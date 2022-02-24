From cold-pressed juices to kombucha, order your healthy beverages with a few simple clicks

Craving for a delicious drink that doesn’t ruin your diet? Here’s where you can order your dose of health with these healthy drinks in KL.

If prioritising a committed, healthier lifestyle stands as one of your goals this year, it’s time to amp it up by taking care of what you eat and drink. You may have clocked in a routine by breaking a sweat 3 to 5 times per week, but looking after your diet is essential too. It’s clear that drinking enough water in your system is just as important as it prevents dehydration, regulates body temperature and helps maximise physical performance. Besides consuming 3.7 (for men) and 2.7 (for women) litres of fluids every day, it’s normal to crave something sweet. Luckily, these Malaysian brands offer delicious yet nutritious beverages to quench your thirst while boosting nutrition for your body. The best part? They offer delivery too.

A list of places to order your healthy drinks in KL for delivery:

The Cool Juice

Famed for its fresh cold-pressed juices, The Cool Juice will reach your daily fruit and vegetable intake with every sip. The fan favourites are the Beet & Burn, Greenish and Nutri-C. Special programs are offered to cater to your needs: detox, beauty detox and healthy. The Detox program helps cleanse your body, while the Beauty Detox program assists in healing and clearing your skin while delivering a post-cleanse glow. Lastly, the Healthy program is perfect for those longing for a fuss-free active lifestyle. To enjoy free delivery, order a minimum of RM50 and above.

Start ordering here.

Oh Cha Matcha

As the first and only matcha cafe in KL to serve sugar-free and dairy-free matcha, Oh Cha Matcha is your one-way ticket to enjoying good matcha, excluding the guilt. With matcha imported from Uji, Japan, trust the team to deliver mouth-watering beverages that are packed with nutrients and benefits for your body. In addition, they serve five plant-based kinds of milk. Our highlights include the Ceremonial Matcha and Matcha Latte. For a refreshing taste, the Kalamansi and Sour Plum Matcha is a must-try item.

Start ordering here.

La Juiceria

Catered to vegans, vegetarians and the health-conscious, La Juiceria offers delicious hand-crafted juices, shots and smoothies in KL to fulfil your day. Perfect for those on-the-go, let La Juiceria help you achieve your goals by consuming their delicious yet guilt-free drinks. Order your desired drinks in bulk and have them stored in your fridge to consume in the mornings with ease. We suggest ordering the Juice Pack and the Immunity Pack.

Pre-order your beverages here.

Wonderbrew

Kombucha provides a potential source of probiotics to help balance bacteria levels to improve digestion. It can also keep your heart healthy while contributing vitamins and minerals to your body. After reading about the fantastic benefits, experience the goodness yourself by purchasing a bottle or two from the homegrown brand, Wonderbrew. Sourced and made locally, Wonderbrew creates exquisite flavours inspired by local ingredients from Puteri Blush to Ipoh Mali.

Start ordering here.

Wild Kombucha

Brewed with quality ingredients made with natural fruits and florals, Wild Kombucha is on a mission to help you live a healthier lifestyle. Offering astounding benefits such as probiotics to boost your gut health with every gulp, the brand boasts over ten delicious flavours to store in your home. Our highlights include the Sencha Pear, Lychee Rose and Peach Blossoms.

Start ordering here.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Alex lvrs; Featured image credit: Wild Kombucha