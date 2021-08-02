4 new cafes and restaurants in KL to order from this August 2021

Show some support by ordering from these new local businesses with a few simple clicks.
August has arrived and it’s time to show some support and love for new eateries mushroomed in KL. From delectable pastries to a wholesome meal, best believe you’re going to be impressed with these appetising cuisines. This month, we’re highlighting croffles and pastries to make your mornings, along with mouth-watering tacos for Taco Tuesdays at home. In addition, a BBQ-style twist to your regular chicken rice. Are you ready to explore? Scroll down.
Hero image credit: Instagram/@iCrust; Featured image credit: Instagram/@thedontacos
There’s a new croissant hybrid on the block; say hello to the decadent croffle. A buttery union of croissants created in a waffle maker makes an indulgent treat for tea time and as a dessert. The best part? It can be customised according to your palate, whether it is sweet or savoury. We have our sight set on the Nutella Banana croffle – don’t forget to pair it with iced coffee too.
Be sure to drop them a DM to make your order.
(Image credit: Instagram/@ilove_croffle)
You may be familiar with Burnin’ Pit’s tantalising BBQ, but their Makchick Chicken Rice (RM15) is just as heavenly. What differentiates it from your go-to chicken rice is Burnin’ Pit’s delightful Roasted or BBQ Honey Glaze Chicken signatures. In addition, the delicious sides of bean sprouts make it a fulfilling lunch or dinner.
(Image credit: Instagram/@burninpit)
Bread lovers, listen up. There’s a new bakery in town and you “knead” to add this to your takeaway list. From sourdoughs and croissants to kouign-Amann and more, you’re in for a carb-loaded treat. Spoil yourself with the best assortment of breads such as extra virgin olive oil with olives, truffle oil and more.
(Image credit: Instagram/@icrust.oug)
Get ready for Taco Tuesdays with the Don of Tacos. All meats are sourced from halal butchers and you get to choose between beef and chicken. Another must-have on the list is their prawn tacos with secret homemade sauce. Don’t worry, vegan friends can order the Soy un Frijol (bean taco) too. To make the experience worthwhile, try the Gather Platter (RM130) which comes with three of each flavour.
You can make your orders on WhatsApp.
(Image credit: Instagram/@thedontacos)