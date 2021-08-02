4 new cafes and restaurants in KL to order from this August 2021

Show some support by ordering from these new local businesses with a few simple clicks.

August has arrived and it’s time to show some support and love for new eateries mushroomed in KL. From delectable pastries to a wholesome meal, best believe you’re going to be impressed with these appetising cuisines. This month, we’re highlighting croffles and pastries to make your mornings, along with mouth-watering tacos for Taco Tuesdays at home. In addition, a BBQ-style twist to your regular chicken rice. Are you ready to explore? Scroll down.

Hero image credit: Instagram/@iCrust; Featured image credit: Instagram/@thedontacos