Mid-Autumn Festival 2022: A guide to the best mooncakes in KL

As Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 approaches, go ahead and bookmark our curated guide to the best mooncakes in KL and stay tuned for more updates.

The Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival is the second-most important traditional Chinese festival after the Chinese New Year. With mooncake season approaching on 10 September, notable hotels in Kuala Lumpur have released their version of these round-shaped creations filled with delicious yet unique flavours.

As the hallmark food of the Mid-Autumn Festival, these sweet and savoury pastries are typically eaten when the moon is in its full glory as it symbolises family prosperity and reunion. While there are countless variations in the market, you can never go wrong with the classics such as white lotus, salted egg yolk and red bean. Contemporary flavours include durian, chocolate, matcha, alcohol-infused treats and more.

These hotels in KL have a unique approach when it comes to mooncakes. If you’re interested in gifting these special-edition boxes to your loved ones or colleagues, scroll down to discover our top picks.

Your guide to the best 2022 mooncakes this Mid-Autumn Festival in KL:

Hero & featured image credit: Mandarin Oriental