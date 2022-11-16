Kita Food Festival 2022: Meet the ladies behind the finale lineup of Kuala Lumpur dining events

The KL finale of Kita Food Festival 2022 is near! Here’s a list of dining events, centred around the female personalities involved.

Having swept through Langkawi and Penang, this Malaysian food festival is firing on all cylinders with its finale in Kuala Lumpur, where Michelin-starred chefs and World’s 50 Best nominees will shake up the city’s dining scene in some 15 collaborative events over four days. With some events running concurrently, we can’t attend them all, but here’s an itinerary which gives a shout out to those of the fairer sex in the kitchen.

Friday, 25 November 2022

Johanne Siy was voted Female Chef of The Year at The World Gourmand Awards 2021 for good reason, her brand of cuisine marries flavours from her Filipino heritage with Mediterranean touches, making Lolla one of the hottest restaurants in Singapore. Together with Mui Kai Quan, her partner in crime for one night only, the two have devised a menu reflective of their culinary heritages, big on taste and sustainability. Expect dishes such as Crab Tart with Seaweed & Aligue (crab fat from the Philippines), Fish Maw Rice with Fermented Chillies & Mushrooms, and Kinilaw with Chutoro, Halophytes & Coconut Milk. Add to that the super-trendy, downtown KL rooftop venue, Shhhbuuuleee and you’ve got a night to remember.

Saturday, 26 November 2022

Head Chef at Singapore Canchita Peruvian Cuisine, Mexican-born Tamara was also a finalist for the Female Chef of the Year at The World Gourmand Awards 2021 and 2022. With a Master’s Degree in Gastronomy and 14 years of kitchen experience, Tamara will feature her Latin American dishes at Joloko, KL’s super chill Caribbean bolthole. The chefs are planning a latin fiesta, complete with the beats and the heat. On their menu: Beef & Buah Keluak Mole, Pescado Chilango -—crispy butter fish with Valentina sauce, prawn mayonnaise, watermelon, radish and salted crackers, plus Trini Corn Soup.

Sunday, 27 November 2022

Formerly of Kikubari where she featured progressive Japanese creations, Jun Wong holds a Bachelor Degree in Hospitality Management, and cut her teeth at Michelin-starred restaurants such as Robuchon au Dôme in Macau, Narisawa in Tokyo and two-hatted Sixpenny in Sydney. She’s poised to open Yellow Fin Horse next month at Else, Kuala Lumpur’s hot new boutique hotel. In the meantime, Jun will cook alongside chef Cristian Encina of Pica South American Kitchen, Bali and Leong Chee Mun, head chef of Raw Kitchen Hall. Together they will present bold Latin-Asian dishes such as Coconut Milk Ceviche with Lemongrass, Chilli & Coriander, Charcoal Grilled Squid with Smoked Buah Keluak Pad Ka Prao Croquettes with Thai Basil Vinaigrette.

Monday, 28 November 2022

Kita Food Festival’s full day symposium touts itself as ‘by the F & B industry, for the F & B industry’. The event will discuss and divulge big issues shaping the industry, as well as controversial topics and trends. Johanne Siy and Tamara Chavez tackle the subject of building a gender-balanced F&B industry in a panel alongside Singapore hotelier-restaurateur Loh Lik Peng. Meanwhile Langit Collective’s Lillian Chen will share insights about heirloom rice and its place in today’s society, as well as discuss product traceability and greenwashing in a panel discussion with Ivan Brehm and Daniel Chavez. The event will feature 13 participants, nine talks, and three panels and moderators including Leisa Tyler (founder of heirloom organic farming collective Weeds & More) and Darren Teoh of Dewakan — both Kita Food Festival founders; as well as Theri Burhan, food content creator and editor of Set The Tables.

Want to be part of the conversation? Book your seats at www.kitafoodfestival.com.

(All images by Kita Food Festival)