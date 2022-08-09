In a gifting mood? Consider Le Meridien PJ’s opulent mooncake collection

Le Meridien Petaling Jaya’s Mooncake Collection for 2022 combines classic flavours with beautiful box designs.

With Mid-Autumn Festival just around the corner, it’s time to start browsing for the ideal mooncakes — especially if you’re looking to get the delights as gifts. Whether you’re gifting to your family, friends, clients, or colleagues, Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya have a wide array of options to choose from. Among them is Le Meridien Petaling Jaya, one of the newest names to join the rank of luxury hotels in the city.

For Mid-Autumn Festival this year, Le Meridien Petaling Jaya has introduced two specially-crafted mooncake boxes. Pure Blossom (priced at RM188 per set) comprises four mooncakes melodiously enclosed in a white box adorned with floral motifs. In the box, you’ll find four different mooncake flavours, including Mixed Nuts, White Lotus with Single Yolk, Pandan Lotus, and Longan Wolfberries.

As for Opulent Elegance — also priced at RM188 each and presented in a beautiful orange case, you will find mooncake flavours, such Pure Lotus with Double Yolk, White Lotus with Single Yolk, Red Bean, and Longan Wolfberries. Of course, if you’re thinking of getting the mooncakes sans the unique boxes, there are a la carte options to select; at RM45 each.

For more information and to purchase, visit this website.

(Photo by Le Meridien Petaling Jaya)