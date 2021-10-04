7 new cafes and restaurants in KL to explore this October 2021

In the mood to explore the city for new eateries? Show some support by visiting these new cafes and restaurants in KL today.

New and sensational restaurants and cafes in KL have opened their doors to foodies, which is great for the soul and your appetite. We’ve curated a list of the hippest joints in town this month, from new cafes to lip-smacking ramen spots. If you’re looking for a great meal with a view after you run in the park, you can consider Dome’s KLCC On-The-Park.

For a treat to all of your favourite pastries and if you happen to be in Mont Kiara, dine in at VCR Bakehouse. Sweets aside, Cyberjaya’s latest joint, Tiger and Prawn, and Fusion Man Noodles, located on Jalan Kuchai Lama, provide savoury options. Coffee lovers, don’t worry, we have not forgotten about you. Wake up and smell the coffee (literally) with Sugarbrew, Hani Eatery and Circlé this month as their aromatic yet delicious cup of joe steals your heart. Trust us, this month is looking great, and you don’t want to miss the opportunity to explore.

Scroll down below and get ready to screenshot and bookmark these new cafes and restaurants in KL for your weekend escapades.

Hero image credit: Dome; Featured image credit: Instagram/@tigerandprawn