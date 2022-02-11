Craving for Nasi Lemak? Have it delivered from these famous restaurants

The sweet aroma from the fragrant coconut rice and freshly cooked sambal is the best way to start your day, especially when you can order for delivery. Check out if your favourite nasi lemak restaurants in KL offer delivery to your abode.
There’s nothing sweeter and satisfying than the smell of nasi lemak on a warm crisp morning. You’ve got the fragrant coconut rice and sweet-spicy sambal as the main star of the dish. What goes next is entirely up to your taste and palate, but the signature components of sliced cucumbers, anchovies, peanuts and egg make the overall dish a winning combination. Lastly, not forgetting the juicy complement of having your protein of choice, from crispy fried chicken, beef rendang, chicken berempah or fried fish to indulge together. Did we manage to make you drool just by describing the iconic national dish? If you answered yes, here are seven local joints you can order from in KL and have it delivered to your home, so you won’t have to sweat buckets and leave the house to get it.
Here is a list of nasi lemak restaurants in KL that offer delivery:
If you’re a nasi lemak connoisseur, we can bet that you have this iconic powerhouse on your list – we know it’s in ours. This nasi lemak joint in Damansara Utama has been a fan favourite for as long as we can remember, and if you haven’t had the chance to try, you need to today with a simple click. However, for those who are a massive fan of juicy and tender chicken, you should consider adding this into your go-to nasi lemak order – their beef rendang makes a sweet side companion too.
Available on Grabfood and WeDapao.
Ampang peeps would vouch for this nasi lemak joint, and trust us, it’s on our top list as well. We like how there are various type of nasi lemak to order from the nasi lemak ayam goreng berempah, nasi lemak rendang ayam, nasi lemak sambal sotong and lastly, the nasi lemak rendang daging. Not only is it appetising, but the portion is great to have for one serving that will guarantee to fill you up and make your belly extremely happy.
Nasi Lemak Antarabangsa is one of the few places that come to mind when deciding where to go for a quick nasi lemak fix. Located at Kampung Baru, this restaurant has won the heart of many nasi lemak lovers, especially when you’ve had a taste of the sweet velvety sambal with a kick. The signature dish of nasi lemak ayam masak merah and telur rebus is a highly recommended dish to order if you’re new to this famous eatery. Moreover, the combo of nasi lemak ayam goreng with sotong sambal and kentang bilis is great to consider as well.
This eatery in Kampung Baru has been operating for 55 years and is known to be one of the few popular joints in the city. You can either drive over to takeaway or have it delivered to your place if you don’t live nearby the area. Here’s a tip: it’s recommended to not skip on the sambal sotong (squid), as it’s one of their famous specialities to go with your warm plate.
Have you heard of Nasi Lemak Angah? If you haven’t, it’s definitely time to add this to your list to try. This humble joint found along Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah is one of the few to serve deliciousness in wrapped banana-leaf packets. Loyal fans of this restaurant go crazy for the sambal and wide assortment of dishes to go with it. If you’ve missed the old school way of devouring your favourite meal, then you should make your order soon as they are available for delivery.
Available on Foodpanda or call them directly to make your order.
There’s a new joint in town, and SS15 is blooming with this local delight. Urbun Food Houze is well-known for its Nasi Lemak Kampung Ayam Berempah, which is served with their homemade sambal – don’t forget to order their crispy fried chicken too. But if you’re craving for something with a kick, their Nasi Kukus Ayam Berempah is another speciality to include in your order, if your family is craving for Nasi Kukus.
Available on Foodpanda or call them directly to make your order.
For those who are familiar with Damansara Uptown, chances are that you’ve probably passed by or heard of this restaurant before. What makes this joint so unique and inviting are the unique pairing to your classic elements of a nasi lemak, from the signature salted egg chicken, spicy buttermilk chicken, and the go-to rempah chicken. However, if you’re not a fan of chicken, their chilli fish makes a wonderful source of protein to appreciate with your coconut rice and signature components.
Available on airasia food, Beep, Foodpanda and Grabfood.
