also has a sushi omakase menu, which is perfect if either you or your partner doesn’t eat raw seafood. We got to try the premium Hoshun Experience menu (RM988) that has both kaiseki and sushi, but there are different menus for you to pick from. Watch this space for our full review of the Hoshun Experience soon.

Find out more about Hoshun here.

Yukibana at Shook! Starhill Gallery

Uni and Ikura with Minced Toro Don.

One of the Hokkaido nigiri pieces.

A simmered dish of braised duck with Hokkaido turnips and Japanese gingko.

Hokkaido melon.

Starhill Gallery has been secretly under wraps, revamping itself and our favourite Shook! dining outlets are slowly but surely reopening. We got to try Yukibana, one of the omakase Japanese restaurants in Shook! recently, and believe us when we say you’ll need your next omakase treat to be here. Sitting at the counter, you’ll be able to see Chef Machi’s work up close.

The recipes and dishes that you’ll find at Yukibana are inspired by its sister outlet – also named Yukibana – at the Higashiyama Niseko Village resort in Hokkaido. Mirroring its Japanese counterpart, the star ingredients you’ll find on the omakase menu are air-flown from Hokkaido — including the melon for desserts.

Find out more about Yukibana here.

Nobu Kuala Lumpur

The main dining area.

The sushi bar.

One of Nobu’s signature dishes, the Toro Tartar with Caviar.

While Nobu Kuala Lumpur isn’t new, last year the restaurant permanently closed the doors to its Petronas Twin Towers home. It was only this month that it reopened its doors to its new home in the Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur hotel.

However, you’ll find that the restaurant still looks and feels like its original one — so you’re not deviating too far from your former favourite spot. In the new restaurant, there is also the Sake Room, featuring sake from the restaurant group’s exclusive brewery in Hokusetsu, Japan. The room can fit up to 12 people at a time while tasting, experiencing, and learning about the new drinks.

The restaurant also now has three private dining rooms of different sizes, all of which can accommodate up to a total of 60 pax. This is perfect for those looking to have small scale events in private. The menu at the new Nobu Kuala Lumpur remains largely the same, with options for lunch, high-tea, and dinner alongside some new offerings. Of course, a signature omakase set makes for the perfect date night here.

Find out more about Nobu Kuala Lumpur here.

TAKA, The St Regis Kuala Lumpur

Image credit: Instagram/@taka.kl

One of the best restaurants for Japanese omakase is TAKA at the St Regis Kuala Lumpur. Here, you’ll experience a premium dining experience in an intimate setting at the 300-year-old Hinoki wood 16-seater counter, while being served sushi using the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients flown in from Japan. Chef Daichi Yazawa showcases his sushi craftsmanship that highlights seasonal ingredients in the restaurant’s omakase menus.

For reservations, please visit the website.

(Written by Sharuna Segaren/Prestige Online Malaysia)

Sushi Azabu

Image credit: Instagram/@azabu.kl

Sushi Azabu is the Malaysian outpost to world-renowned Michelin-starred Sushi Azabu in New York City. It has garnered plenty of acclaim for its commitment to authenticity through precision and masterful finesse in the art of sushi.

Located at ISETAN The Japan Store at LOT 10, Sushi Azabu offers a menu that comprises many of Japan’s traditional delights, prepared with only the freshest ingredients available.Seafood is flown directly from Japan twice a week with an impressive selection of common favourites such as salmon and tuna, to less common amberjack fish, big-eyed snappers and more.

(Written by Sharuna Segaren/Prestige Online Malaysia)

Sushi Ryu

Image credit: Instagram/@sushiryu.kl

Located at Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC, this premium Japanese restaurant incorporates fusion in their traditional omakase menus. Here, dishes are often infused with seasonal delicacies like truffles and caviar, as well as signature wagyu beef.

(Written by Sharuna Segaren/Prestige Online Malaysia)

Edju Omakase

Image credit: Instagram/@ed.ju_omakase

Another popular Japanese omakase restaurant in KL is Edju Omakase in Damansara City Mall. It’s commonly known for offering the first “Aged Sushi” in Malaysia. The Modern Japanese fine dining restaurant often puts a creative twist on its menus. The sushi counter hosts only up to 10 guests at once, making it an intimate dining experience.

The restaurant is helmed by Chef Eddie Ng, the executive chef and co-owner of the restaurant who spent his formative culinary years in London.

Visit the website for more details.

(Written by Sharuna Segaren/Prestige Online Malaysia)