It’s a coffee galore with Nespresso and W Kuala Lumpur’s limited edition menu

Nespresso has partnered with W Kuala Lumpur on a four-course menu in conjunction with the launch of its Peru Organic blend — available until 22 June 2022.

Every now and then, the world of gastronomy (especially here in Malaysia) is blessed with one-of-a-kind culinary offerings that are truly worth checking out. Nespresso’s recent collaboration with W Kuala Lumpur on a specially curated limited menu is one of them.

At the core of the menu — curated by Chef Suhalmi of W Kuala Lumpur — is Nespresso’s first ever organic certified blend: Peru Organic. Expect the four-course menu to infuse Peru Organic’s coffee profile of fruity acidity and aromas of toasted sweet cereals throughout its dishes.

The degustation journey begins with a Cured Salmon entrée, accompanied by Liquorice, Lokam, and Coffee Balsamic before moving on to a soup-based dish in the form of Lobster and Coconut Cappuccino, Lap Cheong Bits, and Fregola. The entrée is bright and refreshing, celebrating the fruity notes of the Peru Organic. The ‘cappucino’ on the other hand is surprisingly nourishing and light, beautifully scented with local spices with subtle notes of coffee at its heart. Have sips of Peru Organic while enjoying the dishes — it’s worth sacrificing sleep for.

For the main course, opt between two equally unique creations. One’s the Nespresso Dust Beef Short Rib with Simmered Rice, Crisp Shallot, and Charred Kailan. Tender and flavourful, indulge in the melt-in-your-mouth texture of the meat paired with deliciously flavoured rice. The charred veggie adds an extra layer of depth to the richly nuanced dish. Also featuring coffee is the Duck Breast creation with Coffee Tamarind, Dumplings, Organic Swiss Chard, and Soft Egg. Perfectly pink in the centre, the duck breast brings forth earthy notes that is deliciously paired with creamy egg yolk and a tangy tamarind sauce. Whether it’s beef or duck, you’re in for a treat.

Guests will also discover the Nespresso Peru Organic in limited edition menu’s dessert, of which appears in the gustatory appearance of Local Cham Semifreddo with Salted Caramelised Crumble and Praline Royaltine. The surprise element? Crispy kale!

The partnership between Nespresso and W Kuala Lumpur with Peru Organic — which joins the Nespresso Professional Origins range that includes Brazil, Guatemala, and India — marks both brands’ continuous commitment towards a more sustainable future. The four-course menu, priced at RM248 per person, is available from 20 May to 22 June 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays.

To find out more about the menu, W Kuala Lumpur can be contacted at +60327868888 or email the hotel at bf.wkualalumpur@whotels.com. Learn more about Nespresso Peru Organic here.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

All images by Nespresso