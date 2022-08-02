6 new cafes and restaurants in KL to check out in August 2022

In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Head over to these new cafes and restaurants in KL throughout August 2022.

Pastry lovers and food enthusiasts, rejoice. August is looking great if you’re up for some exploring this month. In the pastries section, the city is blessed with the return of Flaaah along with SWOL for a unique selection of french patisserie. If you’re a loyal fan of Tokyo Restaurant’s signature basque cheesecake, be sure to add Bask to your wishlist. For new restaurants with a charming ambience, bring your loved ones to Bol and Copaa. The best part? These cafes and restaurants are not only great for unwinding but great for Instagram-worthy shots too.

Add these new cafes in KL to your wishlist in August 2022:

Flaaah

Kicking off our guide to the best new cafes in KL in August 2022 is Petaling street’s latest addition, Flaaah. If you were a fan of their baked goods back when they were located in REXKL, you can finally sort out your cravings by heading over to Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur. Located on the ground floor, the bakery’s space offers ample light and introduces diners to a clean, industrial feel. The menu comprises light yet appetising pastries such as croissants, savoury tarts and cookies. Highlights include the sourdough croissant, roasted broccoli mushroom with gouda and egg, and PB&J. To elevate the Flaaah experience, order their cold brew to go with your baked treats.

Address: Four Points by Sheraton KL, 2, Jalan Balai Polis, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8AM – 4PM (daily)

Bask

If you’re a fan of Tokyo Restaurant’s basque burnt cheesecake, you can now skip the drive to Lot 10, Bukit Bintang and indulge in their heavenly slice at Bask. Located in APW Bangsar, the quaint cafe specialises in appetising desserts and brews. The inviting space boasts a warm ambience with a modern-chic interior completed with wood essences. Get ready to unwind with your loved ones over a melt-in-your-mouth treat.

Address: APW, 29, Jalan Riong, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: 11 AM – 9 PM (Tuesday – Sunday)

SWOL

Head over to SWOL if you’re in the mood for french patisseries. Situated along Jalan Telawi, Bangsar, the latest joint offers a vibe unlike any other. Step inside, and you will be awestruck by the crisp white futuristic interior. Famed for its imported macarons from France, the menu also offers delicious cakes and pastries. The best part? You can order an assorted box filled with your favourite baked treats comprising croissants, twists, pain au chocolat, pain aux raisins and croissant au beurre. In the drinks department, we suggest ordering their specialty coffees to go with your pastries.

Address: 34-1, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 8 PM (weekdays), 8 AM – 10 PM (weekends)

Copaa

Do you need an idea for date night? Make a reservation at Desa Sri Hartamas’ latest modern cuisine and bar, Copaa. Upon entering with its warm ambience, you’ll find a contemporary yet rustic interior. The menu boasts Asian fusion meals with highlights of cold ramen served in five-hour boiled chicken broth, grilled squid with chimichurri and aubergine miso baked with chilli padi and furikake. We recommend to complete your evening with a wine pairing to accompany your mouth-watering dishes.

Address: No 38-1, Jalan 24/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Wilayah Persekutuan, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 PM – 1 AM (Monday – Saturday)

BOL

Bol cafe is where you can enjoy classic Nyonya dishes infused with contemporary touches. Located on Jalan Sin Chew Kee, the space offers a homey ambience in green tones equipped with rattan furniture and floral motifs. On the menu, diners can enjoy delicious offerings with a twist on Peranakan cuisine. Highlights include Itek tim, served in pulled duck tortellini and duck consomme, rojak tart, rendang wagyu, and buah keluak lamb shank.

Address: 15, Jln Sin Chew Kee, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Wilayah Persekutuan, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 6 PM – 10.30 PM (Tuesday – Friday), 12 PM – 3 PM / 6 PM – 10.30 PM (weekends)

Owlsome by The Owls Cafe

Situated at Bukit Jalil, Owlsome is spearheaded by The Owls Cafe. Thanks to the minimalist interior and calm palette, the beautiful spot evokes a cosy and inviting vibe for a quiet afternoon. The menu boasts hearty favourites such as sandwiches, pastries and aromatic brews. If you’re craving sandwiches, we recommend ordering the Still Life (served with potato egg mayo fillings with strawberry jam and crabstick cabbage slaw) and A Little Bit of Eggs.

Address: LOT E1.04 & E1.05, Institut Block Level 1, Calvary Convention Centre, 1, Jalan Jalil Perkasa 1, Taman Teknologi Malaysia, 57100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 5 PM

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Rod Long; Featured image credit: Instagram/@flaaahflaaahflaaah