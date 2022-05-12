Cat lovers, it’s time to get down to these cat cafes and playgrounds in KL

If you’re obsessed with cats, here is a list of cat cafes and playgrounds to check out in KL.

Cat cafes are designed to unite every cat lover to find their ideal furry companion. Here’s a fun fact: The first cat cafe was first introduced in Taiwan in the late ’90s. Shortly after that, the idea was brought over to and expanded drastically in Japan in the early 2000s. Today, Tokyo is home to a plethora of establishments, with the well-known Cat Cafe MOCHA Harajuku being one of them. Since then, cat cafes in Japan and Taiwan have inspired other countries to open their own, including Malaysia.

In KL, you will be surprised to find a few cat cafes that not only serve delicious food and beverages but offer the best experience with their adorable cats. However, to immerse in the whole adventure, you will have to pay a modest fee to enter. Consider this trip a therapeutic session if you’re feeling overwhelmed or a way to entertain the kids on the weekends.

Here is a list of cat cafes and playgrounds to visit in KL:

Coo & Riku

Located in LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, Coo & Riku is opening its first outlet in Malaysia on 20 February 2022. As Japan’s largest pet store, Coo & Riku is known for its array of treats, accessories, and food on sale. Not only that, the cat cafe demarcated into four themes will feature 50 breeds of lovable cats to play with. Once you’ve found your perfect companion, you can bring a furry friend home with you too.

Address: Lot L4-05 & 06, Level 4, Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Purradise Cat Cafe

Purradise Cat Cafe is no stranger to any feline lovers. This cat cafe located in TTDI is home to precious cats for guests to unwind with for an hour. Each entry includes one complimentary beverage, whether you’re feeling a smoothie, coffee, tea or chocolate. We recommend ordering the smoothies. With an unlimited pass at RM59 per person, you can de-stress the day away and not worry about the time limit.

Price: RM21 per person for an hour session. After the first hour, RM5 will be charged every 15 minutes.

Address: 24A First Floor, Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 2, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Monday to Saturday, 2 PM – 9 PM. Sunday, 11 AM – 7 PM.

Seri Talam Cat Cafe

Adorable cats and Malaysian kuih? What could be better? Seri Talam Cat Cafe specialises in local delicacies and boasts its signature Kuih Talam as a best-seller. Pop by for a snack and head over to the Seri Talam Cat Gallery to meet their furry companions. Before visiting, be sure to make an appointment with the Cat Gallery to secure a slot.

Price: RM10 (1-hour session)

Address: No.13, Jalan Sri Rejang 1, Taman Sri Rampai, Setapak, 53300 Kuala Lumpur. 53000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Operating hours: Open daily from 8 AM – 6 PM.

CAT Playground

Although not a cafe, we still think it’s worth including the CAT Playground on the list for its incredible message. As Malaysia’s first cat-assisted therapy playground, guests can enjoy downtime with their friendly cats while unwinding to relaxing tunes. With an entry fee of RM15, you can expect an hour of playful, therapeutic moments with their charming felines. In addition, the playground also offers an autism-focused and sensory-based therapy program conducted by certified physiotherapists. Check out the prices here.

Address: Level 1, Sunway Putra Mall, 22, Jalan Putra, Chow Kit, 50350 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Open daily, 10 AM – 10 PM.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Yerlin Matu; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Hannah Wei