facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > It’s a coffee galore with Nespresso and W Kuala Lumpur’s limited edition menu
It’s a coffee galore with Nespresso and W Kuala Lumpur’s limited edition menu
Food & Drink
31 May 2022 10:00 AM

It’s a coffee galore with Nespresso and W Kuala Lumpur’s limited edition menu

Ronn Tan
Brand & Partnerships Writer
It’s a coffee galore with Nespresso and W Kuala Lumpur’s limited edition menu
Food & Drink
It’s a coffee galore with Nespresso and W Kuala Lumpur’s limited edition menu

Nespresso has partnered with W Kuala Lumpur on a four-course menu in conjunction with the launch of its Peru Organic blend — available until 22 June 2022.

Every now and then, the world of gastronomy (especially here in Malaysia) is blessed with one-of-a-kind culinary offerings that are truly worth checking out. Nespresso’s recent collaboration with W Kuala Lumpur on a specially curated limited menu is one of them.

Nespresso Peru Organic
Nespresso Peru Organic

At the core of the menu — curated by Chef Suhalmi of W Kuala Lumpur — is Nespresso’s first ever organic certified blend: Peru Organic. Expect the four-course menu to infuse Peru Organic’s coffee profile of fruity acidity and aromas of toasted sweet cereals throughout its dishes.

The degustation journey begins with a Cured Salmon entrée, accompanied by Liquorice, Lokam, and Coffee Balsamic before moving on to a soup-based dish in the form of Lobster and Coconut Cappuccino, Lap Cheong Bits, and Fregola. The entrée is bright and refreshing, celebrating the fruity notes of the Peru Organic. The ‘cappucino’ on the other hand is surprisingly nourishing and light, beautifully scented with local spices with subtle notes of coffee at its heart. Have sips of Peru Organic while enjoying the dishes — it’s worth sacrificing sleep for.

For the main course, opt between two equally unique creations. One’s the Nespresso Dust Beef Short Rib with Simmered Rice, Crisp Shallot, and Charred Kailan. Tender and flavourful, indulge in the melt-in-your-mouth texture of the meat paired with deliciously flavoured rice. The charred veggie adds an extra layer of depth to the richly nuanced dish. Also featuring coffee is the Duck Breast creation with Coffee Tamarind, Dumplings, Organic Swiss Chard, and Soft Egg. Perfectly pink in the centre, the duck breast brings forth earthy notes that is deliciously paired with creamy egg yolk and a tangy tamarind sauce. Whether it’s beef or duck, you’re in for a treat.

Nespresso W Kuala Lumpur Menu Local Cham Semifreddo
Local Cham Semifreddo, Salted Caramelised Crumble, Praline Royaltine

Guests will also discover the Nespresso Peru Organic in limited edition menu’s dessert, of which appears in the gustatory appearance of Local Cham Semifreddo with Salted Caramelised Crumble and Praline Royaltine. The surprise element? Crispy kale!

The partnership between Nespresso and W Kuala Lumpur with Peru Organic — which joins the Nespresso Professional Origins range that includes Brazil, Guatemala, and India — marks both brands’ continuous commitment towards a more sustainable future. The four-course menu, priced at RM248 per person, is available from 20 May to 22 June 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays.

To find out more about the menu, W Kuala Lumpur can be contacted at +60327868888 or email the hotel at bf.wkualalumpur@whotels.com. Learn more about Nespresso Peru Organic here.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

All images by Nespresso

Dining Coffee Nespresso W Kuala Lumpur
You might also like ...
Ronn Tan
Brand & Partnerships Writer
On the weekends, one can easily spot Ronn at the newest cafes and restaurant in town. When he's not out finessing the most delicious treats, he's probably dancing to the latest K-Pop hits or singing terribly at karaoke.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.