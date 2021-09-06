Your guide to the best mooncakes in KL for Mid-Autumn Festival 2021

Are you ready for some mouth-watering mooncakes?

With the Mid-Autumn Festival happening on September 21, it’s time to think about this year’s celebration – and of course no celebration is complete without mooncakes. Notable hotels have come up with the most exquisite designs and delectable flavours this year. Mooncakes aren’t just for a sweet indulgence, they also count as stunning gifts to your loved ones. Imagine the smile on their faces when they see this arriving to their doorstep.

Without further ado, scroll down to see what five-star hotels and restaurants in KL are offering to brighten up the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Hero & Featured image credit: Four Seasons Hotel KL