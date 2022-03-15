KL restaurant Eat and Cook named the one to watch by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

To gastronomes in KL, if Eat and Cook isn’t already on your radar, it should be now. Operating out of Bukit Jalil, the fine-dine noshery incorporating seasonal local ingredients served in Omakase tradition has been selected as the one to watch in the lead-up to the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 unveiling.

The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list will be revealed on March 29 to celebrate the top dining destinations in part of the globe. In the years past, several Malaysia-based restaurants have made it on to the coveted honour roll. The 2021 extended list 51–100 included Dewakan (66) and Nadodi (99) in KL, as well as Gēn 根 (92) in Penang.

The sister edition Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list will be revealed a month later on April 28.

What is KL restaurant Eat and Cook all about?

One door closes and another opens. When Covid hit the hospitality industry hard, Lee Zhe Xi and Soh Yong Zhi lost their respective jobs at their hotels. Reinvent they did. Instead of bemoaning the cruel reality, they saw an opportunity to pursue their unattended dreams of establishing an omakase-style restaurant serving modern interpretations of beloved Malaysian dishes.

The only constant is change and the two chefs have shown their adaptability. In keeping with the omakase style, their menu is changed on a daily basis subject to the availability and quality of local produce that challenge their imagination. The tasting menu is underpinned by an ingredient forwardness, expanding the possibilities of Malaysian cooking. While the authenticity of Malaysian flavours is upheld, each dish is reconceptualised through technical mastery, creative ambition and deep respect for their culinary heritage.

“As the winner of the American Express One to Watch Award 2022, Eat and Cook is recognised for its refined cooking techniques, surprising combinations and creative execution. Its owners are creating a new identity for modern Malaysian cuisine,” says William Drew, Director of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Acknowledging the award, Chef Lee adds: “On behalf of the Eat and Cook team, we are honoured to receive this award. It’s a validation of the hard work we’ve put in over the last year and of our commitment to elevating Malaysian cuisine. This award will inspire us to continue our mission to bring the Malaysian dining experience to the next level.”

Chapter 3, the seasonal menu intended till April 30, is arrayed with familiar produce such as kerabu, Sabah abalone, Chinese pickled mustard greens, roasted glutinous rice and more.

Eat and Cook joins a stellar line-up of recent One to Watch award winners, including Florilège in Tokyo (2016), TocToc in Seoul (2017), Toyo Eatery in Manila (2018), JL Studio in Taichung (2019), Masque in Mumbai (2020) and Meta in Singapore (2021).

Eat and Cook opens 5.30pm till 11pm daily except Mondays. Click here for reservations and menus.

Hero and feature image credit: Eat and Cook