facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > In a gifting mood? Consider Le Meridien PJ’s opulent mooncake collection
In a gifting mood? Consider Le Meridien PJ’s opulent mooncake collection
Food & Drink
09 Aug 2022 03:00 PM

In a gifting mood? Consider Le Meridien PJ’s opulent mooncake collection

Ronn Tan
In a gifting mood? Consider Le Meridien PJ’s opulent mooncake collection
Food & Drink
In a gifting mood? Consider Le Meridien PJ’s opulent mooncake collection

Le Meridien Petaling Jaya’s Mooncake Collection for 2022 combines classic flavours with beautiful box designs.

With Mid-Autumn Festival just around the corner, it’s time to start browsing for the ideal mooncakes — especially if you’re looking to get the delights as gifts. Whether you’re gifting to your family, friends, clients, or colleagues, Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya have a wide array of options to choose from. Among them is Le Meridien Petaling Jaya, one of the newest names to join the rank of luxury hotels in the city.

For Mid-Autumn Festival this year, Le Meridien Petaling Jaya has introduced two specially-crafted mooncake boxes. Pure Blossom (priced at RM188 per set) comprises four mooncakes melodiously enclosed in a white box adorned with floral motifs. In the box, you’ll find four different mooncake flavours, including Mixed Nuts, White Lotus with Single Yolk, Pandan Lotus, and Longan Wolfberries.

Le Meridien Petaling Jaya 2022 Mooncakes
There are two beautifully-made mooncake boxes to choose from this year

As for Opulent Elegance — also priced at RM188 each and presented in a beautiful orange case, you will find mooncake flavours, such Pure Lotus with Double Yolk, White Lotus with Single Yolk, Red Bean, and Longan Wolfberries. Of course, if you’re thinking of getting the mooncakes sans the unique boxes, there are a la carte options to select; at RM45 each.

For more information and to purchase, visit this website.

(Photo by Le Meridien Petaling Jaya)

mooncakes Mid-Autumn Festival Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 Le Meridien PJ Le Meridien Petaling Jaya
Ronn Tan
A millennial who spends too much time browsing on TikTok and vibing to the latest K-Pop bops. Wait, that sounds like a Spotify playlist! I'm also on a self-proclaimed important mission to check out as many new cafes and restaurants as possible.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.