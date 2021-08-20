Nadodi, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur and Bake by Banyan Tree reopen for dine-in

The latest SOPs have caught many off-guard, not least restaurateurs. From August 20 onwards, restaurants in Kuala Lumpur are allowed to resume dine-in services for fully vaccinated individuals.

To attain the status of fully vaccinated, it must have been 14 days after the person has received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine. For single-dose vaccines, it is 28 days after the inoculation. Patrons are also required to observe SOPs and present the digital vaccination certificate embedded in the MySejahtera app.

Several restaurants have announced their intentions to reopen for dine-in, while many more have decided to persist with takeaway and delivery services.

Rest assured these restaurants are also implementing precautionary steps to ensure your wellbeing remains their utmost priority. If you are fully vaccinated and less apprehensive about dining out at restaurants, ring them up to reserve a spot.

Nadodi

Voted one of the top restaurants in Asia in 2020, Nadodi will welcome dine-in patrons from August 23. A homage to the journey made by Kerala’s nomadic tribes over the land bridge that once existed between India and Sri Lanka, Nadodi draws upon often-overlooked ingredients and reimagines them in such sublimity the restaurant knows best.

August 23, 6pm to 10 pm, Monday to Sunday

Call 017-2969520 or visit www.nadodikl.com to reserve

The Drawing Room, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

Missing the decadent afternoon tea at one of the finest hotels in town? The Drawing Room at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur resumes dine-in services starting August 20. The dining area is equipped with a disinfecting UV light system and air filtration and ventilation units to ensure you can indulge some hearty scones and terrific tea in an utterly luxurious setting with a peace of mind.

August 20, 2pm onwards, Monday to Sunday

Call 03-2727 6696 or email dining.kualalumpur@stregis.com to reserve

The Brasserie, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

Putting dinner in dine-in is The Brasserie at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur. Craving for French-Mediterranean fare, this is the place to be. The dining area is equipped with a disinfecting UV light system and air filtration and ventilation units to ensure you can spend the evening at ease while the hotel keeps your appetite nursed, all in St. Regis’ famous brand of hospitality.

August 20, 6pm onwards, Monday to Sunday

Call 03-2727 6696 or email dining.kualalumpur@stregis.com to reserve

Bake, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Short of breakfast idea? Unable to decide upon lunch? Dinner’s not ready? Bake has you sorted. Coffee, tea, pastries, cakes, you name it… To safeguard your wellbeing, the hotel adheres to the purposefully designed Safe Sanctuary Programme, so you can luxuriate and enjoy some of the most tantalising freshly baked croissants in town.

August 20, 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday

Call 03-2113 1888 or email kualalumpur@banyantree.com to reserve