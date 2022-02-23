5 ready-to-eat Malaysian sambals to ease your cooking at home

If you crave a side of sambal in all of your dishes, then you’re going to love adding the best homemade Malaysian sambals to your kitchen counter.

A single bite is all you need to experience sambal’s bright, spicy flavours. An essential to any Malaysian home, sambal is considered a national condiment that completes any rice or noodle dish. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, the search for the tangy paste/sauce is what makes any dish perfect. While there are many versions of sambal, any basic recipe begins with chillies, shallots, onions and the occasional lime to add some zest. If you’re not a fan of whipping up sambal, these ready-to-eat Malaysian sambals are the best alternatives to complete your hearty meals at home.

Here is a list of the best homemade Malaysian sambals to store at home:

Sambal Nyet Berapi by Khairulaming

Known for sharing recipes and light humour on social media, Khairul Aming teaches fuss-free techniques to those who crave a home-cooked meal. With over 3.2 million followers (and counting) on Instagram, you will be surprised to know that he is also the creator of Sambal Nyet. Cooked to perfection with shallots, chilli, garlic, cooking oil, sugar, salt and flavoured pepper, Sambal Nyet should be your wishlist. It can be tough to score one for yourself so stay tuned for the restock every day at 9.30 AM, 10 AM, 12.30 PM and 1 PM.

Shop here

Betty’s Kitchen Sambal Gila

There’s a chance you’ve heard or seen Betty’s Kitchen in the supermarkets. If you didn’t know, the brand was created by Malaysian actress Betty Rahmad. Famed for their ready-made sambal selections, the signature Sambal Gila steals every sambal fan’s heart. Suitable as a paste, a few dollops of the sambal is just enough to add a nice kick to a signature Malay dish from nasi goreng to masak lemak cili padi.

Shop here

Mama Cah Kitchen Sambal Merah

Cooked with love, Mama Cah Kitchen’s Sambal Merah is a hit among many sambal lovers. With dried shrimp as one of the star ingredients, it makes sense why Sambal Merah is the best. Other highlights include the Sambal Hijau which is also one of our favourites.

Shop here

Sambal Dapur Kak Nis

With eight sambals in the market, Sambal Dapur Kak Nis features key ingredients such as salted fish and petai segar. For those who can’t handle the heat, check out the Sambal Hitam Tomato. For the adventurous, go ahead and try the Sambal Ikan Bilis Garing and Sambal Bilis Petai Garing. Although the texture may differ from the regular sambal, each bite gives a nice crunch with a kick.

Shop here

Tokey Sambal Hitam

Popularised as a traditional Pahang dish, Tokey Sambal Hitam includes sweet, spicy, and sour concoctions. A scoop of this sambal pairs perfectly with a side of rice and stir-fry dishes. With belimbing buluh as a star ingredient, it makes sense why locals love it due to its exquisite taste. While it’s good to savour on its own, consider cooking the sambal with meat for a hearty dish.

Shop here