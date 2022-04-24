Michelin-awarded Bangkok restaurant Baan Phadthai opens at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

For your fix of phad thai, hop over to Baan Phadthai as the Micheline Guide-awarded restaurant debuts in KL at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Already a popular haunt among gourmands and fashionistas, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is rapidly expanding its gastronomic offerings with Thai street food, following the conjoined opening of Five Guys and RedTail by Zouk. You can strut down the Connection catwalk in your fanciest designer clothes to exciting restaurants.

What we know about Baan Phadthai opening at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur:

Located at Level 3, Connection, Baan Phadthai is one of several new cafes and restaurants opening at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. It is joined by the likes of Five Guys, RedTail by Zouk and The Coffee Academïcs. A number of notable names will also pop up later this year, I am told, so stay tuned.

A phad thai specialist, Baan Phadthai shortly after it opened shot into international prominence thanks to Michelin recognition. It was awarded the coveted Bib Gourmand in the inaugural Michelin Guide Bangkok. Since 2018, the Thai street food purveyor has won the award for five successive years.

What to order at Baan Phadthai Pavilion Kuala Lumpur:

Serving up street food in a casual dining setting, Baan Phadthai imbues the Thai national dish with its own quality touches. The not-so-secret recipe involves the combination of an 18-ingredient sauce with the “Sen Jan” rice noodles.

Apart from the customary condiments and ingredients such as stir-fried eggs, chopped firm tofu, tamarind pulp, fish sauce, dried shrimp, garlic, shallots, red chili pepper, palm sugar, lime wedges and ground roast peanuts, Baan Phadthai raises the bar with signature phad thai variations starring jumbo blue river prawns, grilled beef, mud crabs and more.

On the expansive menu of the pork-free restaurant include Thai favourites such as Yum Kai Yang (grilled chicken salad), Thai satays, Kai Tawt (deep-fried chicken wings), Miang Khana (salad wraps with chicken crackling and other condiments), Khao Niaw Mamuang (mango sticky rice) and much more.

To help simmer down, Thai staples such as Thai ice tea, a range of freshly squeezed juices, other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are available.

Baan Phadthai opens daily, 11am-10pm.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images courtesy of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur